Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
Girls’ Regular Season Wraps Tonight for Many Knox County Teams
The girl’s High School basketball regular comes to an end tonight. North Knox will try to wrap up the Blue Chip Conference title outright as the 22-1 Lady Warriors visit 13-8 Barr-Reeve. Tip off is set for 7:30 and you can hear the game here on WZDM and wzdm.com.
wuzr.com
Sports Update for Tuesday, 1/24
(Girls Basketball Schedule) In girls Basketball action tonight…11-10 Vincennes Lincoln hits the Road to Olney, Illinois to face the. 11-14 Lady Tigers. The game will be played at Olney Central College. Tip off is set for eight and you can. hear the game on WZDM 92.1fm and wzdm.com. 16-6...
wuzr.com
Winter Storm Bearing Down on Area
A winter storm is expected to hit Indiana this week. The storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says there will be accumulating snow during the day Wednesday. Right now in Vincennes, the precipitation is expected to start as rain around midnight, and switch over to snow by the time of the morning commute tomorrow. At this time, total snow accumulation could be around two to three inches in Vincennes; however, totals may vary, depending on your location.
wuzr.com
Winter Weather Passing Through Area
A winter storm is hitting Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Daviess and Martin counties until 7:00 PM,. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for Knox, Sullivan, and Greene Counties until 7:00 PM. The National Weather Service expects the storm to start heading out...
wuzr.com
Knox County 57th in Unemployment; Daviess County Lowest in State
Knox County is 57th in the state in unemployment for December, in figures released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The county’s unemployment rate stands at 2.1% — three tenths below the state’s rate at 2.4%. Daviess County has the state’s lowest unemployment, at 1.5%. Gibson...
wuzr.com
Isaiah 1:17 House Underway with First Full Operational Year
The Vincennes Isaiah 1:17 House is underway with its first full year of operation. The house itself is located on Hart Street Road, just east of the city. Isaiah 1:17 House director Jacqueline Cunningham says she and her group are ready — and that the number of workers is growing. Cunningham admits that the work they do is just a part of the overall whole of the system.
wuzr.com
Gas Prices Steady in Vincennes, Statewide
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Tuesday stood at $3.36 a gallon, the same as Monday and nine cents lower than Tuesday’s national average of $3.45 a gallon. It was also four cents lower than a week ago, 40 cents higher than a...
wuzr.com
Three New VPD Officers Sworn In
Three new officers have been sworn into positions at the Vincennes Police Department yesterday at the Vincennes Board of Works session. The new officers include Carder Creeden, Jacqueline Wood, and Jeremiah Risley. All three were sworn in by Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum. With the three new additions, the Department is...
wuzr.com
“State of Daviess County” Address Planned for Next Month at Gasthof
The Daviess County Commissioners and Council will hold a “State of Daviess County” address on Friday, February 26th. The two-hour session will be held in the Loft banquet room at the Gasthof Amish Restaurant near Montgomery. The address is sponsored by the Daviess County Chamber of Commerce. Tickets...
wuzr.com
Equipment, Department Improvements in Works for Vincennes Fire Department
Progress continues for current updates in the Vincennes Fire Department. The Department is awaiting both new equipment, and interior upgrades at one of its stations. The Fire Department now has an April arrival date for its newest fire truck. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says it has been a long wait. The other main project is a planned renovation of the City’s fire station on 11th Street. Mayor Yochum says City Fire Chief Brett Bobe is still weighing his options on how to proceed.
wuzr.com
Bicknell Man Faces Cocaine Charges in Knox County
A Bicknell man was transferred back to Knox County to face a cocaine dealing charge. 30 year-old William Fox was returned from Pinckneyville, Illinois to Knox County on charges of dealing in cocaine and cocaine possession. Fox was charged with the coke dealing warrant in September of 2019. He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
wuzr.com
Vincennes City Council Approves Shared Cost for New EMS Vehicle
The Vincennes City Council has approved its half of a shared cost for a new vehicle for the Good Samaritan EMS. The new vehicle will cost around $50,000; the City of Vincennes and Knox County will share the cost equally. Also, the Vincennes City Council plans another Neighborhoods Committee session...
wuzr.com
Expanded Roof Coverage Sought at Vincennes Farmers’ Market
The Vincennes Board of Works and Vincennes City Council has approved a partnership with the Vincennes Farmers’ Market to expand the roofed-in Market area. The plan is to roof over the area of tables and chairs to the north of the current enclosed area. Farmers’ Market director Shirley Rose...
wuzr.com
Vincennes Man Charged on Warrants Following Arrest
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Vincennes man last night following a traffic stop at Tenth and Willow. Deputies stopped 42 year-old Carl Rawls. Rawls was found wanted on charges of meth possession, possession of marijuana, driving while impaired, and driving while suspended. The cases were Knox County warrants issued last month, and earlier this month.
wuzr.com
New Fee Structure in Place for Knox County Drainage Reviews
The Knox County Drainage Board has approved a new set of fees for various drainage-related applications. A review application will now cost $500 for up to three hours of review time. Those applications include drainage plans, hydraulic data, regulated drains, and drain crossings. Any review hours over the three-hour review time will be charged at $205 per hour. Also, if any work is done prior to a permit or needed approvals, the person involved must pay a fee equal to double the regular amount. The affected person will also be responsible for any legal fees caused by the action.
wuzr.com
Vincennes City Council Considering Donation for Work at Riverfront Pavilion
Vincennes City Council is considering a donation to help with a plan to enclose more of the Riverfront Pavilion. The proposal would extend the roof to cover a set of tables north of the Pavilion itself. The downtown Vincennes location is known as an event venue — especially for the...
wuzr.com
Odon Woman Arrested on Driving While Impaired Charge
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Odon woman Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Greater than or Equal to .15%, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. 26-year-old Chandra Hammer was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond.
Comments / 0