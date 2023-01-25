ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

Colder weather pattern settles in this week -- here's what to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — After weeks of a mild weather pattern across the Mid-Atlantic, January 2023 will go down in the record books in the top three warmest on record in Washington, D.C. As February kicks off this week, winter returns with a colder weather pattern and two weather-makers that...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Wet Wednesday as DC snow drought continues

The D.C. area got a drenching Wednesday, but sidestepped a storm that brought some wet snow far north and west of the capital. With temperatures rising into the mid-40s in the afternoon, D.C. saw just plain rain Wednesday. However, the rain-slickened roads did cause some travel woes. “Driving conditions are...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wintry Weather Possible Wednesday

BALTIMORE - Enjoy another dry day before wet weather makes its return to the area on Wednesday. The rest of today will consist of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of the next storm that will rapidly approach the area from the southwest. Rain chances will increase during the predawn hours Wednesday, possibly beginning as a wintry mix before changing to all rain. At this time, the likelihood of impactful wintry weather in the Baltimore area is LOW. It will be cold enough farther west for bigger impacts across Western...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Winter Weather Advisory as Close as Frederick County; Not Much Expected for MoCo

While many have been asking about possible winter weather on Wednesday, there hasn’t really been much of a threat for accumulating snow here in MoCo for this one. There is a Winter Weather Advisory as close at Frederick County from 7am until 4pm, with 1-3 inches expected in the Catoctin mountains (includes parts of northern Frederick County) and a coating to an inch for other parts of Frederick County.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Lanes of I-695 prior to South Capitol Street in DC reopens after crash

WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle crash caused Friday morning caused hours-long traffic issues for those traveling on I-695, prior to South Capitol Street in D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said a crash had blocked some eastbound lanes in the area. No injuries were reported. Drivers were still able to...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC

A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
VIRGINIA STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!

Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures

WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
PWLiving

An Overnight Micro-Camp Located in Prince William Forest Park

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. As parents, we’ve all had to juggle our lives between working, or staying home to look after our children. Each summer, the challenge many of us face is finding the right summer activities to keep our children occupied before boredom sets in. Some may remember their summer camp experiences from their youth with fond memories, while others may remember not quite fitting in. For many parents, finding the right summer camp can make a difference in their children’s lives.
DUMFRIES, VA
WJLA

DC ranks in top 5 places for tobacco control, Virginia among the bottom states

WASHINGTON (7News) — Report cards are in for how states are doing in preventing tobacco use, according to high standards of the American Lung Association. Washington, D.C. received some of the best marks in the 2023 State of Tobacco Control report, while Virginia ranks in some of the worst in the country. 7News Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez breaks down the grades.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Reagan National TSA finds 6th gun of 2023 at security checkpoint

TSA officers at Ronald Reagan National Airport stopped a man from bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight this week. It was the third gun caught at one of the airport security checkpoints within a week, and the sixth such gun discovered this year, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

WATCH: Car smashes into Chillum home, lands upside down

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A car smashed through the front door of a home in Chillum, Md. Sunday night,. The car landed upside down and created a massive hole in the home in the 6900 block of Riggs Road in Prince George's County. 7News reporter Christian Flores...
CHILLUM, MD

