Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Report: Bronny James Is Deciding Between 2 Schools
Bronny James is reportedly narrowing down his decision. Last week, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that the high school senior's top-three schools are Ohio State, Oregon, and USC. However, another college hoops insider believes it's down to two teams. "USC and Oregon are 50/50," CBS ...
The Hoosiers React: Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses Indiana's 61-57 Big Ten road win at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Watch what Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis said after his 26-point, 21-rebounds, six-block game powered the Hoosiers to a 61-57 Big Ten road win at Minnesota.
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 61-57 Loss to Indiana
With only seven scholarship players healthy the Minnesota Gophers battled with Indiana to the final minute but came up just short. Here are the five things that you as a Golden Gopher basketball fan should take away from this contest. One. Great Gameplan from Ben Johnson. With limited options on...
Race Thompson Thought His Indiana Career Was Over, Returns With Heightened Intensity
Race Thompson wasn't sure if he'd ever wear the cream and crimson uniform again after suffering a knee injury at Iowa on Jan. 5. He returned on Sunday against Michigan State and said he's grateful to be healthy in his final months as a Hoosier.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson out vs. Minnesota due to COVID
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson will not coach tonight when the Hoosiers play at Minnesota as he is recovering from COVID, IU announced. Woodson is in his second year as the IU men’s basketball coach. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond has tonight’s scout and will handle all media obligations....
No. 6 IU women's basketball vs. No. 2 Ohio State - Live thread
The stage is set tonight at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. One of the biggest home games in IU women's basketball history. No. 6 Indiana vs. No. 2 Ohio State. Both teams with just one loss on the season.First place in the Big Ten on the line. Live thread for your...
Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing
Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
UMKC takes on Denver following Allen's 20-point outing
Denver Pioneers (12-11, 3-7 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-13, 5-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Shemarri Allen scored 20 points in UMKC's 64-61 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. The Kangaroos have gone 5-4 in home games. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 27.7 points per...
Washington 69, Arizona St. 66, OT
ARIZONA ST. (15-6) Washington 1-6 0-2 2, Des.Cambridge 10-24 2-2 26, Dev.Cambridge 2-9 4-4 8, Collins 5-10 2-2 15, Horne 1-7 0-0 3, Nunez 2-8 3-3 8, Muhammad 1-4 0-0 2, Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Gaffney 1-5 0-0 2, Brennan 0-1 0-0 0, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-75 11-13 66.
Coach TV: Yasir Rosemond after Indiana's 61-57 Big Ten road win at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Watch what Indiana associate head coach Yasir Rosemond said after IU’s 61-57 Big Ten road win at Minnesota gave the Hoosiers a four-game winning streak.
Omaha hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts
Omaha Mavericks (7-15, 3-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Max Abmas scored 25 points in Oral Roberts' 102-61 win over the Denver Pioneers. The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 at home. Oral Roberts has a 15-2 record...
Surging Indiana visits struggling league rival Minnesota
Indiana, which couldn’t stop a soul during a three-game losing streak that saw it allow nearly 87 points per game,
Alabama 69, Arkansas 66
ALABAMA (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Davis 4-7, Barber 2-3, Nye 1-4, Weathers 1-2, McQueen 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Rice 2, Nye 1) Turnovers: 21 (Rice 6, Barker 5, Barber 4, Cobbins 2, Team 2, Davis 1, McQueen 1) Steals: 14 (Barber 4, Nye 3,...
UTAH 63, OREGON STATE 44
Percentages: FG .415, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Stefanovic 2-4, Madsen 2-8, Worster 1-3, Br.Carlson 1-4, Exacte 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Br.Carlson 2, Holt). Turnovers: 11 (Anthony 2, Br.Carlson 2, Madsen 2, Stefanovic 2, Be.Carlson, Keita, Worster). Steals: 7 (Anthony 3, Stefanovic 2,...
Minnesota Coach Ben Johnson Previews Indiana
Minnesota and coach Ben Johnson are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, when the Indiana Hoosiers, winners of three in a row, arrive in Minneapolis. Here's what Johnson said about Indiana in anticipation of Wednesday's game.
No. 5 UConn 84, Tennessee 67
UCONN (19-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.000, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Lopez-Senechal 4-6, Juhasz 2-5, Griffin 1-1, Muhl 1-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Lopez-Senechal 1) Turnovers: 16 (Edwards 4, Muhl 4, Lopez-Senechal 3, Juhasz 2, Griffin 2, Team 1) Steals: 12 (Muhl 4, Juhasz 3, Griffin 2, Edwards 1, Lopez-Senechal 1,...
Zach Edey has 19 points, No. 1 Purdue beats Michigan 75-70
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help No. 1 Purdue hold off Michigan 75-70 on Thursday night. The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) had a 15-0 run to go ahead...
