Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. As parents, we’ve all had to juggle our lives between working, or staying home to look after our children. Each summer, the challenge many of us face is finding the right summer activities to keep our children occupied before boredom sets in. Some may remember their summer camp experiences from their youth with fond memories, while others may remember not quite fitting in. For many parents, finding the right summer camp can make a difference in their children’s lives.

DUMFRIES, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO