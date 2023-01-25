Read full article on original website
mvprogress.com
Arts & Crafts Entries Needed At Clark County Fair
Do you like to make photographs? Do you have an amazing recipe? Are you great at quilting? Do you have a love for drawing? Are you talented at woodwork? With the Clark County Fair being less than three months away, it’s time to begin thinking about juried exhibit entries at the fair.
Artists Explore “From the Attic” in VVAA Exhibit
The Virgin Valley Artist Association held its monthly themed awards ceremony on Thursday evening, Jan. 19 at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center. The theme for the January exhibit was “From the Attic.”. Beginning in 2023, the Association has changed how these contests are conducted. The exhibits are divided into...
Hallelujah! To The Hallelujah Girls
Mesquite Community Theatre opened its comedy production “The Hallelujah Girls” on Friday evening, to the pleasure of all who attended. The play opened on Friday evening, Jan. 20. This rib-tickling comedy by Jones, Hope, and Wooten was performed to a perfection by talented local actors and actresses at...
Honoring Loved Ones In Local Parks
Two different local families took advantage of a new program launched by the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the two families placed special commemorative plaques in two Mesquite city parks to remember a loved one. Mesquite resident Pati Ress Kelly and her...
Mesquite Local News
Bowling: Austin Finster winning accolades for his bowling talents
Austin Finster is a young bowler competing in his first year of bowling at the Virgin River Bowling Center and has been winning accolades for his undeniable bowling skills. And in his latest round of top-notch bowling he opened King & Queens League play with a 7-bagger in a clean 255, followed with a clean 195, and finished with nine strikes in a 235 good for a season-high 685 series with a total of 22 strikes and marks on 8-of-9 non-split spare shots.
Mercy Air Officials Speak at Rotary Lunch Meeting
Visitors at the Mesquite Recreation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17, got to observe the Mercy Air helicopter landing in the West Field. The Mercy Air crew flew in to do a presentation about their services at the noon luncheon meeting of Rotary Club of Mesquite . The crew proceeded to...
OBITUARY: GeorgiAnne Tmoye Ozaki
GeorgiAnne Tomoye Ozaki peacefully, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born on August 23, 1937 to George Joji Yamaka and Masako Yamashita in Los Angeles, California. She moved with her parents to Overton in the early part of 1942 during the war. GeorgiAnne was an only child,...
Neighbors Review Plans For RV Park in Overton
A group of about 30 Overton residents gathered in the North Shore Inn conference room on Thursday evening, Jan. 12 for a neighborhood meeting about a proposed project for the immediate area. Representatives from FS One Development gave a presentation about a new RV Park proposed to be located on...
Lady Bulldogs Face Crucial Week
After rolling past SLAM Academy and Pinecrest Academy-Cadence last week, the Virgin Valley High School flag football team will now face a challenging three-game stretch beginning with Boulder City at home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Lady Bulldogs currently sit in a three-way tie for first place in the 3A...
