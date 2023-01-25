Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
Working from home saves employees 2 hours a week in commute time, and they’re spending it in ways CEOs don’t expect
Working from home saved people roughly two hours a week in commute time, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. Something is typically considered to be a cliché only after being a long established, entrenched truism. Like if you’re at the office Keurig machine and say to a coworker, “Man, traffic was hell this morning.” Innocuous pleasantries about traffic as a conversation piece is a cliché—but only because it’s also fact.
'These Fees Are Getting Out of Hand': Diner Claims She Was Charged 5% Fee At Restaurant to Support Employee Health Care
One diner in Southern California was surprised to see a charge on her bill this month that she hadn't seen before — a 5% "employee health fee."
Australian woman's rent increases overnight by $12,000 after her rental company pushes 6-month leases
Australia is reportedly experiencing a rental crisis with low rental vacancies and rising rent levels. According to the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute, there are not enough homes to keep up with the population and household growth.
healthcareguys.com
Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector
The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.
Builder
House Plan of the Week: Simple One-Story Design
Think simple with a twist for house plans in 2023. Here's a great example (see more details at Houseplans.com). The exterior shows off a fun, asymmetrical entryway and fresh-feeling brick. Vertical siding adds a bit of farmhouse flair. Inside, the 1,818-square-foot floor plan keeps things simple and open. An office...
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Associate Billed 277 Hours To Review 20 Documents, Earns 60-Day Suspension To Keep Not Reviewing Documents
Hall claimed that he intended to eventually perform the work he listed on his timesheets, but never got around to it before the firm realized that he hadn’t opened most of the 425 documents he was tasked with reviewing. He’s since sought treatment for the depression and anxiety that he claims motivated the overbilling, a decision that played a role in the court’s relatively mild penalty and belief that Hall was unlikely to repeat this ethical lapse.
People are making thousands cleaning windows
Starting a window cleaning business can be a great way to earn extra income or even turn into a full-time job. The demand for window cleaning services is high, as many people do not have the time or equipment to properly clean the windows on their own. But the people who start a window cleaning business can make thousands a year. Upflip released an article recently documenting a man who wanted to buy a window cleaning business for around $400,000, and a year later, he began making twice the revenue the company was when he bought it. Even if someone starts from scratch they can make great profits. With a little effort and the right tools, you can start your own window cleaning business and begin earning money in no time.
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn Travel Benefits and up to $20/Hour as a World Cruise Reservation Agent
Like to travel? Then this job may be perfect for you. Holland America, a cruise line, is hiring a world cruise reservation agent. This is a full-time remote position for anyone in the United States. The base hourly range is expected to be about $15-$20 depending on your qualifications and location.
conceptcarz.com
Ford Announces Nationwide Expansion Of Complimentary Pickup & Delivery, Mobile Service For All Ford Customers
•Ford is expanding and enhancing its remote experiences offerings to make complimentary Pickup & Delivery and Mobile Service appointments available to all Ford Service customers. •The nationwide acceleration is part of Ford's commitment to improve the ownership experience by providing convenient, seamless options for vehicle service, from simple oil changes...
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Put a Coffee Filter In Your Flowerpots
Creating the ideal growing environment for your plants is a balancing act, and you may find yourself experimenting with various age-old tricks to tip the scales in your favor. Over the years, new trends to make gardening easier explode in popularity. Whether it’s vertical gardening, upside-down gardening, or self-watering globes, there are always new ways to up your gardening game.
takeitcool.com
Red Wine Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Red Wine Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Red Wine. Report Features Details. Product Name Red Wine. Process Included Red Wine Production From Fermentation Process. Segments...
How pay transparency may affect your job search or next raise
Knowing if you're being paid fairly for the work you do is a mystery shrouded in a lack of information.
beckersdental.com
Association of Dental Support Organizations forms task force to combat staffing shortages
The Association of Dental Support Organizations launched a task force to address staffing issues in dental practices. The task force, which is composed of member companies and other partners in the dental industry, will research and explore issues impacting the ability of dental practices to recruit and retain staff. The...
Can You Put Stove Grates In The Dishwasher?
Though leaving your stove grates to the dishwasher to clean is appealing, it is a terrible idea since they're made of cast iron. Learn more.
blufashion.com
How to know if your online clock in the system is reliable – 2023 Guide
The ability to accurately track employee time provides invaluable data to your business about how efficiently you are using their time. For both large and small businesses, finding ways to make time tracking easier is essential to running a more successful company. One of the best ways is to use a clock in online software, but you have to find the right one.
How to conduct layoffs keeping employee well-being a priority along with business viability
Fortune provides a new guide to conducting layoffs the right way.
thebiochronicle.com
“The Importance of an Annual Employee Wellness Plan”
Employee wellness is an important aspect of any organization’s overall health and success. A comprehensive wellness program can improve employee productivity, morale, and overall well-being. One key component of an effective wellness program is an annual employee wellness plan. This plan should be tailored to the specific needs of the organization and its employees and should be reviewed and updated regularly. It should include a variety of wellness activities and initiatives, such as physical fitness programs, stress management workshops, and health screenings. Additionally, it should promote healthy habits, such as regular exercise, healthy eating, and adequate sleep.
Discover What District Distribution Manager Jobs Entail – Commission Basis Job.
In this article, we'll take a closer look at the role of a District Distribution Manager, what it entails, and how it operates on a commission basis. We'll explore the challenges that come with such a role and discuss the potential rewards that can be experienced. Readers will also learn about the educational background, skills, and experience that are necessary to become a successful distribution manager. Finally, we will provide advice and tips on how to make the most of this unique and potentially lucrative opportunity. By the end of this article, you will have a better understanding of the role of a District Distribution Manager and how to effectively leverage it. So, if you're looking to start a career in distribution management, this is the article for you. Let's get started!
helihub.com
CBAA Joins the CanaDAC Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Task Group
In order to influence the direction and priorities of AAM development in Canada, the CBAA has joined the CanaDAC Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Task Group #2. This group is part of a joint initiative between the Canadian Advanced Air Mobility Consortium and Transport Canada. The initial objective is to compile...
Comments / 0