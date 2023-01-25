Jim Goodwin will take charge of Aberdeen at the weekend but has been left in no doubt that the club’s board are “seeking an immediate response” following Monday’s shock cup defeat to junior side Darvel.Sixth-tier Darvel stunned the cinch Premiership side by a 1-0 score in a fourth-round Scottish Cup tie.It further piled the pressure on Goodwin, who only joined the club in February after leaving St Mirren, following a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Hearts earlier in the month.A board meeting took place on Wednesday where the future of the 41-year-old manager was a key topic of debate...

