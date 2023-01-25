ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 8

Anne Riggs
1d ago

No one will be happy no matter how much money you give them. they will just want more. Not a common sense solution.

Reply
8
Steve Flood
1d ago

if anyone in these United States is to receive reparations it is the native Americans.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwos.com

Missouri’s attorney general slams CPS superintendent in second letter

Missouri’s GOP attorney general has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy. Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Longtime former Missouri lawmaker appointed to higher education board

Missouri’s governor has appointed a familiar name in Jefferson City and in southwest Missouri to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. Former State Sen. David Sater (R-Cassville) served eight years in the Missouri Senate, before being forced out by term limits in 2020. He also previously served in the Missouri House.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Advocates protest ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bills in Missouri legislature

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - LGBTQ advocates protested in St. Louis and Jefferson City over proposed legislation they say targets that specific demographic. On Tuesday, several LGBTQ rights advocates rallied through The Grove over several bills limiting LGBTQ exposure in Missouri. The ACLU reported Missouri lawmakers have filed 30 anti-LGBTQ bills,...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Jefferson City’s original Daisy Delight restaurant is for sale

Multiple generations have enjoyed dining and getting ice cream at Jefferson City’s popular Daisy Delight since it opened on East McCarty in 1955. While the business is still thriving, owner Jerry Bartel tells 939 the Eagle that Daisy Delight is for sale, due to his age. He emphasizes that it’s not closing.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

For Holts Summit couple with AFib, procedure provides peace of mind

Against her better judgment, Ginger Mangan accepted her uncle’s invitation to meet a young musician named Tom who would occasionally sit in with his country music band. That uncle turned out to be a better matchmaker than she thought. Ginger and Tom hit it off, danced all night, and started dating. Against the advice of both of their families, who thought they were too young, they got married at age 19.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic McKittrick Farmers Mercantile of Montgomery County, Missouri surpassed turning 100 years old

A general store served more than staples in a rural community. McKittrick Farmers Mercantile is a historic commercial building located at 500 Washington Street in McKittrick, Missouri. It was built around 1897. It's a two-story building with a concrete foundation and brick walls. In 2004, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Click here for more pictures.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia Democratic lawmaker and former state party chair defend mayor from criticism over drag queen performance

“Nothing short of deplorable.” That’s how Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) describes Thursday’s Columbia diversity celebration that featured three drag queens who performed before 1,000 people, including about 30 Columbia Public Schools (CPS) students. A key mid-Missouri Democratic state lawmaker, a former state party chair and...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet

The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man flips SUV after suffering medical emergency

A Jefferson City man suffers minor injuries when he flips his SUV onto it’s top on the city’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Thomas Nield, 54, was driving on West Edgewood Drive Thursday afternoon when he suffered an apparent medical emergency. Nield’s SUV struck the light pole in the center median, then continued into oncoming traffic where he struck a curb causing his vehicle to overturn where it came to rest upside down on its top.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
cbs4indy.com

Watch out for evolving parking ticket scam

INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau is sending out a warning about the latest version of a parking ticket scam that involves creative crooks using handheld technology. According to the BBB, scammers are using handheld printers to create realistic-looking parking tickets before leaving them on car windshields. Places like Santa Cruz, California and Jefferson City, Missouri have seen recent cases.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy