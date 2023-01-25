Nikola Jokic said he could still feel a slight difference between the injured left hamstring that sidelined him for two games and his healthy one when he returned to Denver's lineup.Not that it stopped him from notching his 15th triple-double of the season, or hindered his ability to produce in the clutch.Jokic capped a 25-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist performance with a go-ahead floater in the paint with 16.9 seconds left, and the Nuggets escaped with a 99-98 victory over the undermanned Pelicans on Tuesday night."I'm just playing the game," Jokic said when asked about his all-around production. "I'm glad I found...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO