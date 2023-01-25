A heritage-listed church in London described as a “historical treasure” has been destroyed in a fire which tore through it in the early hours. Some 80 firefighters battled the blaze at St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood, from 11.19pm on Thursday until it was under control at 2.22am on Friday.The London Fire Brigade said there were no injuries, though it noted the whole two-storey Anglican building was “destroyed”.Residents were earlier asked to keep doors and windows closed due to the significant amount of smoke being produced.The LFB said it used three ladders, including the tallest in...

4 HOURS AGO