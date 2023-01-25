ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors

The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
Motley Fool

Where Will Procter & Gamble Stock Be in 1 Year?

P&G outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. Its top-line growth remains stable, but margins are under pressure. The stock is still pricey relative to its near-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
WSOC Charlotte

Asian shares mixed on hopes for avoiding recession

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo declined. Markets in China, India and Australia were closed for holidays. Wall Street ended Wednesday little changed...
KRMG

Wall Street tumbles on worries about corporate profits

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is tumbling Wednesday on worries about how badly corporate profits will get hit by a slowing economy following a mixed set of earnings reports and forecasts from Microsoft and others. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower in morning trading, on pace...
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
investing.com

Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession

Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
US News and World Report

Dollar Drops Vs Yen, Near 9-Month Low to Euro on Central Bank Bets

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar dropped against the yen on Friday as traders bet a hawkish pivot from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) was still in the offing. The dollar also sagged close to a nine-month low versus the euro, amid market expectations the European Central Bank next week will implement a rate hike twice as big as the Federal Reserve's.
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Asian Stocks - Soaring and Roaring

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Spurred by a solid rally on Wall Street after upbeat U.S. economic growth data on Thursday, Asian stocks on Friday are set to continue their remarkable run and chalk up a fifth weekly rise in a row.
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise on Tesla boost

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Jan 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, lifted by Tesla and a clutch of economic data that eased some worries about a deep recession ahead of a key inflation reading.
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains as solid GDP data offsets signs of economic weakness

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. New throughout; adds NEW YORK dateline; changes byline. NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced in choppy trading on Thursday as investors grappled with an onslaught of economic data and a string of mixed corporate earnings, all while eyeing the clock as it ticks down toward next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Microsoft outlook dents tech stocks, earnings disappoint

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street benchmarks dropped on Wednesday as a decline in technology stocks after Microsoft's downbeat forecast and a bleak quarterly report from Boeing fanned fears of a recession. Shares of Microsoft CorpMSFT.O fell 1.2% after it warned that growth in its lucrative cloud business could stall,...
Reuters

Asian equities hit 9-month high as recession fears wane

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Friday and were poised for their fifth straight week of gains after data highlighted a resilient U.S. economy, boosting investor sentiment ahead of next week's slate of central bank policy meetings.
US News and World Report

Indian Shares Fall as Financials Slide; Adani Stocks Tumble

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares opened lower on Friday as financials sustained the slide on risk aversion due to Hindenburg's report on the books of Adani group companies, which offset easing concerns of recession in the U.S. The Nifty 50 index was down 1.14% at 17,683.40 as of 10:15 a.m. IST,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy