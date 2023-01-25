ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APPALACHIAN STATE 71, GEORGIA STATE 59

Percentages: FG .439, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Johnson 2-4, Mann 2-5, Moore 1-3, Stubbs 0-1, Hudson 0-2, Odom 0-2, Tucker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson, Mann, Odom). Turnovers: 12 (Odom 6, Moore 4, Hudson, Nnamoko). Steals: 8 (Hudson 3, Moore 3, Johnson,...
NC A&T 68, Drexel 55

DREXEL (12-9) Williams 2-7 0-2 4, Moore 5-15 2-4 14, Washington 5-12 1-2 14, House 4-12 0-0 11, Oden 3-7 0-0 7, Okros 1-5 0-0 3, Bergens 0-4 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 2-2 2, Magee 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-66 5-10 55. NC A&T (11-12) Johnson 5-9 0-0 10, Robinson...
