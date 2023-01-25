ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Freed after 20 years, Hawaii man reflects on case, future

HONOLULU (AP) — On Ian Schweitzer's first morning of freedom Wednesday, he woke up in a hotel room, looked over the balcony at the ocean and took in the beauty of the island he had been away from for over 20 years while imprisoned for a 1991 murder and rape he has always maintained he didn't commit.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years in prison for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Former candidate for Hawaii lieutenant governor arrested for DUI

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Hawaii was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Tuesday. Adrienne King, 75, was pulled over on the Kalanianaole Highway, near Paiko Lagoon, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the report, King was speeding and driving recklessly before she was pulled over.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway

Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Explosive-like devices found by Maui police responding to crash in Wailuku

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- Maui police officer found multiple items that they thought were improvised explosive devices (IED) in a car while responding to the scene of an accident in Wailuku, Tuesday night. According to police, around 7:41 p.m., a 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling eastbound on Liholiho Street...
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

Army Secretary in Hawaii as Military Leases Under Scrutiny

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS-- Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormouth, told a town hall she wasn't impressed with military housing at Schofield barracks. "You all have had power outages. There's no doubt that the underground water system here is aging considerably. There's no doubt that the electric grid has issues out here in Hawaii," Wormouth said.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Sun Farm Hawaii offers monthly retreats to nourish the mind, body and soul

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - From community retreats to farm tours, Sun Farm Hawaii is welcoming guests to experience nature and nourish their mind, body, and soul. Michele Santos (Owner, Sun Farm Hawaii) shared, “Sun Farm Hawaii is a place of much aloha...much energy, to help people to transform from the inside out. You can come to the farm and get a farm tour and get inspired.” They grow a variety of plants like cassava, noni, coconut, papaya, bananas and other local produce.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Restaurants ditch dine-in areas to save money

As we first reported yesterday Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve it's last sit-down meal on February 5th. Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas. Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve their last day of sit-down meals on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: January 26, 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A cold front continues to bring scattered rains for the Maui/Big Island as O'ahu and Kaua'i County remain mostly dry. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. NE winds at 10-20 mph.

Comments / 0

Community Policy