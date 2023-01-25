Read full article on original website
‘Till’ director Chinonye Chukwu calls out racism after Oscars 2023 snub
There are always a few big surprises and heartbreaks come the morning of Oscar nominations, as much as awards strategists try to mitigate those. But the batch of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards seemed to have more than its fair share of shockers, good and bad. “Till” director Chinonye Chukwu claimed that Hollywood has a history of “unabashed misogyny towards black women” after being snubbed. “We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards black women,” she wrote on Instagram. “And yet. I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life...
Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations
Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Makes Oscar History, but Film Misses Best Picture Nomination
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett made superhero cinema history on Tuesday as the first woman, the first person of color and the first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for their performance in a comic book adaptation. It’s Bassett’s second Oscar nomination; her first came 29 years ago for best actress for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” But while Bassett’s nomination breaks several Oscar barriers, “Wakanda Forever” failed to equal the best picture nod earned by 2018’s “Black Panther” — the first superhero movie ever nominated for Oscar’s top...
2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List
Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
Emmett Till’s Family, “Till” Director Respond to Oscars Snub
Till, the highly-praised film documenting the life and tragic lynching of Chicago teenager Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955, as well as his mother Mamie Till-Mobley's fight for justice, received ZERO nominations. Now, Till's family is expressing their sadness over the Oscars overlooking this pivotal story in American history.
