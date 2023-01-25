Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is currently gearing up for Season 2, and with it, the team has revealed what you can expect from it. Activision and Infinity Ward posted new details of what they have coming for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II when Season 2 drops. The team posted a Community Update in which they go over many of the topics fans have been asking about and wanting them to address, with a major focus across the board on the audio of the game. But a number of new additions and changes are also on the way that affects many areas, including The Gulag, the DMZ, Battle Royale, and more. We have the Multiplayer changes for you below.

