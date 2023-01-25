ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The slapdash swashbuckler that torpedoed a promising franchise remains a source of justified frustration

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A disastrous star-studded fantasy annihilated by critics makes a deal with the devil on streaming

If name recognition and accolades were a barometer of success, then blockbuster romantic fantasy Winter’s Tale didn’t stand a chance of underperforming on either a critical or commercial level. Of course, all the talent in the world can’t guarantee a worthwhile time at the theater, something anyone unlucky enough to witness the diabolical dud found out firsthand.
wegotthiscovered.com

An abysmal horror sequel starring future Oscar winners that took 27 years to release wins bizarre admiration

George Clooney has won two Academy Awards from eight nominations in six different categories, while Laura Dern has an Oscar of her own from three nods. Timothy Spall has been shortlisted for a BAFTA no less than five times, while Charlie Sheen has four Primetime Emmys under his belt, and Johnathan Rhys-Davies has been a part of two billion-dollar franchises. They all co-starred in the same film way back in 1983, but it would be 27 years before Grizzly II: Revenge finally saw the light of day.
wegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update

This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
The Independent

‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke

Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
UTAH STATE
AFP

Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
UTAH STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

As expected, ‘The Woman King’ leads the charge for most egregiously snubbed movie at the Oscars

The Oscar nominations for 2023 are officially locked and loaded, with the usual suspects like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans covering most all of the bases, with plenty of come-from-behind appearances to shake up the film industry’s marquee awards competition, in the form of All Quiet on the Western Front, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrea Riseborough, among others.
Looper

The Babylon Scene Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Shot 36 Times

"Babylon," the most recent film from "La La Land" and "Whiplash" filmmaker Damien Chazelle, is an epic three-hour-plus period drama about the transition in Hollywood from silent films to sound films in the 1920s. Written and directed by Chazelle, the film features an ensemble cast and follows multiple characters through a pivotal moment in the entertainment industry.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King cryptically teases the first trailer for his next bone-chilling horror adaptation

There are three things in life that are absolutely certain: Death, taxes, and Stephen King horror adaptations. In the past, a massive lineup of King-inspired film and television adaptations have become sure-fire hits and remained scored in the brains of genre diehards all around the globe. And while the majority of these projects might be a thing of the past, a fresh-faced horror feature is now next up on the table — as confirmed by the master of horror himself.
thedigitalfix.com

Jack Nicholson was paid a ridiculous amount for A Few Good Men

By modern cinema’s standards (we’re looking at you, Avatar 2), drama movie A Few Good Men might be considered low-budget, with estimations of the movie’s total production budget ranging from $33 million to $40 million. Although the gamble definitely paid off, with the Tom Cruise movie making...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen

Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
The Independent

Gina Lollobrigida: Italian actor who starred opposite Humphrey Bogart and Frank Sinatra dies, aged 95

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida has died aged 95.The film star, who was a high profile figure in cinema throughout the 1950s and 1960s, died on Monday (16 January) in Rome. Her death was confirmed by Italian news agency ANSA.Lollobrigida, whose biggest films included The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Beautiful But Dangerous, appeared on screen opposite stars such as Frank Sinatra, Humphrey Bogart and Rock Hudson.She was often described as “the most beautiful woman in the world” and, before her death, was considered to be one of the last remaining stars from the Golden Age of cinema.Born in Subiaco...
Looper

Kevin Costner's Dad Thought Yellowstone Was Going To Ruin His Son's Career

Given Kevin Costner's longstanding association with the Western genre, which has seen him play the likes of Wyatt Earp and appear in everything from "Dances with Wolves" to "Silverado" (per IMDb), it just makes sense that he's starring as ranching family patriarch John Dutton in "Yellowstone." It's also appropriate that he's earning praise for his work as Dutton.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show

The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
wegotthiscovered.com

The soggy supernatural terror that marked the last hurrah for a short-lived craze passes the nostalgia test

Horror has always tended to be a genre that latches onto the hottest trends and runs them into the ground, and while the 1990s were largely defined by the slew of subpar self-aware slashers that emerged in the aftermath of Wes Craven’s game-changing Scream, the decade was rounded out by House on Haunted Hill bringing a close to another short-lived craze.

Comments / 0

Community Policy