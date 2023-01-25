Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Destiny 2 Servers Go Offline Amid Recent Problems
Destiny 2 is currently offline after a bunch of key player items started going missing. Destiny 2 is one of the biggest online games out there. Bungie has a knack for making incredibly fun and satisfying first-person shooters such as Halo and the Destiny series. It took a pretty big chance by leaving the Halo series behind to invest in a live service series like Destiny, something that was largely unheard of in the way that it had been proposed when it began. However, it paid off and allowed Bungie to become even bigger before it accepted an acquisition from PlayStation in 2022.
NME
‘Destiny 2’ servers are back online after twenty hours of downtime
Destiny 2 servers are now back online after over twenty hours of downtime, however Bungie is still facing a handful of issues with the game. Yesterday, Destiny 2 servers were taken offline for “emergency maintenance” so Bungie could fix an issue that was causing players to lose their progress with their Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts, following the release of a faulty patch.
Bungie's narrative team reveals why SIVA never came back in Destiny 2
"SIVA is a story that was told in Rise of Iron, and was finalised in Rise of Iron."
Sorry, Guardians — 'Destiny 3' Probably Isn’t Happening Anytime Soon
Few live service games are as popular as Destiny 2. Its unique mixture of FPS combat and RPG progression has earned it millions of fans since launching in 2017, and it shows no signs of slowing down in 2023. However, the game has run into a few issues as of late, and it has people wondering about a potential sequel.
ComicBook
Destiny 2 Gets New Update Prior to Lightfall Release
Bungie has today released a new update for Destiny 2 a little over a month before the release of the game's next major expansion, Lightfall. In a general sense, Destiny 2 is somewhat in a holding pattern right now as fans wait for Lightfall to finally drop and bring about with it a ton of new content. And while that expansion's release is getting closer every day, some new improvements to Destiny 2 are now arriving today.
bleedingcool.com
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Reveals Path To Season 2
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is currently gearing up for Season 2, and with it, the team has revealed what you can expect from it. Activision and Infinity Ward posted new details of what they have coming for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II when Season 2 drops. The team posted a Community Update in which they go over many of the topics fans have been asking about and wanting them to address, with a major focus across the board on the audio of the game. But a number of new additions and changes are also on the way that affects many areas, including The Gulag, the DMZ, Battle Royale, and more. We have the Multiplayer changes for you below.
ComicBook
Major GTA Online Exploit Finally Addressed by Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games is finally addressing a major exploit in GTA Online. GTA Online has been going for almost 10 years strong at this point and while it has seen a level of success that very few other games ever have, it has also had its fair share of problems. On top of just general issues that games encounter, the PC version of the game has been a bit dangerous for years. It's prone to a lot more hackers than any other version of the game and has resulted in players being wrongfully banned due to all kinds of in-game manipulation, amongst many other things. It's a major problem and has pushed some players away from the PC version of the game.
Minecraft Legends release date and multiplayer gameplay revealed
Check out what this spin-off has to offer.
This open-world Avatar video game looks absolutely gorgeous
This open-world Avatar video game concept trailer is simply stunning and gives us a taste of what could be when Ubisoft finally releases its official game. In June 2021, we got our first look at Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. While the official trailer didn't provide actual gameplay, it was in-engine footage, which would give us an inkling of what the game will look like come release.
Comments / 0