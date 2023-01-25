Read full article on original website
Maui man sentenced to life in prison with parole possible for murdering girlfriend in 2014
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Moreira "Mo" Monsalve, eight years ago. Monsalve was 46-years-old when she went missing. She was last seen at Brown’s home in Wailuku. Brown was Monsale's boyfriend...
Freed after 20 years, Hawaii man reflects on case, future
HONOLULU (AP) — On Ian Schweitzer's first morning of freedom Wednesday, he woke up in a hotel room, looked over the balcony at the ocean and took in the beauty of the island he had been away from for over 20 years while imprisoned for a 1991 murder and rape he has always maintained he didn't commit.
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released
HONOLULU (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years in prison for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.
Former candidate for Hawaii lieutenant governor arrested for DUI
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Hawaii was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Tuesday. Adrienne King, 75, was pulled over on the Kalanianaole Highway, near Paiko Lagoon, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the report, King was speeding and driving recklessly before she was pulled over.
Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway
Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
11 new COVID-related deaths, 1,052 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,052 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,786. The statewide test positivity rate is 6.0%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
Hawaii chef suing Billionaire Larry Ellison's company for violating whistleblower's protection act
LANAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hawaii chef who used to work for Billionaire technology executive Larry Ellison’s Four Seasons Resort on Lanai is suing the tech titan’s company for violating the Whistleblowers’ Protection Act and public policy. Public documents filed by attorneys for chef Jason Ganzagan against...
Hackers post 'De-occupy Hawaii' other messages on Pali Highway traffic sign
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A digital traffic sign on the Pali Highway was apparently hacked on Tuesday. The hackers posted the messages "De-occupy Hawaii," "Stop Cop City," and "Defend Atlanta Forest."
Hawaii legislators want to expand program to keep mentally ill charged with minor crimes out of jail
A program that's diverted dozens of mentally-ill people away from Hawaii's prison system has been largely successful. And now lawmakers want to expand that program to include those who commit non-violent misdemeanors. Act 26 started in 2020, redirecting people with serious mental illness into treatment programs instead of taking up...
Explosive-like devices found by Maui police responding to crash in Wailuku
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- Maui police officer found multiple items that they thought were improvised explosive devices (IED) in a car while responding to the scene of an accident in Wailuku, Tuesday night. According to police, around 7:41 p.m., a 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling eastbound on Liholiho Street...
Chief Justice delivers his State of the Judiciary address
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's Chief justice Mark Recktenwald delivers his State of the Judiciary address to the State Legislature. He outlined some of the changes and challenges for Hawaii's court system.
Hawaii lawmakers, advocates renew push to lower blood alcohol limit for drunk driving
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While the years-long effort to lower Hawaii's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08 to 0.05 has become popular among Hawaii voters, it has also faced obstacles in the state legislature. Still, lawmakers and advocates are renewing the push with a new bill this legislative session proposing...
Army Secretary in Hawaii as Military Leases Under Scrutiny
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS-- Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormouth, told a town hall she wasn't impressed with military housing at Schofield barracks. "You all have had power outages. There's no doubt that the underground water system here is aging considerably. There's no doubt that the electric grid has issues out here in Hawaii," Wormouth said.
Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
Sun Farm Hawaii offers monthly retreats to nourish the mind, body and soul
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - From community retreats to farm tours, Sun Farm Hawaii is welcoming guests to experience nature and nourish their mind, body, and soul. Michele Santos (Owner, Sun Farm Hawaii) shared, “Sun Farm Hawaii is a place of much aloha...much energy, to help people to transform from the inside out. You can come to the farm and get a farm tour and get inspired.” They grow a variety of plants like cassava, noni, coconut, papaya, bananas and other local produce.
Restaurants ditch dine-in areas to save money
As we first reported yesterday Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve it's last sit-down meal on February 5th. Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas. Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve their last day of sit-down meals on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this...
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Malibu coast, with aftershocks shaking Southern California
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck at around 2 a.m. PT Wednesday off the coast of California, about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach, the US Geological Survey said. No tsunami threat was associated with the quake, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: January 26, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A cold front continues to bring scattered rains for the Maui/Big Island as O'ahu and Kaua'i County remain mostly dry. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. NE winds at 10-20 mph.
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: cold front bringing scattered showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A cold front brings scattered rains for the Maui/Big Island as the Western Islands clear. Overnight, partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. North winds at 5-15 mph.
