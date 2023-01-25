‘The Last of Us’ star reveals why you should never leave your phone unattended around Pedro Pascal

Read full article on original website
‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Bella Ramsey Comes Out as Gender Fluid
Bella Ramsey, star of HBO’s “The Last of Us” series, has come out as gender fluid. In an interview with The New York Times published Wednesday leading up to the release of “The Last of Us,” Ramsey described how she identifies. “I guess my gender...
‘The Last of Us’ stars unsurprisingly formed a bond over their shared ‘Game of Thrones’ experience
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are now inextricably linked to one another. The Last of Us is the tale of Joel and Ellie’s relationship, which forms the bedrock of everything that happens over the course of the story. Of course, this isn’t Pascal and Ramsey’s first show together, as both have a strong HBO pedigree from their roles in Game of Thrones.
Pedro Pascal Explains How Game Of Thrones Helped Him And Bella Ramsey Connect While Filming The Last Of Us
The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal explains why Game of Thrones helped him and his co-star Bella Ramsey connect while filming the video game adaptation.
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey says a second season is likely
Just two episodes of HBO's "The Last of Us" have aired so far, but it has become so popular that Bella Ramsey already thinks a second season of the show is "likely."
M&M’s releases its first ad with new spokesperson Maya Rudolph: ‘I love eating my own face’
M&M’s official Twitter account released a teaser featuring the award-winning comedian, actress, and songstress Maya Rudolph as their new spokesperson. M&M’s announced Monday, Jan. 23, that it would be retiring its beloved spokescandies in lieu of a new marketing approach, hiring the multi-talented Rudolph as its official Chief of Fun Funk.
Max Thieriot And The Cast Of Fire Country React To The CBS Drama Being Renewed For Season 2
CBS' hit firefighter drama Fire Country has been renewed for Season 2, and the cast is in full celebration mode.
‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show
The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Perry Mason Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The HBO Series' Return
Perry Mason Season 2 is right around the corner. Here's everything we know about the iconic TV attorney's latest case.
James Gunn responds to accusations he’s responsible for ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ cancellations
The DC fandom had its heart broken yet again yesterday, when it was announced that both Titans and Doom Patrol would be drawing to a close once their respective fourth seasons had wrapped up. The episodic comic book adaptations boasted plenty of fans, with the latter in particular gaining a...
Video of Tim Allen flashing ‘Home Improvement’ co-star resurfaces following Pamela Anderson allegations
Pamela Anderson recently revealed that on her first day on the set of the hit 90’s sitcom Home Improvement, the star of the show, Tim Allen, had flashed her. Yesterday, Allen denied the allegation, but today a video has resurfaced that appears to show Allen flashing another co-star. However, there are multiple reasons why the video may not be exactly what people think.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
Being in Brie Larson’s tutu squad looks like a gloriously fun and unhinged time
Brie Larson and her social media posts are a panacea in a world of endless existential doldrums. Whether she’s pairing underwear with crocs or showing off her one-armed strength, it always feels positive. Her latest tutu-related post is no different. Larson’s latest insight into her life includes a series...
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
‘The Simpsons’ fans use stinging moment to comment on ‘Rick and Morty’ recasting
Some episodes of television are timeless. The Simpsons is one 10-season example (yes, we said 10) of a show which offers commentary on societal issues, often predicting events to come. A certain bit from its 10th season is circulating on Twitter right now to comment on the firing of Justin Roiland from Rick & Morty, and several are saying it is too accurate for the scenario which is about to unfold in the show.
‘That ’90s Show’ Is Finally Here, But It’s Missing Three Original ‘That ’70s Show Stars
The long-awaited That 70s Show reboot TV series That 90s Show has been in the works for a while now. The news of this much-anticipated Netflix reboot series hit last year. And since then fans have been waiting eagerly for the premiere. The new show brings us back to the...
Accused Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of Fox's Crime Anthology Series Before
Here's where you may have seen the stars of Fox's Accused before.
The Last of Us Star Says Episode 3 Will "Take Your Breath Away"
Two episodes in, HBO's The Last of Us has been a massive success story, and fans are eagerly anticipating more. The third episode is set to air this Sunday, and it seems Jeffrey Pierce has gotten "a peek" at the episode before the general public. Pierce voiced Tommy in both of the PlayStation games, and is set to appear as the character Perry in the HBO adaptation. On Twitter, Pierce told viewers that the episode will "take your breath away" alongside the popular Citizen Kane clapping gif. If fans aren't already excited for the episode, this will surely get them more hyped up!
