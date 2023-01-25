Read full article on original website
EFL urges Premier League to halve financial gap with Championship
The EFL is asking the Premier League to halve the financial gap between the top flight and the Championship as part of negotiations over a new settlement for English football. As the government revealed that the long-awaited white paper on an independent regulator is due to be put before parliament in a fortnight, the EFL and Premier League continue to wrangle over the details of a deal that would see more money move down the football pyramid.
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff close to appointing third manager of season
Cardiff City are close to making former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi their third manager of the season. Lamouchi, 51, is set to be joined at the Cardiff City Stadium by ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba who will assist his former Ivory Coast national team manager. Cardiff sacked Steve Morison in...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Nisbet, Millwall, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet is expected to complete a move from Hibernian to Millwall in the next 24 hours. (Record) Hibs' Nisbet should take the chance to join Millwall, says Paul Hartley, who featured for both clubs. (Record) Meanwhile, Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri looks increasingly likely to have broken his...
Yardbarker
Transfer Latest – Celtic announce Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal
Celtic this morning confirmed the signing of South Korean international striker Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal…. Celtic Football Club has announced the signing of South Korean internationalist, Hyeongyu Oh, who has joined the Scottish Champions on a five-year deal, subject to the usual international clearance formalities. The 21-year-old forward joins from K League 1 club, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, where he has played since 2019.
Jim Goodwin kept in Aberdeen job but board demand response to Darvel shock
Jim Goodwin will take charge of Aberdeen at the weekend but has been left in no doubt that the club’s board are “seeking an immediate response” following Monday’s shock cup defeat to junior side Darvel.Sixth-tier Darvel stunned the cinch Premiership side by a 1-0 score in a fourth-round Scottish Cup tie.It further piled the pressure on Goodwin, who only joined the club in February after leaving St Mirren, following a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Hearts earlier in the month.A board meeting took place on Wednesday where the future of the 41-year-old manager was a key topic of debate...
sportszion.com
“We need him” Erik ten Hag chooses star forward to stay at Man United amid PSG’s interest rumors
Eric ten Hag has navigated the ship at Old Trafford as the English supergiant has finally unleashed their true color and they are firmly back into the title contention is like music to the ears among the fans. Marcus Rashford is instrumental to Manchester United’s success and the Englishman is...
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
BBC
Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager Cairney assaulted three players
A former Celtic Boys Club manager indecently assaulted three players in the 1970s and 80s, a court has found. Frank Cairney, who denied the charges, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, but was deemed unable to participate because of health issues. An examination of facts was...
WVNews
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
BBC
'He's a bright boy and has shown up well' - Rodgers on Kristiansen
Leicester fans will get to see new signing Victor Kristiansen in FA Cup action against Walsall on Saturday after Brendan Rodgers confirmed the Denmark international was in line to make his debut. Kristiansen, 20, arrived from FC Copenhagen last week with a growing reputation and eases the pressure at full-back,...
Callum Doyle Signs New Contract At Manchester City
Young defender Callum Doyle has signed a new long-term contract at Manchester City whilst on loan at Coventry City.
Portsmouth boss on Bailey Wright: 'He would be a really solid addition to the squad'
John Mousinho has confirmed Sunderland defender Bailey Wright is interesting Portsmouth.
Yardbarker
Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City
Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
BBC
What to expect ahead of transfer deadline for Swansea, Cardiff, Newport and Wrexham
SWANSEA CITY (12th in the Championship) With Russell Martin's side sitting three points outside the play-offs, there are plenty at the Swansea.com Stadium who are convinced the Swans are just a few players away from properly challenging for a play-off promotion. And Martin seems to be among them, having spoken...
Yardbarker
Celtic On This Day – 26th January – David Potter’s Celtic Diary
Celtic Historian David Potter each morning on The Celtic Star looks back at key Celtic events and matches on this day starting on 26th January 1918. David’s latest bestseller The Celtic Rising ~ 1965: The Year Jock Stein Changed Everything SOLD OUT on Celtic Star Books but the good news is that it is now back in stock! You can place an order here and we’ll post your order immediately. The Celtic Rising is also now available on Amazon Kindle, link below…
Sunderland signed Isaac Lihadji 'with an eye on next season,' says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has asked for patience when it comes to seeing the best of Isaac Lihadji.
'On our list' - Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland interest in winger
It appears Sunderland are pressing ahead with the deal for Isaac Lihadji.
'Bailey Wright is going to stay at Sunderland,' reveals Portsmouth boss
Looks like Sunderland have decided not to risk allowing Bailey Wright to leave this month - much to Portsmouth's disappointment.
BBC
What now for Aberdeen and Jim Goodwin?
Almost 48 hours passed from the full-time whistle confirming the worst defeat in Aberdeen's 120-year history, to the club finally releasing a statement on the future of manager Jim Goodwin. The verdict? Carry on, for now. The Scottish Cup exit to fourth-round Darvel marked a run of one win in...
