ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Carousel Bar to open at Plaza Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mvprogress.com

Studio B Dance Academy Holds Winter Showcase

Studio B Dance Academy held its Winter Showcase Dance Recital on Saturday, Jan. 14. Located in the Ron Dalley Theater at Moapa Valley High School the auditorium was buzzing with close to 200 excited dancers ready to perform the dances they had been perfecting for weeks. The audience was entertained...
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
foodgressing.com

Bouchon Bakery Las Vegas at The Venetian

I was visiting Napa Valley a few years back and wanted to try Chef Thomas Keller‘s Bouchon Bakery there but unfortunately it was closed on the day of my visit. Fast forward to last month when I finally got to try out Bouchon Bakery located inside The Venetian in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully vote to do so still remains mostly unrepresented.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mohave Daily News

Bennett elementary to move to LHS

LAUGHLIN — William G. Bennett Elementary School will see new classrooms and an auxiliary gym as part of a move to turn the Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School into the Laughlin K-12 school campus. The elementary school, which was built in 1986, has begun to deteriorate over time and the...
LAUGHLIN, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Shrunk3d Las Vegas Offers a One-Of-A-Kind Way to Celebrate Love

Love is in the air and there is no better place to capture the moment then at Shrunk3D Las Vegas, the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. This February, Shrunk3D invites couples to opt out of making dinner reservations at a crowded restaurant and opt in to an experience celebrating their love with a 3D custom-made replica of them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Las Vegas Has 5 James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023

The James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious awards in the food world — announced the semifinalists for 2023. This year, five Las Vegas chefs and one bar earned a nomination on the longlist of chefs and restaurants. Garagiste, a downtown wine bar, is the only...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

College of Southern Nevada now offering cannabis-related certificate programs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Division of Workforce and Economic Development at the College of Southern Nevada is now offering certificate programs related to the cannabis industry. According to a news release, CSN has partnered with Green Flower, “a national leader in cannabis education,” to offer three cannabis certificate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

AREA15 To Expand District By 20 Acres

Rendering Courtesy of AREA15) Anchored by Universal Parks & Resorts, Immersive Entertainment District Will. Grow with More Best-in-Class Experiences, Attractions, Retail, Entertainment,. Food, Beverage. Leasing Opportunities Available For Retail, Office, Residential. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces a monumental expansion spanning...
vegas24seven.com

Locale Italian Kitchen announces lovely St. Valentine’s Day dinner menu

LOCALE ITALIAN KITCHEN ANNOUNCES LOVELY ST. VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER MENU. Special four-course, St. Valentine’s Day menu available for $105 per person. Available Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 through Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 and Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 through Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Locale Italian Kitchen continues to bring diners...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy