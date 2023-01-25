HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - From community retreats to farm tours, Sun Farm Hawaii is welcoming guests to experience nature and nourish their mind, body, and soul. Michele Santos (Owner, Sun Farm Hawaii) shared, “Sun Farm Hawaii is a place of much aloha...much energy, to help people to transform from the inside out. You can come to the farm and get a farm tour and get inspired.” They grow a variety of plants like cassava, noni, coconut, papaya, bananas and other local produce.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO