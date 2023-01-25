ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The Last of Us’ star reveals why you should never leave your phone unattended around Pedro Pascal

By Manya Seisay
 2 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Last of Us’ stars unsurprisingly formed a bond over their shared ‘Game of Thrones’ experience

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are now inextricably linked to one another. The Last of Us is the tale of Joel and Ellie’s relationship, which forms the bedrock of everything that happens over the course of the story. Of course, this isn’t Pascal and Ramsey’s first show together, as both have a strong HBO pedigree from their roles in Game of Thrones.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show

The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
wegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update

This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
wegotthiscovered.com

Video of Tim Allen flashing ‘Home Improvement’ co-star resurfaces following Pamela Anderson allegations

Pamela Anderson recently revealed that on her first day on the set of the hit 90’s sitcom Home Improvement, the star of the show, Tim Allen, had flashed her. Yesterday, Allen denied the allegation, but today a video has resurfaced that appears to show Allen flashing another co-star. However, there are multiple reasons why the video may not be exactly what people think.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen

Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
wegotthiscovered.com

Being in Brie Larson’s tutu squad looks like a gloriously fun and unhinged time

Brie Larson and her social media posts are a panacea in a world of endless existential doldrums. Whether she’s pairing underwear with crocs or showing off her one-armed strength, it always feels positive. Her latest tutu-related post is no different. Larson’s latest insight into her life includes a series...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Simpsons’ fans use stinging moment to comment on ‘Rick and Morty’ recasting

Some episodes of television are timeless. The Simpsons is one 10-season example (yes, we said 10) of a show which offers commentary on societal issues, often predicting events to come. A certain bit from its 10th season is circulating on Twitter right now to comment on the firing of Justin Roiland from Rick & Morty, and several are saying it is too accurate for the scenario which is about to unfold in the show.
ComicBook

The Last of Us Star Says Episode 3 Will "Take Your Breath Away"

Two episodes in, HBO's The Last of Us has been a massive success story, and fans are eagerly anticipating more. The third episode is set to air this Sunday, and it seems Jeffrey Pierce has gotten "a peek" at the episode before the general public. Pierce voiced Tommy in both of the PlayStation games, and is set to appear as the character Perry in the HBO adaptation. On Twitter, Pierce told viewers that the episode will "take your breath away" alongside the popular Citizen Kane clapping gif. If fans aren't already excited for the episode, this will surely get them more hyped up!

