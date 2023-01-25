Read full article on original website
BBC
Crews tackle early morning house fire in Doddiscombsleigh
Emergency crews have dealt with a fire in a bungalow in Devon. Firefighters were called to the property in Doddiscombsleigh, near Exeter, at about 02:30 GMT, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said. The building was well alight when firefighters arrived at the scene but crews managed to protect...
BBC
Frinton firefighters rescue budgie behind kitchen cupboard
Fire crews were called out to rescue a "lifeline" budgie after it got stuck behind a kitchen cupboard. Rainbow's owner called Essex Fire and Rescue Service after their pet became trapped at about 19:20 GMT on Sunday. A crew from Frinton went to the house in Kirby Cross and removed...
Couple missing with newborn baby may have been sleeping rough, police fear
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon last seen on 7 January in east London after buying tent and bedding
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
BBC
Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold
Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
Tragedy as teenage girl dies in horror arson attack house fire with two relatives left fighting for life
A GIRL with a 'heart of gold' has tragically died in a flat fire and police suspect it was an arson attack. Leah Casson, 18, is believed to have been killed after a blaze broke out in a property on Vicarage Street, in North Shields. The fire began just before...
BBC
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
Woman, 21, killed in horror head-on crash with thug in stolen van driving wrong way while being chased by cops
A MAN has admitted to killing a 21-year-old woman in a car crash after he stole a van and drove it on the wrong side of the road. Ashley Loveday, 28, was being chased by police in Dagenahm, East London, when he collided with the Toyota Prius carrying Grace Payne home from a night out with her coworkers.
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
BBC
Walker and trainee guide dog rescued icy river in Sowerby Bridge
A volunteer and her trainee guide dog had to be rescued by passers-by after falling into a freezing river. The woman, 66, fell into the River Calder, near Sowerby Bridge, at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday when the dog she was training slipped into the water. Former lifeguard Luke Hartshorn...
BBC
Man admits Robert West's Birmingham killing
A man has admitted killing a 49-year-old who died in the street outside a Birmingham banqueting suite. Robert West, also known as Bob Fresh, was fatally stabbed on Stewart Street in Ladywood on 21 February 2022. Rashid Powell, 20, of Roslin Grove, Lozells, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
Off duty Met Police officer assaulted boy, 14, in Brentwood
A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old boy. PC Paul Bewsey, part of the unit that guards the Palace of Westminster, assaulted the teenager in Brentwood, Essex, on 21 April last year. He was found guilty by deputy district judge Caroline Jackson following a trial at...
BBC
Liverpool manslaughter arrests after Old Swan house fire
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a fire at the home of an elderly man in Liverpool. George Redmond, 76, died in hospital two weeks after the blaze in Dorien Road, Old Swan, on 1 September. Paying tribute to Mr Redmond at the time, his family...
Fire rips through historic London church as public urged to stay away
A heritage-listed church in London described as a “historical treasure” has been destroyed in a fire which tore through it in the early hours. Some 80 firefighters battled the blaze at St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood, from 11.19pm on Thursday until it was under control at 2.22am on Friday.The London Fire Brigade said there were no injuries, though it noted the whole two-storey Anglican building was “destroyed”.Residents were earlier asked to keep doors and windows closed due to the significant amount of smoke being produced.The LFB said it used three ladders, including the tallest in...
BBC
Salford drinks firm fined £800k after HGV driver death at depot
A drinks supplier has been fined £800,000 for health and safety breaches after the death of an HGV driver who was picking up a delivery at its depot. John Fitzpatrick, 59, was struck by a forklift truck while waiting for his trailer to be loaded at Kingsland Drinks Ltd in Irlam, Salford, in 2020.
BBC
New railway station to connect visitors to Bristol arena
A new railway station will connect rail services to a new development and a new arena. South Gloucestershire Council has granted planning permission for a new North Filton Station. The station will connect rail services to the new development, named Brabazon, as well as visitors to the new arena. Up...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
Man released without charge after woman found dead in Harrogate flat
A 76-year-old man arrested after a woman was found dead in a flat has been released without charge. A 77-year-old woman's body was discovered in an apartment on Dene Park in Harrogate at about 14:30 GMT on Monday, North Yorkshire Police said. Detectives said an investigation into the woman's death...
BBC
West Midlands police officer stabbed at Birmingham house
A West Midlands Police officer has been stabbed at a house in Birmingham. Serious disorder had been reported at the property in Reeves Road, Kings Heath, at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday, the force said. Three police officers responded and they found a man with a knife, who stabbed one...
