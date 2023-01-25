ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 21

Mary ❤
1d ago

They can always get TJs wife and Amy's husband to replace them🤣.

Reply(4)
10
Related
Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, ABC Wants them Separated as Mediation Looms

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are at an impasse with ABC and they will go into what promises to be a contentious mediation session with ABC Thursday -- a session that will almost certainly involve race -- sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ. Our sources say ABC has made it...
OK! Magazine

T.J. Holmes Pauses Steamy Romance With Amy Robach To Head On Last-Minute Shopping Spree For Daughter's Birthday

T.J. Holmes might be too focused on his new lover, GMA3 costar Amy Robach, as he waited until nearly the last minute to buy a birthday present for his daughter, Sabine, who turned 10 on Friday, January 6.The 45-year-old was seen slightly panicked on Thursday, January 5, as he strolled through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center in search of the perfect present for his little girl.Holmes — who filed for divorce from Sabine's mother, Marilee Fiebig, on December 28, 2022 — filled two shopping bags up with toys and treats for the 10-year-old, some of which included...
msn.com

Cecilia Vega Departs ABC for CBS News and '60 Minutes'

Cecilia Vega is joining the CBS News team as a "60 Minutes" correspondent, departing ABC later this spring, executive producer Bill Owens announced Thursday. The Emmy-winning journalist will begin at the Eye Network this spring after stepping down as ABC's chief White House correspondent. "Cecilia Vega is a sensational reporter...
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
The US Sun

GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers

GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
The Hollywood Gossip

T.J. Holmes Makes Out With Amy Robach on Vacation, Gets Roasted By Estranged Wife!

Well, this might not be the path they’d imagined for themselves, but at least T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach don’t have to hide anymore. As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the Good Morning America hosts were caught having an affair, and while the professional consequences might have been catastrophic, it appears as though the former colleagues have few regrets these days.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
The Independent

Chris Harrison praises Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers amid GMA3 scandal

Chris Harrison has applauded Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers, after the GMA3 anchors were taken off the air amid relationship rumours. The 51-year-old TV host addressed Robach and Holmes’ alleged romance during Monday’s episode of his podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison. His remarks come after TMZ claimed that Holmes and Robach have “lawyered up”, one month after ABC took them off their show. However, neither Holmes nor Robach have publicly spoken out about their relationship.“I have a lot of strong opinions about this. This is personal,” Harrison said. “A report came...
RadarOnline

‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources

Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!” ABC execs are said to be seriously considering dropping the 49-year-old married anchor after her sordid affair with also married c o-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45, was exposed in November! “She’s lost most of her friends and support inside the network,” revealed the network. “She’s brought scandal to a show the prides itself as a family program...
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby

Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.

Comments / 0

Community Policy