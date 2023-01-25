A winter storm is expected to hit Indiana this week. The storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says there will be accumulating snow during the day Wednesday. Right now in Vincennes, the precipitation is expected to start as rain around midnight, and switch over to snow by the time of the morning commute tomorrow. At this time, total snow accumulation could be around two to three inches in Vincennes; however, totals may vary, depending on your location.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO