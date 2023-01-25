Every week in boxing can’t have a big fight. Any week can have a damn good one. Boxing fans got more than that last weekend with two thrilling main events. On Saturday, former Jr. middleweight titlist Liam Smith scored his fourth consecutive knockout, in the fourth round, for what may have been the biggest victory of his career. As someone who has won and lost a major belt, that may sound overstated but is it? A big domestic showdown with the son of one of the UK’s biggest stars in recent decades, Chris Eubank Jr., put butts in the seats and raised eyebrows around the world.

2 DAYS AGO