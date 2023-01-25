Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
First Friday announces ‘Down for Anything’ theme for February event in downtown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The First Friday Foundation’s February event will feature a “Down for Anything” theme that organizers say will promote the diversity and inclusivity of downtown Las Vegas. Held on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 11, a number of events including an...
Fox5 KVVU
Carousel Bar to open at Plaza Hotel & Casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
mvprogress.com
Studio B Dance Academy Holds Winter Showcase
Studio B Dance Academy held its Winter Showcase Dance Recital on Saturday, Jan. 14. Located in the Ron Dalley Theater at Moapa Valley High School the auditorium was buzzing with close to 200 excited dancers ready to perform the dances they had been perfecting for weeks. The audience was entertained...
Dinette, Winner of Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, to Open this Year
The Las Vegas throwback concept will offer fresh-made diner classics at The Bend
Pure Green to Open First Nevada Location in Silverado Ranch
The smoothie, açai bowl, and cold-pressed juice brand has big plans for Las Vegas
foodgressing.com
Bouchon Bakery Las Vegas at The Venetian
I was visiting Napa Valley a few years back and wanted to try Chef Thomas Keller‘s Bouchon Bakery there but unfortunately it was closed on the day of my visit. Fast forward to last month when I finally got to try out Bouchon Bakery located inside The Venetian in Las Vegas.
‘We really do need the help’: Area 15 expansion forcing Las Vegas non-profit to move locations
AREA 15's expansion means mostly everything around it will have to come down including a place tucked near the expansion site that gives hope to those with disabilities. Now that hope may be taken away if they do not find another facility.
8newsnow.com
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully vote to do so still remains mostly unrepresented.
KOLO TV Reno
CCSD says person at Las Vegas elementary school was diagnosed with tuberculosis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District confirmed to FOX5 that a person at a Las Vegas elementary school recently was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis (TB). According to a letter sent to parents Tuesday from principal Christina M. Miani of Helen Jydstrup Elementary, “the Southern Nevada...
Independent ‘film house’ to open in downtown Las Vegas
It's being touted as the only 'indie film house' in Las Vegas and will open its doors at the beginning of March.
Mohave Daily News
Bennett elementary to move to LHS
LAUGHLIN — William G. Bennett Elementary School will see new classrooms and an auxiliary gym as part of a move to turn the Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School into the Laughlin K-12 school campus. The elementary school, which was built in 1986, has begun to deteriorate over time and the...
Tuberculosis case at Las Vegas elementary school raises concerns for parents
Concerns rise for parents at a local elementary school after they received a letter saying a person at the school was diagnosed with an active case of pulmonary tuberculosis (TB).
nevadabusiness.com
Shrunk3d Las Vegas Offers a One-Of-A-Kind Way to Celebrate Love
Love is in the air and there is no better place to capture the moment then at Shrunk3D Las Vegas, the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. This February, Shrunk3D invites couples to opt out of making dinner reservations at a crowded restaurant and opt in to an experience celebrating their love with a 3D custom-made replica of them.
Confirmed tuberculosis case discovered at southwest Las Vegas elementary school
A person at a southwest Las Vegas valley elementary school was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis (TB), the school announced Tuesday.
Eater
Las Vegas Has 5 James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023
The James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious awards in the food world — announced the semifinalists for 2023. This year, five Las Vegas chefs and one bar earned a nomination on the longlist of chefs and restaurants. Garagiste, a downtown wine bar, is the only...
Fox5 KVVU
College of Southern Nevada now offering cannabis-related certificate programs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Division of Workforce and Economic Development at the College of Southern Nevada is now offering certificate programs related to the cannabis industry. According to a news release, CSN has partnered with Green Flower, “a national leader in cannabis education,” to offer three cannabis certificate...
cwlasvegas.com
Broken Yolk now serving breakfast specialties at two Las Vegas valley locations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts, rejoice!. The Broken Yolk Cafe just opened its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Senior marketing manager Nikki Sachman joined us to share a look at some of the delicious menu items you can find.
vegas24seven.com
AREA15 To Expand District By 20 Acres
Rendering Courtesy of AREA15) Anchored by Universal Parks & Resorts, Immersive Entertainment District Will. Grow with More Best-in-Class Experiences, Attractions, Retail, Entertainment,. Food, Beverage. Leasing Opportunities Available For Retail, Office, Residential. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces a monumental expansion spanning...
vegas24seven.com
Locale Italian Kitchen announces lovely St. Valentine’s Day dinner menu
LOCALE ITALIAN KITCHEN ANNOUNCES LOVELY ST. VALENTINE’S DAY DINNER MENU. Special four-course, St. Valentine’s Day menu available for $105 per person. Available Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 through Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 and Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 through Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Locale Italian Kitchen continues to bring diners...
Fox5 KVVU
Caesars Entertainment says 2nd rescue dog graduates ‘gun dog training’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment on Thursday will hold an event for a rescue dog that is graduating from the company’s “gun dog training program.”. According to a news release, the dog, named Turbo, was rescued by Caesars Entertainment from the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.
