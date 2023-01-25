Read full article on original website
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Proposed 4-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Clippers, John Collins To Pelicans
This trade gets the Pelicans and Clippers win-now players.
FOX Sports
Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing
Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Pat Riley has a surprising choice for the greatest player in the history of the NBA -“I always said that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the greatest player”
Riley didn't select either of the two most popular choices in Michael Jordan or LeBron James, but chose Kareem Abdul-Jabbar instead
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
sportszion.com
“Rip to the legend Curry” Blazers’ PG Damian Lillard shocked Stephen Curry fans with death news of Warriors’ star
Any death news in the sports industry always causes a stir among fans, no matter how unwell or old the person is. Recently, Portland Trailblazers point guard, Sam Jones shared the similar heartbreaking news that shattered the media even more than we expected. A couple of days ago, the PG...
Kings extend GM McNair, prepare deal for Assistant GM Wilcox with first playoff appearance in 16 years in reach
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a 3-year contract extension with General Manager Monte McNair and are finalizing a new deal with Assistant General Manager Wes Wilcox, the organization announced Tuesday.McNair and Wilcox have led the way toward turning the organization around, as the team (27-19) currently sits in third place in the Western Conference past the halfway point of the season. If that success holds through the remainder of the regular season, the Kings can break the longest active playoff drought — 16 years — in the NBA."This has been an exciting season and I'm proud to...
Mat Ishbia expected to become owner of Suns and Mercury before NBA trade deadline
The sale of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is expected to be finalized within the next two weeks, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA owners will reportedly ratify Ishbia's purchase during a vote in early February, which puts...
theScore
Report: Kings, GM McNair agree to contract extension
The Sacramento Kings agreed to a contract extension with general manager Monte McNair, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Kings hired McNair as their general manager in 2020 after he spent 13 years in the Houston Rockets organization under Daryl Morey. His contract was set to expire at the end of the season.
MLB Legend Calls Hall of Fame Vote "Embarrassment"
On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America elected one nominee, former 3B Scott Rolen, to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, but many others who were on the ballot were not so fortunate and did not get elected.
Raptors turn up defensive pressure in win over Kings
Pascal Siakam had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Toronto Raptors began a season-high, seven-game trip with
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Former Duke Star
The New York Knicks came into Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-23 record in 48 games. After missing the NBA Playoffs in 2022 (they were the fourth seed in 2021), the Knicks look like a team who will compete for the postseason.
Yardbarker
Trade Deadline: 5 Moves to Help Luka’s Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks (25-24) sit as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference as the NBA All-Star break and the trade deadline rapidly approach. For Dallas, the current roster looks like it needs a shake-up of some sort, as the Mavs have lost seven of their last nine games. With the playoff race in the West so tight, a needle-moving trade could jump Dallas into true contention.
Yardbarker
East Rumors: Hawks, John Collins, Wizards, Kyle Kuzma, Pacers
Trade talks involving forward John Collins may have slowed, though the Hawks continue to seek a deal, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. Atlanta’s asking price may be part of the issue, as may be Collins’ large contract, Bulpett wrote. “The thing about John Collins is that they’d...
