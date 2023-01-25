ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sacramento

Kings extend GM McNair, prepare deal for Assistant GM Wilcox with first playoff appearance in 16 years in reach

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a 3-year contract extension with General Manager Monte McNair and are finalizing a new deal with Assistant General Manager Wes Wilcox, the organization announced Tuesday.McNair and Wilcox have led the way toward turning the organization around, as the team (27-19) currently sits in third place in the Western Conference past the halfway point of the season. If that success holds through the remainder of the regular season, the Kings can break the longest active playoff drought — 16 years — in the NBA."This has been an exciting season and I'm proud to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
theScore

Report: Kings, GM McNair agree to contract extension

The Sacramento Kings agreed to a contract extension with general manager Monte McNair, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Kings hired McNair as their general manager in 2020 after he spent 13 years in the Houston Rockets organization under Daryl Morey. His contract was set to expire at the end of the season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
OnlyHomers

MLB Legend Calls Hall of Fame Vote "Embarrassment"

On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America elected one nominee, former 3B Scott Rolen, to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, but many others who were on the ballot were not so fortunate and did not get elected.
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Former Duke Star

The New York Knicks came into Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-23 record in 48 games. After missing the NBA Playoffs in 2022 (they were the fourth seed in 2021), the Knicks look like a team who will compete for the postseason.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Trade Deadline: 5 Moves to Help Luka’s Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) sit as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference as the NBA All-Star break and the trade deadline rapidly approach. For Dallas, the current roster looks like it needs a shake-up of some sort, as the Mavs have lost seven of their last nine games. With the playoff race in the West so tight, a needle-moving trade could jump Dallas into true contention.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

East Rumors: Hawks, John Collins, Wizards, Kyle Kuzma, Pacers

Trade talks involving forward John Collins may have slowed, though the Hawks continue to seek a deal, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. Atlanta’s asking price may be part of the issue, as may be Collins’ large contract, Bulpett wrote. “The thing about John Collins is that they’d...
WASHINGTON, DC

