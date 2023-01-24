Read full article on original website
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
WFMZ-TV Online
Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks
It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Great Allentown Fair adds another country concert to 2023 lineup
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Country music will ring out from the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Tyler Hubbard, the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, and Matt Stell will headline the fair on Thursday, Aug. 31, organizers announced Thursday. It will be Hubbard's second time performing at the Great Allentown Fair, after...
WFMZ-TV Online
Classic rock bands to kick off Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two classic rock bands will be kicking off the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Styx and REO Speedwagon will play on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the fair announced Wednesday. They last played the Allentown fair as co-headliners in 2001. Tickets for the concert are $69 and $89. They go...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem bar on Elizabeth Avenue, known long ago as Mickey Kelly's, sold for $1.2M
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An East Elizabeth Avenue site that has been home to many Bethlehem bars and seen performances by big-name bands has crossed the million-dollar mark. The property at 21-25 E. Elizabeth, formerly 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen, was sold for $1.17 million on Jan. 9, according to Northampton County records.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
Actress, Singer, and Yardley Native to Return to Her Home Area for a Major Performance Next Month
Now a Broadway star, a Bucks County native is returning to her home area for a one-night performance at a well-known theater. Christy Altomare, the star of the Broadway adaption of “Anastasia”, will return to Bucks County Playhouse next month with a new solo concert. Her performance will take place on Feb. 18 at 8 PM.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner
The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
Hawk Music closing for good ahead of Westgate Mall redevelopment
Hawk Music Center soon will be closing permanently after five decades in operation at Westgate Mall in Bethlehem. Hawk Music in 1973 was one the original tenants when Westgate Mall was built at 2425 Schoenersville Road, near Routes 22 and 378. Co-owners and siblings Phil Hawk and Pat Hawk Paulus in 2001 took over the business from their late father, Bill Hawk, who died in 2008.
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Just Born in Bethlehem marking centenary year
Just Born Quality Confections is celebrating a century of sweetness, with more than 90 of those years being in Bethlehem. The third-generation, family-owned confectioner is known for its iconic brands, such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The company soon will be honoring and thanking employees, stakeholders and the community in various events. Just Born’s longevity is rare with the average life span of a family-owned business typically lasting an average of 24 years, according to various published reports.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
WFMZ-TV Online
President & COO of Bethlehem company that makes Peeps to retire
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The President and COO of a Bethlehem company that makes Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales will retire this year. David Yale plans to retire effective March 31, according to a news release from the company. The company says he began working for Just Born in...
Den Cam: Game Commission watching female black bear under Pike County deck
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in Pike County has a visitor she's not often used to having. The sow, also known as a female black bear, has decided to spend the winter underneath her deck. "At the very end of December, very early into January, one of the...
PA Fish & Boat Commission Authorizes Grant to Remove Spring Garden Dam on Neshaminy Creek in Newtown
The Neshaminy Creek will soon see a change made by the commission. Bucks County will soon see a change to one of its bodies of water as state authorities move to make changes to the environment. Staff writers from Explore Venango wrote about the impact on local waterways. During its...
Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown city councilman to open women's fashion boutique next to menswear store in Center City
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A prominent business owner and Allentown's newest city councilman is planning to expand retail operations in downtown Allentown. Santo Napoli, owner of men's clothing, footwear and accessories store assembly88 at 544 Hamilton St., is planning to open a women's fashion boutique adjacent to assembly88 later this year at 542 Hamilton St.
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
WFMZ-TV Online
After roof collapse 2 years ago, Northampton bowling alley ready to roll again with several upgrades
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Nearly two years after a winter snowstorm forced it to temporarily close, a popular bowling alley is ready to roll again in Northampton County. Hampton Lanes, a 24-lane bowling alley at 326 Main St. in Northampton, is set to reopen at 4 p.m. Tuesday with several upgrades - including new lanes, pinsetters, arcade games and big-screen TVs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
