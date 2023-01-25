Read full article on original website
EFL urges Premier League to halve financial gap with Championship
The EFL is asking the Premier League to halve the financial gap between the top flight and the Championship as part of negotiations over a new settlement for English football. As the government revealed that the long-awaited white paper on an independent regulator is due to be put before parliament in a fortnight, the EFL and Premier League continue to wrangle over the details of a deal that would see more money move down the football pyramid.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Nisbet, Millwall, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet is expected to complete a move from Hibernian to Millwall in the next 24 hours. (Record) Hibs' Nisbet should take the chance to join Millwall, says Paul Hartley, who featured for both clubs. (Record) Meanwhile, Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri looks increasingly likely to have broken his...
BBC
Duncan Ferguson: Ex-Everton assistant manager named Forest Green head coach
Forest Green Rovers have appointed former Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson as their new head coach. The 51-year-old is taking on his first full-time managerial role and replaces Ian Burchnall who left on Wednesday with the club bottom of League One. Former striker Ferguson made 273 appearances for the Toffees...
BBC
'He's a bright boy and has shown up well' - Rodgers on Kristiansen
Leicester fans will get to see new signing Victor Kristiansen in FA Cup action against Walsall on Saturday after Brendan Rodgers confirmed the Denmark international was in line to make his debut. Kristiansen, 20, arrived from FC Copenhagen last week with a growing reputation and eases the pressure at full-back,...
sportszion.com
“We need him” Erik ten Hag chooses star forward to stay at Man United amid PSG’s interest rumors
Eric ten Hag has navigated the ship at Old Trafford as the English supergiant has finally unleashed their true color and they are firmly back into the title contention is like music to the ears among the fans. Marcus Rashford is instrumental to Manchester United’s success and the Englishman is...
BBC
Emma Hayes: Chelsea boss says solutions needed to stop WSL call-offs
The Women's Super League needs to find a solution to prevent games being called off because of frozen pitches, says Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. Their WSL home match with Liverpool on Sunday was abandoned after six minutes when conditions were deemed unsafe. The game - live on BBC Two -...
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
BBC
Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager Cairney assaulted three players
A former Celtic Boys Club manager indecently assaulted three players in the 1970s and 80s, a court has found. Frank Cairney, who denied the charges, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, but was deemed unable to participate because of health issues. An examination of facts was...
Report: Chelsea's Priority In January Is Malo Gusto
Chelsea's priority for the rest of January is to secure the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon.
WVNews
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
Yardbarker
Transfer Latest – Celtic announce Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal
Celtic this morning confirmed the signing of South Korean international striker Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal…. Celtic Football Club has announced the signing of South Korean internationalist, Hyeongyu Oh, who has joined the Scottish Champions on a five-year deal, subject to the usual international clearance formalities. The 21-year-old forward joins from K League 1 club, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, where he has played since 2019.
Sunderland signed Isaac Lihadji 'with an eye on next season,' says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has asked for patience when it comes to seeing the best of Isaac Lihadji.
BBC
What to expect ahead of transfer deadline for Swansea, Cardiff, Newport and Wrexham
SWANSEA CITY (12th in the Championship) With Russell Martin's side sitting three points outside the play-offs, there are plenty at the Swansea.com Stadium who are convinced the Swans are just a few players away from properly challenging for a play-off promotion. And Martin seems to be among them, having spoken...
Yardbarker
Celtic On This Day – 26th January – David Potter’s Celtic Diary
Celtic Historian David Potter each morning on The Celtic Star looks back at key Celtic events and matches on this day starting on 26th January 1918. David’s latest bestseller The Celtic Rising ~ 1965: The Year Jock Stein Changed Everything SOLD OUT on Celtic Star Books but the good news is that it is now back in stock! You can place an order here and we’ll post your order immediately. The Celtic Rising is also now available on Amazon Kindle, link below…
'Bailey Wright is going to stay at Sunderland,' reveals Portsmouth boss
Looks like Sunderland have decided not to risk allowing Bailey Wright to leave this month - much to Portsmouth's disappointment.
Yardbarker
Chelsea due for talks as Dumfries agent in London
The agent of Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries is in London. Dumfries' representatives have supposedly flown to England to hold talks with those interested, says La Gazzetta dello Sport. Inter have set a price tag of 44million, although reports suggest a 35million bid could be enough. The Serie A side...
BBC
What now for Aberdeen and Jim Goodwin?
Almost 48 hours passed from the full-time whistle confirming the worst defeat in Aberdeen's 120-year history, to the club finally releasing a statement on the future of manager Jim Goodwin. The verdict? Carry on, for now. The Scottish Cup exit to fourth-round Darvel marked a run of one win in...
Report: Chelsea Could Make A 'Surprise' Midfield Signing
Chelsea could decide to go for a surprise player if they fail to sign Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo this January.
