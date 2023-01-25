Read full article on original website
Bay City roundup: Effort is valiant but quest for win No. 1 continues
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 26, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: HARRISON 28, PINCONNING 18.
Saginaw area boys roundup: Heritage chalks up long-awaited victory over Saginaw
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 24, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: HERITAGE 69, SAGINAW 46.
Bay City girls roundup: Another thriller extends Western winning streak to 10
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school girls sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 24, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: BAY CITY WESTERN 42, ARTHUR HILL 40.
Flint-area boys basketball Power Rankings: We’ve got a new No. 1 team
FLINT – Beecher has been the No. 1 team in our boys basketball Power Rankings all season. The Bucs have also been one of our trending teams the entire season.
Flint-area girls basketball Power Rankings with trending teams for Jan. 25, 2023
FLINT – The number of unbeaten girls basketball teams in the Flint area has been reduced to two. Carman-Ainsworth (10-0) and Lake Fenton (14-0) remain perfect this season.
Bay City roundup: Football standout shows he’s got game in hoops as well
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 25, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: LAKER 76, VASSAR 48.
Bay City, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Bay City. The Frankenmuth High School basketball team will have a game with John Glenn High School - Bay City on January 26, 2023, 08:00:00.
Bridgeport denies Garber’s bid to nab first place in battle of TVC unbeatens
BRIDGEPORT, MI – Nobody was going to hoist a trophy after this game. But all eyes of the Tri-Valley Conference 8 were watching to see which team would play like a champion in the midseason first-place showdown.
One-time water boy sparks Cass City to first win at Reese in 10 years
REESE, MI – Michael Fernald knows his Cass City basketball history. When the Red Hawks clinched the 2013 Greater Thumb West championship with a road win at Reese, he got a front-row view of it as a tiny, little second-grade water boy. “We were looking at that picture of...
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
Snow forecast, timeline for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City shows who flirts with 4 inches of snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Mid-Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The center of the...
What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move
What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move. Bill Gainey stands in front of the home he has put up on I-beams in preparation of it being moved, Flint, Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. This isn’t the first time Gainey has moved a home on I-beams, another home on the street was also moved by him using the same method.
Why Is Popular Spectacular Spudz Leaving Flint Farmer’s Market?
There's a reason super-fans of the Flint Farmer's Market absolutely love it. Take a look inside, here. So many local start-up restaurants, businesses and long-time family-run shops are there for all of us, under one roof. Let's take a look at one of those businesses growing, so much... It's time to get its own storefront.
Marijuana shop fails in waiver bid at former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Developers hoping to operate a marijuana dispensary in the former Hamilton Home Bakery were denied a waiver necessary to dodge a zoning hurdle. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday, Jan. 23, meeting failed to approve a waiver needed to allow Premier Provisioning ownership to develop a marijuana retail shop inside the old bakery at 1030 Gratiot.
More closures announced for Bay City’s Independence, Liberty bridges
BAY CITY, MI - More bridge closures are scheduled in Bay City in the coming weeks. Bay City Bridge Partners, a subsidiary of United Bridge Partners, announced on social media that there are planned closures coming up for the Independence Bridge and drawbridge openings for the Liberty Bridge. Bay City...
A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing
East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
Saginaw County Foster Grandparent Program
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Former director of Bay City’s public safety pleads not guilty to assault charges. Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini was arraigned Thursday morning on assault charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. TV5 News Update: Thursday...
Car hits barrier at 496 and US-127 split in East Lansing
The car involved is a silver Ford Sedan and most of the damage appears to be to the front bumper.
See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
Tyson Walker’s late shot helps Michigan State win nailbiter vs. Iowa
EAST LANSING – One Michigan State player returned from injury at the start of the game to lift Michigan State out of an early hole. And another returned in crunch time to hit the biggest shot of the game. Tyson Walker hit a go-ahead jumper with 1:24 left to...
