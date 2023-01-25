ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

heckhome.com

Tips for Keeping Pet-Friendly Homes from Turning Into Barns

Pet ownership is at an all-time high in the United States. The same goes for several other countries across the world. It’s a wonderful trend in terms of animal welfare but a potential disaster for homes that aren’t prepared for the messes that may ensue. That’s a bad situation for homeowners.
Refinery29

How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7

Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
sixtyandme.com

Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
People

Why Do My Dog's Paws Smell Like Fritos? A Vet Shares the Answer and How it Affects a Pet's Health

In honor of National Corn Chip Day on January 29, veterinarian Dr. Audrey Wystrach explains why a dog's paws can smell like corn chips Dog owners across TikTok and beyond are wondering, "Why do my dog's paws sometimes smell like corn chips?" To veterinarians, the unusual canine odor has a reasonable explanation. With National Corn Chip Day right around the corner on January 29 and an increased online interest in what causes "Frito feet" in dogs, Dr. Audrey Wystrach, the founder and CEO of Petfolk, shared the answer...
Us Weekly

10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
thewildest.com

Can’t Pay Your Pet’s Vet Bills? These Orgs Can Help

A sick animal is every pet parent’s worst nightmare. If your pet receives a difficult diagnosis, the last thing you should have to worry about is money. But so often, parents have to make the choice between a procedure they can’t afford or their dog’s chance at a long life. Whatever your financial situation, a pet should never have to suffer or be rehomed because of their medical needs.
SheKnows

Pet Parents Say Their Indoor Cats Love This $7 Toy That Provides Exercise & Entertainment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cats have long been one of the most popular pets for humans, with approximately 37% of households in the United States owning at least one feline companion. We love our pet kitties because they are mysterious, independent creatures that are both affectionate and cuddly and also hilarious a-holes. Whatever your favorite charms of the feline species, when you have a kitten as a fur baby, you probably want to spoil them with treats and toys. And we found an amazing...
Tyla

Woman left gobsmacked over 'best dishwasher hack she's ever seen'

Stacking the dishwasher can be a pretty frustrating household chore, especially if yours is on the small side. But one woman was left in shock after she discovered the ultimate dishwasher hack - and it's pretty mindblowing. We can't believe we never realised this existed:. Posted on Facebook by Rae...

