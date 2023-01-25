Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland ParkTed RiversOverland Park, KS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Kansas City police called to Plaza Academy prior to shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to Plaza Academy High School in midtown about an hour before someone shot a staff member.
KCTV 5
FBI offers $5k reward as investigation into KCMO bank robbery from 2019 continues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward as they continue investigating a bank robbery that happened in February of 2019. The agency shared pictures of the two suspects again Thursday in hopes of solving the case. The had previously re-shared the information in 2020. There...
Kansas City mother charged with neglect to be arraigned
A Missouri mother will be arraigned next month for neglect and endangerment charges after a child died in her care and another was unresponsive.
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department seizes over 10k fentanyl-laced pills
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Wednesday that it seized over 10,000 fentanyl-laced pills over the weekend.
OPPD identifies 2 people killed in Thursday morning crash on northbound US 69
Two people were killed in a crash around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, on northbound U.S. 69 near West 103rd Street in Overland Park.
KCK police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car
Kansas City, Kansas, detectives have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead inside a vehicle on Thursday.
KTTS
Springfield Rappers Indicted For Guns Linked To Recent Shootings
(KTTS News) — Two members of a local rap group have been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing several firearms linked to shootings in Springfield and Kansas City. Ezekiel King, 19, and Jardell Williams, 19, both from Springfield, each face two counts of being an unlawful...
KCTV 5
2 dead following Thursday morning crash on US 69 Highway in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have identified two people who died in a crash on Thursday morning. The Overland Park Police Department said the crash happened at 7:44 a.m. on northbound U.S. 69 Highway, south of W. 103rd. According to the police, Vehicle 1 was entering the...
Police release video, photo of Kia dragged for miles underneath semi on I-435
Police in Leawood released video clips Thursday showing several moments from an incident Wednesday when a Kia passenger car was dragged for miles underneath a semi.
New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case
TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty
Charles Guy recorded a video showing his encounter with a Kansas City, Kansas police officer appearing to be "high as a kite" on drugs while on duty responding to a domestic call. The post ‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty appeared first on NewsOne.
Drug deal led to December deadly shooting in Independence, court records say
Chadd Williams is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old James Smith in Independence, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police spot potential human remains near wastewater treatment plant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office after officers found what is believed to be human remains early Wednesday morning. Police said officers from KCMO's East Patrol Division were in the area of the Blue River...
KMBC.com
Kansas City drug-trafficking conspiracy now includes 27 defendants, 112 counts of drug trafficking and illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A total of 27 people have been indicted as part of a drug-trafficking conspiracy in the Kansas City metro area. Anthony D. Harris, 40, and Latrell O. Dean, 19, both of Grandview, Mo., and Seville S. Gardner, 37, were the three latest defendants charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed on Jan. 26.
kttn.com
Man from Blue Springs indicted for fentanyl conspiracy and illegal firearm
A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Alan J. Flamenco, of Blue Springs, also known as “Pablo,” 23, was charged in an eight-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment...
WIBW
Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
Kansas man who said he was framed for 2002 KCK murder dies in prison
John Keith Calvin, who claimed he was framed for a 2002 Kansas City, Kansas, murder and spent over 20 years in prison, has died from cancer.
KCK officer on leave after viral video shows unusual behavior
A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is on administrative leave after video surfaced of the officer exhibiting unusual behavior.
Grain Valley couple’s murder, dismemberment trial delayed again
The trial for Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra, who are charged with killing a woman and burying her body, has been delayed for a third time.
KCPD finds possible human remains outside Blue River Waste Water Plant property
Kansas City, Missouri, police found possible human remains early Wednesday morning outside the Blue River Waste Water Plant property at 7300 Hawthorne Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
