Google says U.S. Justice Department complaint is 'without merit'
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday it believes the complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice accusing the company of abusing its dominance in digital advertising is "without merit".
Yelp blasts Google for victimizing Americans with alleged anti-compete 'monopoly' agenda
Google was lambasted by Yelp over its alleged anti-compete practices which were subject to a lawsuit by the Department of Justice.
CNET
Google Sued by US Department of Justice for Second Time Over Ad Dominance
The US Department of Justice and eight states on Tuesday sued Google over its advertising business, alleging it engages in monopolistic behavior. The complaint, filed in federal court in Virginia, alleges that Google has "corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry" through a campaign of seizing control of tools and inserting "itself into all aspects of the digital advertising marketplace." Google allegedly has done so by eliminating competition through acquisitions and used its dominance to push advertisers to use its products over those of others.
California teams up with U.S. Justice Department to accuse Google of anti-trust violations
The U.S. Department of Justice and eight states, including California, are going after Google. The coalition filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, alleging that Google LLC is operating an unfair monopoly when it comes to advertising technology. The coalition filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The suit alleges that the company, "leverages control over the technologies through which web display ads are bought...
How the big lawsuit against Google may affect the future
This week, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a “civil antitrust suit against Google for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products,” along with the Attorneys General of California and other states. What could it change?
Motley Fool
Google Gets Slapped with DOJ Case Over Alleged Digital Ad Monopoly
For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
