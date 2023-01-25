ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

The Daily Advance

Area Roundup | Northeastern boys' basketball hangs on against John A. Holmes

The Northeastern boys’ basketball team escaped with a narrow 51-45 home win over John A. Holmes on Tuesday night. The Eagles (10-5, 7-2 NCC) held a 14-8 lead after one quarter and 26-19 halftime advantage before the Aces (7-12, 1-8 NCC) used a 13-7 third quarter to get within just 33-32 going into the fourth. But Northeastern was able to put Edenton away with an 18-13 fourth quarter to win...
EDENTON, NC
The Daily Advance

High School Basketball | Second half surge leads Camden boys past Currituck; Currituck girls rout Camden

BARCO — The Camden boys’ basketball team responded well after letting Currituck back into Tuesday night’s Northeastern Coastal Conference game. They initially let a late seven-point first half lead turn into a three-point deficit in the third quarter, but the Bruins answered with 13 straight points to take full control of the game the rest of the way to a 52-45 win. “I thought our quality of shots got better,”...
CAMDEN, NC
WLOS.com

High School Round Up, January 26th 2023

Hendersonville — (WLOS) Polk County 51, R-S Central 9 (F) Robbinsville 64, Murphy 59 (F) Mitchell 62, Tuscola 60 (F) Murphy 74, Robbinsville 56 (F) R-S Central 50, Polk County 39 (F) GIRLS WRESTLING. 3A WEST REGIONAL. 100. 1st Place - Jeulenea Khang of Freedom. 2nd Place - Gracie...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Middle School Girls Basketball: Bladenboro 28, Elizabethtown 6

BLADENBORO – Cheyenne Reinhart and Allison Hickman combined for 21 points Tuesday to lead Bladenboro’s Lady Bulldogs to a 28-6 non-conference middle school girls’ basketball victory over Elizabethtown. Reinhart led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points, and Hickman followed with 9 points. Harley Jordan threw in 4...
BLADENBORO, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Boys Basketball Roundup: North Edgecombe hits century mark in TRC rout

The North Edgecombe High School varsity boys basketball team hit the 100-point plateau in its conference win on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Rocky Mount, Southern Nash, Northern Nash and Rocky Mount Academy also picked up victories on the hardwood. North Edgecombe 101 Warren County 68 The Warriors reached the century mark with a 57-point second half at home against Warren County in a Tar Roanoke 1A Conference game. ...
TARBORO, NC

