Mary ❤
1d ago
They can always get TJs wife and Amy's husband to replace them🤣.
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Amy Robach Has Earned a Huge Net Worth From ‘GMA’ and More! See Her Impressive Salary
Amy Robach has made a name for herself as a coanchor on Good Morning America, though she also earns an income through other professional endeavors. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more. What Is Amy Robach’s Net Worth?. Amy has an...
ETOnline.com
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Kiss During Their Miami Vacation Amid 'GMA3' Hiatus: PIC
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are together in Miami, where they puckered up for the world to see. The embattled Good Morning America were spotted down in the 305 on Wednesday packing on some heavy PDA. In the photo, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were seen taking a stroll on a pier where they enjoyed the view and kissed in the open.
TMZ.com
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, ABC Wants them Separated as Mediation Looms
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are at an impasse with ABC and they will go into what promises to be a contentious mediation session with ABC Thursday -- a session that will almost certainly involve race -- sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ. Our sources say ABC has made it...
T.J. Holmes Pauses Steamy Romance With Amy Robach To Head On Last-Minute Shopping Spree For Daughter's Birthday
T.J. Holmes might be too focused on his new lover, GMA3 costar Amy Robach, as he waited until nearly the last minute to buy a birthday present for his daughter, Sabine, who turned 10 on Friday, January 6.The 45-year-old was seen slightly panicked on Thursday, January 5, as he strolled through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center in search of the perfect present for his little girl.Holmes — who filed for divorce from Sabine's mother, Marilee Fiebig, on December 28, 2022 — filled two shopping bags up with toys and treats for the 10-year-old, some of which included...
msn.com
Cecilia Vega Departs ABC for CBS News and '60 Minutes'
Cecilia Vega is joining the CBS News team as a "60 Minutes" correspondent, departing ABC later this spring, executive producer Bill Owens announced Thursday. The Emmy-winning journalist will begin at the Eye Network this spring after stepping down as ABC's chief White House correspondent. "Cecilia Vega is a sensational reporter...
Report: T.J. Holmes Was Intimate with 24-Year-Old Intern Almost a Decade Ago
According to The Daily Mail, T.J. Holmes is being linked to another “romantic affair” that took place in his office some 10 years ago. The paper reported that the suspended GMA3 co-host reportedly had an affair in 2015 with an intern, then 24-year-old Jasmin Pettaway, who connected with him for the possibility of gaining him as a mentor.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Pat Sajak Is Winning Big With Wife Lesly Brown! Meet the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host’s Longtime Love
He has been at the helm of Wheel of Fortune for four decades, but Pat Sajak hasn’t done it alone. The iconic game show star’s longtime wife, Lesly Brown, has been by his side throughout the majority of his run in showbiz. When Did Pat Sajak Marry His...
The Hollywood Gossip
T.J. Holmes Makes Out With Amy Robach on Vacation, Gets Roasted By Estranged Wife!
Well, this might not be the path they’d imagined for themselves, but at least T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach don’t have to hide anymore. As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the Good Morning America hosts were caught having an affair, and while the professional consequences might have been catastrophic, it appears as though the former colleagues have few regrets these days.
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Why GMA3's Amy Robach Reportedly Met Up With Her Estranged Husband Amid T.J. Holmes Affair And Investigation
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted together in a NYC park, and there was a specific reason for the meet-up.
Chris Harrison praises Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers amid GMA3 scandal
Chris Harrison has applauded Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers, after the GMA3 anchors were taken off the air amid relationship rumours. The 51-year-old TV host addressed Robach and Holmes’ alleged romance during Monday’s episode of his podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison. His remarks come after TMZ claimed that Holmes and Robach have “lawyered up”, one month after ABC took them off their show. However, neither Holmes nor Robach have publicly spoken out about their relationship.“I have a lot of strong opinions about this. This is personal,” Harrison said. “A report came...
‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources
Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!” ABC execs are said to be seriously considering dropping the 49-year-old married anchor after her sordid affair with also married c o-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45, was exposed in November! “She’s lost most of her friends and support inside the network,” revealed the network. “She’s brought scandal to a show the prides itself as a family program...
Watch Oprah Winfrey Celebrate Her “New Knees” on Hawaii Hike With Bestie Gayle King
Watch: Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Her "New Knees" on Hike With Gayle King. Oprah Winfrey is embracing the great outdoors in 2023. The talk show host gave an update on her hiking adventures, which she referred to as her "new passion," in an Instagram video posted Jan. 4. In the clip,...
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby
Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving ‘Today’? Find Out Why the Meteorologist Is Missing From the Show
The news desk on Today looked a little different as fans noticed Dylan Dreyer was absent for several episodes in January 2023. The meteorologist revealed the real reason why she was missing the show on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Dylan. Where Is Dylan...
