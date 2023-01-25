ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

CMS votes to continue lobbying for changes to school calendar law, reinstating master pay in new legislative session

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has approved dozens of legislative items the district will lobby the North Carolina General Assembly to change. On the list are issues like the controversial school calendar law, reinstating higher pay for teachers with advanced degrees -- commonly known as master pay, and allowing retired teachers to return to the workforce full-time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Novant Health increasing minimum wage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Union County School Board Cancels Meeting About School Calendar

MONROE, N.C. — The Union County School Board cancelled a special called meeting Tuesday night to discuss the school calendar. The board is being sued after it voted to start the school year three weeks earlier, which is a violation of state law. The board did not give a reason for the cancellation or say when it plans to reschedule the meeting.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WFAE.org

Inside the jury room in the Myers Park High Title IX trial

The following story originally appeared in The Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. It had been four long days in the courtroom — some stretching to the 6 o’clock dinner hour — in the trial of Jane Doe v. the Charlotte Mecklenburg Board of Education, the high-profile sexual assault lawsuit heard last week in federal court.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Evan Crosby

10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s Own Jonathan Gardner Named To Forbes 30 Under 30 List

“I’m honored to be included on this list with other young leaders,” Gardner said. “I don’t do this work for the recognition. I speak from personal experience of once being a college student searching for opportunities to help me navigate my career goals.”. Each year, Forbes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Renters confront NC Rental Homes Council in hopes of lowering Charlotte rent

CHARLOTTE — A group of renters made a set of demands to corporate landlords on Wednesday, which included a 3% cap on rent hikes. The renters call their group Renters Rising. They’re upset with corporate landlords who have been buying a lot of single-family homes throughout the Charlotte area over the last few years, so they can rent them out. The tenants said they are slow to fix things but quick to charge higher rent and even evict.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Language barriers in North Carolina leave Latino families vulnerable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Hispanic/Latino population rapidly grows across North Carolina, a WBTV Investigation reveals language barriers for limited English speakers continue to persist in local and state government. Real estate agent Anabell Rodriguez tells WBTV non-English speaking families often must rely on a child to translate government...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Christian coach steps down after 16 seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Longtime Charlotte Christian School football coach Jason Estep is stepping down after 16 seasons, the school announced Tuesday. Estep will be succeeded by 2008 Charlotte Christian graduate Chris James, who was the team's offensive coordinator. In 16 seasons at Charlotte Christian, Estep was 138-42 with 8...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte water bills going up to pay for lawsuits

If you’re a Charlotte Water customer, you’ll see an increase in your monthly bill starting later this year. The utility is raising rates to help cover $106 million stemming from two lawsuits over fees charged to developers. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's why you might not see as big of a tax refund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week tax season officially begins and that means the IRS will start accepting your taxes. However, you may not get as much of a refund as you did last year. According to the IRS, 168 million Americans will file their 2022 taxes between now and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy