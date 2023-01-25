Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CMS votes to continue lobbying for changes to school calendar law, reinstating master pay in new legislative session
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has approved dozens of legislative items the district will lobby the North Carolina General Assembly to change. On the list are issues like the controversial school calendar law, reinstating higher pay for teachers with advanced degrees -- commonly known as master pay, and allowing retired teachers to return to the workforce full-time.
Novant Health increasing minimum wage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
Union County School Board Cancels Meeting About School Calendar
MONROE, N.C. — The Union County School Board cancelled a special called meeting Tuesday night to discuss the school calendar. The board is being sued after it voted to start the school year three weeks earlier, which is a violation of state law. The board did not give a reason for the cancellation or say when it plans to reschedule the meeting.
Game-Changing: Mecklenburg County leaders provide $99 million in COVID-19 funds
CHARLOTTE — In a presentation that felt like an awards ceremony, Mecklenburg County leaders presented 75 community groups and nonprofits with more than $99 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county opened applications for the COVID-19 relief funding in October and received more than $450 million in...
Advocates look for people to become foster parents amid childcare crisis in NC
CHARLOTTE — Advocates are looking for more people to step up to become foster parents as North Carolina experiences a childcare crisis, they say. “I know exactly what it’s like to be a child in the foster care system and to desperately want a family,” said Mikaila Reinhardt with Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.
Temporary Housing Extended For Dozens of Seniors Forced Out Of Apartment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of seniors now have a little longer to find a permanent place to live after being forced out of their home. On Christmas Day, the pipes burst at the Magnolia Senior Apartments. 68 seniors living there have been forced to live in hotels since. The...
Inside the jury room in the Myers Park High Title IX trial
The following story originally appeared in The Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. It had been four long days in the courtroom — some stretching to the 6 o’clock dinner hour — in the trial of Jane Doe v. the Charlotte Mecklenburg Board of Education, the high-profile sexual assault lawsuit heard last week in federal court.
Providence Anesthesiology Associates surpassed 1.6K same-day total joints at ASCs in 2022
Providence Anesthesiology Associates topped 1,650 same-day total joint replacements at ASCs in North and South Carolina 2022. PAA has set a goal of exceeding 2,000 procedures at its ASC partners in 2023, according to a Jan. 23 news release from PAA shared with Becker's. The mark is an increase of...
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
Charlotte’s Own Jonathan Gardner Named To Forbes 30 Under 30 List
“I’m honored to be included on this list with other young leaders,” Gardner said. “I don’t do this work for the recognition. I speak from personal experience of once being a college student searching for opportunities to help me navigate my career goals.”. Each year, Forbes...
Renters confront NC Rental Homes Council in hopes of lowering Charlotte rent
CHARLOTTE — A group of renters made a set of demands to corporate landlords on Wednesday, which included a 3% cap on rent hikes. The renters call their group Renters Rising. They’re upset with corporate landlords who have been buying a lot of single-family homes throughout the Charlotte area over the last few years, so they can rent them out. The tenants said they are slow to fix things but quick to charge higher rent and even evict.
North Carolina, South Carolina in top 5 for US housing price increases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — House prices in North Carolina and South Carolina saw some of the largest increases over the past year, according to a new study from Santa Monica realtors. South Carolina house prices rose 19.2% over the past year, which was the second-highest increase nationwide. North Carolina, meanwhile,...
Language barriers in North Carolina leave Latino families vulnerable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Hispanic/Latino population rapidly grows across North Carolina, a WBTV Investigation reveals language barriers for limited English speakers continue to persist in local and state government. Real estate agent Anabell Rodriguez tells WBTV non-English speaking families often must rely on a child to translate government...
Charlotte Christian coach steps down after 16 seasons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Longtime Charlotte Christian School football coach Jason Estep is stepping down after 16 seasons, the school announced Tuesday. Estep will be succeeded by 2008 Charlotte Christian graduate Chris James, who was the team's offensive coordinator. In 16 seasons at Charlotte Christian, Estep was 138-42 with 8...
Charlotte’s housing authority accidentally sends emails containing tenants’ personal info
CHARLOTTE — Officials with Charlotte’s housing agency, Inlivian, said they accidentally emailed out personal information that belongs to more than 100 people who have gotten help from the agency. An Inlivian tenant contacted Channel 9 and said they received addresses, birthdays and income data of people in the...
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
Charlotte water bills going up to pay for lawsuits
If you’re a Charlotte Water customer, you’ll see an increase in your monthly bill starting later this year. The utility is raising rates to help cover $106 million stemming from two lawsuits over fees charged to developers. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte...
Here's why you might not see as big of a tax refund
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week tax season officially begins and that means the IRS will start accepting your taxes. However, you may not get as much of a refund as you did last year. According to the IRS, 168 million Americans will file their 2022 taxes between now and...
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
