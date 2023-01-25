ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Maryland hosts Nebraska after Young's 22-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-11, 3-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Jahmir Young scored 22 points in Maryland's 73-55 win against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Terrapins have gone 10-1 in home games. Maryland has a 0-2 record in games decided...
Mississippi 78, Mississippi St. 63

MISSISSIPPI ST. (15-6) Carter 7-12 4-6 18, Powe 2-7 0-0 4, Hayes 2-6 2-2 6, Jordan 1-9 5-6 7, Smith 5-13 0-0 11, Parker 1-2 2-2 5, Johnson 5-7 0-1 10, Weber 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 24-58 13-17 63. MISSISSIPPI (17-4) Davis 6-8 2-3 14, Scott 4-7 3-5 11, Singleton...
Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
