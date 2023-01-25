To the shock of nobody, Nicolas Cage will deliver a Dracula we’ve never seen before in ‘Renfield’

Read full article on original website
NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is "massive" so Peter Parker's voice actor still has "a little bit of work" to do
Yuri Lowenthal has given a small insight into the upcoming sequel
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection
Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come. In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight. "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
CNET
The 5 Best Horror Movies on Hulu, Ranked
Need the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let...
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Collider
‘The Devil Conspiracy’ Clip Includes Satanists and a Bioengineered Jesus Christ [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for The Devil Conspiracy, an upcoming sci-fi horror from director Nathan Frankowski and writer Ed Alan. The movie is set in a future where it’s possible to clone every historical figure with only a tiny sample of DNA, which leads to an arms race for the control of Jesus Christ.
wegotthiscovered.com
As expected, ‘The Woman King’ leads the charge for most egregiously snubbed movie at the Oscars
The Oscar nominations for 2023 are officially locked and loaded, with the usual suspects like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans covering most all of the bases, with plenty of come-from-behind appearances to shake up the film industry’s marquee awards competition, in the form of All Quiet on the Western Front, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrea Riseborough, among others.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show
The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
wegotthiscovered.com
Richard Gere names his highly specific set of conditions for joining a superhero franchise
Veteran actor Richard Gere is open to appearing in a superhero movie, but only if it meets his exacting standards. Per ComicBookMovie, the Pretty Woman star reveals he is willing to take on a superhero role as long as the film is innovative and unpredictable. He explains:. “It would depend...
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Cloverfield 4: What We Know About The Upcoming Movie
Years of teasing and development have led to Cloverfield 4, and here's all the information we have on the sci-fi sequel.
Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’
Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the...
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Digital Trends
5 upcoming action movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres, including science fiction (Dune Part Two), comic book (The Flash), drama (The Color Purple), and comedy like Barbie. Contents. John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24)
Adapting Stephen King's Jerusalem's Lot: 2021's Chapelwaite Is A Creepy And Horrific Prequel To King's Beloved Vampire Novel
Violent murder, bloodsucking, an eyeless baby and more make Chapelwaite effective small screen gothic horror.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson scores another victory after Captain Marvel is named the MCU’s most inspiring Avenger
When it comes to inspiring and influencing millions of fans around the world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s vast roster of heroes are held in the highest esteem, even if becoming billionaires and flying around in armored suits might be ever so slightly out of reach. Nonetheless, it’s with delicious...
ComicBook
Stephen King Teases Trailer Release for The Boogeyman
Stephen King fans were given the good news last week that the upcoming adaptation of his novel The Boogeyman would no longer be an exclusive Hulu release and would be landing in theaters, but today the author himself took to Twitter to tease that the first trailer for the film would be arriving this weekend. With the film being in development for years and with no official looks at the film having been unveiled, fans are surely curious about how the project will be embraced in a new medium, and we might be finding out how it looks this weekend. The Boogeyman is slated to hit theaters on June 2nd.
