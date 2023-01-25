Against her better judgment, Ginger Mangan accepted her uncle’s invitation to meet a young musician named Tom who would occasionally sit in with his country music band. That uncle turned out to be a better matchmaker than she thought. Ginger and Tom hit it off, danced all night, and started dating. Against the advice of both of their families, who thought they were too young, they got married at age 19.

HOLTS SUMMIT, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO