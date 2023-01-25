ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Howard takes home win streak into matchup with North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (10-9, 3-2 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-10, 4-1 MEAC) BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts North Carolina Central aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Bison have gone 8-2 at home. Howard is fourth in the MEAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by William...
DURHAM, NC
Porterville Recorder

Drexel hosts Halloran and Elon

Drexel Dragons (12-9, 6-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-19, 0-8 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts the Drexel Dragons after Sean Halloran scored 24 points in Elon's 82-65 loss to the Hofstra Pride. The Phoenix have gone 2-7 in home games. Elon is seventh in the CAA with 22.7 defensive rebounds...
ELON, NC
Porterville Recorder

No. 16 Duke 66, No. 12 Virginia Tech 55

VIRGINIA TECH (16-4) Soule 6-11 6-8 19, Kitley 1-9 2-3 4, Amoore 2-12 2-4 7, King 3-3 0-0 9, Traylor 3-8 2-3 9, Gregg 2-4 2-2 7, Geiman 0-0 0-0 0, Owusu 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 17-49 14-20 55. DUKE (18-2) Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Balogun 3-6 3-4 9, Day-Wilson...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

Joiner leads NC State against Wake Forest after 28-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points in NC State's 85-82 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy