Austin Finster is a young bowler competing in his first year of bowling at the Virgin River Bowling Center and has been winning accolades for his undeniable bowling skills. And in his latest round of top-notch bowling he opened King & Queens League play with a 7-bagger in a clean 255, followed with a clean 195, and finished with nine strikes in a 235 good for a season-high 685 series with a total of 22 strikes and marks on 8-of-9 non-split spare shots.

MESQUITE, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO