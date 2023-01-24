ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks

It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Great Allentown Fair adds another country concert to 2023 lineup

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Country music will ring out from the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Tyler Hubbard, the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, and Matt Stell will headline the fair on Thursday, Aug. 31, organizers announced Thursday. It will be Hubbard's second time performing at the Great Allentown Fair, after...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Classic rock bands to kick off Great Allentown Fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two classic rock bands will be kicking off the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Styx and REO Speedwagon will play on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the fair announced Wednesday. They last played the Allentown fair as co-headliners in 2001. Tickets for the concert are $69 and $89. They go...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
KUTZTOWN, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Great Allentown Fair announces another 2023 headliner

The Great Allentown Fair announced a pair of 2023 headliners Wednesday, the first of three grandstand concert announcements planned for this week. Classic rock powerhouses REO Speedwagon and Styx will kick off this year’s fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bands have made multiple appearances in the Lehigh Valley region, including co-headlining the fair in 2001, and Styx coming back to the grandstand in 2015 with Def Leppard and Tesla.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Hawk Music closing for good ahead of Westgate Mall redevelopment

Hawk Music Center soon will be closing permanently after five decades in operation at Westgate Mall in Bethlehem. Hawk Music in 1973 was one the original tenants when Westgate Mall was built at 2425 Schoenersville Road, near Routes 22 and 378. Co-owners and siblings Phil Hawk and Pat Hawk Paulus in 2001 took over the business from their late father, Bill Hawk, who died in 2008.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Just Born in Bethlehem marking centenary year

Just Born Quality Confections is celebrating a century of sweetness, with more than 90 of those years being in Bethlehem. The third-generation, family-owned confectioner is known for its iconic brands, such as Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews. The company soon will be honoring and thanking employees, stakeholders and the community in various events. Just Born’s longevity is rare with the average life span of a family-owned business typically lasting an average of 24 years, according to various published reports.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

President & COO of Bethlehem company that makes Peeps to retire

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The President and COO of a Bethlehem company that makes Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales will retire this year. David Yale plans to retire effective March 31, according to a news release from the company. The company says he began working for Just Born in...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Nearly 1,300 Lehigh Valley voters saw mail-in ballots rejected | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

After roof collapse 2 years ago, Northampton bowling alley ready to roll again with several upgrades

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Nearly two years after a winter snowstorm forced it to temporarily close, a popular bowling alley is ready to roll again in Northampton County. Hampton Lanes, a 24-lane bowling alley at 326 Main St. in Northampton, is set to reopen at 4 p.m. Tuesday with several upgrades - including new lanes, pinsetters, arcade games and big-screen TVs.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two bank branches set to close in Easton area

Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
EASTON, PA

