KTTS

Springfield Rappers Indicted For Guns Linked To Recent Shootings

(KTTS News) — Two members of a local rap group have been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing several firearms linked to shootings in Springfield and Kansas City. Ezekiel King, 19, and Jardell Williams, 19, both from Springfield, each face two counts of being an unlawful...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSNT News

New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case

TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
TOPEKA, KS

