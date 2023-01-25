For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. New throughout; adds NEW YORK dateline; changes byline. NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced in choppy trading on Thursday as investors grappled with an onslaught of economic data and a string of mixed corporate earnings, all while eyeing the clock as it ticks down toward next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.

14 HOURS AGO