Read full article on original website
Related
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
With the Lakers making their first move of trade season yesterday, a big swing could net them 3 players to solidify their push for contention.
Doc Rivers on son-in-law Seth Curry scoring 32 for Nets off bench: 'I wanted to smack him. I'm not kidding'
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn’t care for watching his son-in-law Seth Curry drop a season-high 32 points off the bench for the opposing Nets.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's son Marcus appear to be Instagram official
For months, the speculation, gossip and paparazzi photos seemed to point to it: Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie, appeared to be dating Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie’s former teammate Michael Jordan. And given how MJ and Scottie appeared to have serious beef after The Last...
qcnews.com
He Was the 31st pick in the NBA Draft and a Millionaire. Two Years Later, He Walked.
Tyrell Terry had a spot on a promising Dallas team at 20. But life in the league was taking a toll on his mental health. Now he’s given up pro basketball and has no interest in ever going back. Tyrell Terry scored his first points on the NBA stage...
NBC Sports
Nunn fits right in with Wizards in impressive debut
Most players take time, at least a few days, to get acclimated to their new team once a trade gets finalized. For Kendrick Nunn, who the Wizards acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers just over 48 hours before his Washington debut, that grace period was nonexistent. Nunn...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Desmond Bane Told Him The Game Was Over And Just 10 Seconds Later Dennis Schroder Stole The Ball And Lakers Won It
Shannon Sharpe says that Desmond Bane said to his face that the game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers was over before Dennis Schroder stole the ball and won it.
NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets edge Pelicans in final seconds
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and scored the winning basket with 16 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets defeated
Will Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and/or Tyler Herro be selected as All-Star reserves?
No Heat players were voted into the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as starters. But will Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and/or Tyler Herro be selected as reserves?
Yardbarker
Wizards’ Bold Plans For Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis
The Washington Wizards took part in the first deal of NBA trade season earlier this week with the Los Angeles Lakers. They traded Rui Hachimura out west in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks; two from the Lakers in 2023 and 2029 and one from the Chicago Bulls in 2023.
FOX Sports
Kuzma FT lifts Wizards over Mavs 127-126 despite Doncic's 41
DALLAS (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points and made one of two free throws to break a tie with 4.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Washington Wizards to a 127-126 victory over Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic had 41 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic...
FOX Sports
Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
FOX Sports
Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo...
Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans 99-98
Nikola Jokic said he could still feel a slight difference between the injured left hamstring that sidelined him for two games and his healthy one when he returned to Denver's lineup.Not that it stopped him from notching his 15th triple-double of the season, or hindered his ability to produce in the clutch.Jokic capped a 25-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist performance with a go-ahead floater in the paint with 16.9 seconds left, and the Nuggets escaped with a 99-98 victory over the undermanned Pelicans on Tuesday night."I'm just playing the game," Jokic said when asked about his all-around production. "I'm glad I found...
Sporting News
How long is Dyson Daniels out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans rookie
The New Orleans Pelicans' injury woes took another hit today with Dyson Daniels exiting Tuesday night's contest against the Denver Nuggets. New Orleans is already without Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Brandon Ingram (toe), with the Aussie rookie potentially set to join them on the sidelines. Prior to tonight's game, Daniels...
'He was tired of hearing it': Penny Hardaway gets first tech as Memphis basketball coach
Penny Hardaway strolled into the postgame press conference after Thursday's 99-84 win over SMU having just officially notched career victory No. 100. He proudly wore a baseball cap, given to him by his players, with "100" embroidered on it. But, before Hardaway ever even sat down behind the microphone, he made a proud declaration to the assembled media related to something else entirely. ...
Sporting News
Is Ben Simmons playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Nets vs. 76ers
On Wednesday night, Ben Simmons will head back into hostile territory. The three-time All-Star and his Nets teammates will face the 76ers in Philadelphia for the second time this season. Simmons received a steady stream of boos from the Philly faithful in Brooklyn's 115-106 loss back on Nov. 22, and he will certainly hear the hecklers again this time around.
Comments / 0