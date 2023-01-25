Read full article on original website
Related
Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69
Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives
The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
Essence
Nikole Hannah-Jones On Infusing Her Family's Personal Story Into 'The 1619 Project' Docuseries
"I come from humble folks, these are the people who made America,” says the Pulitzer Prize winner and Executive Producer of the Hulu series. For Nikole Hannah-Jones, a journalist who has won nearly every award, accolade and honor that her professional industry has to offer, there is yet more to pursue.
Kevin Bacon Is A Proud Father To Two Successful Children
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
'That' 90s Show' star Debra Jo Rupp says the worst moment in her career was her audition for producer Aaron Spelling
Pre-'That '70s Show,' Debra Jo Rupp said her audition in front of Aaron Spelling and others was met with total silence: "No one stuck up for me."
John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch Talk Complex Father-Daughter Relationship On ‘Night Court’; How Markie Post Felt About Revival
SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals spoilers for tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court Titled, “Just Tuesday.” It’s been more than three decades since lothario Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) was on the prowl, but on tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court, he gets to experience what it was like to be on the receiving end of his sexy propositions. When we first reunite with Dan, we learn that the now reformed ladies’ man met a woman who changed his life. Her name is Sarah and she is no longer a part of his life. It is unknown if she died or if they...
Magnolia Picks Up ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Doc Out of Sundance
Magnolia Pictures has scored worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. The distributor plans to release the film in April. Directed by Lisa Cortés, the documentary explores the black queer origins of rock ‘n’...
Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
BET
Hulu Brings ‘The 1619 Project’ To Life In A Six-Part Documentary, Analyzing A Difficult History
In 2019, The New York Times Magazine launched the 1619 Project, coinciding with the 400th anniversary of enslaved Africans arriving on Colonial American shores. Heralded by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, it went on to win a Pulitzer Prize and spurred multiple dialogues about the history of Africans in America and their descendants.
Noah Cowan Dies: Former Toronto Film Festival Co-Director, Indie Distributor & SFFILM Exec Was 55
Noah Cowan, former co-director of the Toronto Film Festival and executive director of SFFILM in San Francisco, died Wednesday of cancer in Los Angeles, Deadline has confirmed. He was 55. Cowan died of glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer he was diagnosed with in December 2021. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Farha' Filmmakers Accuse Israel Of Attempting To Discredit Jordanian Oscar Entry, Condemn Moves To Get It Taken Off Netflix Related Story 'Alice, Darling': Anna Kendrick Thriller Getting Oscar-Qualifying Run Before 2023 Theatrical Release Born on July 22, 1967, in Hamilton, Ontario, he joined TIFF in 1984...
Wally Campo, Actor in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ and Other Roger Corman Films, Dies at 99
Wally Campo, the Roger Corman regular who did his best Det. Joe Friday impersonation as Sgt. Joe Fink — and also served as the narrator — in the original The Little Shop of Horrors, has died. He was 99. Campo died Jan. 14 of natural causes in Studio City, his son, musician Tony Campodonico, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterLance Kerwin, 'Salem's Lot' and 'James at 15' Actor, Dies at 62Margie Duncan, Dancer and Stand-In for Her Pal Debbie Reynolds, Dies at 92Lloyd Morrisett, Co-Creator of 'Sesame Street,' Dies at 93 Campo also played a goofball in Monte Hellman‘s Beast...
Bruce Lee Did Not Create The Original "Kung Fu" TV Series
As the author of official publications, The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom, both of which were released in the 1990s by Tuttle Publishing, and endorsed by Warner Bros. studios, I can unequivocally claim, confirm and validate with authority and conviction that Bruce Lee did not create the original Kung Fu television series.
Larrain Brothers’ Fabula Elevates Constanza Muñoz as It Readies ‘The Eternal Memory,’ ‘Sorcery’ for Sundance (EXCLUSIVE)
Readying Maite Alberdi’s “The Eternal Memory” and Christopher Murray’s “Sorcery” for world premieres at this year’s Sundance Festival, “Spencer” director and producer Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Fabula has promoted Constanza Muñoz to VP of film at its North American office. The move comes as Fabula continues to expand into the English-language market. Muñoz will report to Andrew Hevia, Fabula head of film & TV for North America. Setting out as a boutique art film producer which first made a splash with Pablo Larraín’s “Tony Manero,” Chile’s 2009 Oscar submission, few Latin American production companies have seen such energetic growth...
‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Kazuo Ishiguro (‘Living’)
Kazuo Ishiguro, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, is one of the world’s greatest living novelists — and a newly Oscar-nominated screenwriter, as well, for his adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 film Ikiru into the script for Oliver Hermanus’ 2022 film Living. A Japanese-born Brit, Ishiguro has written eight novels over the last 41 years which have collectively sold more than 2.5 million copies in the U.S alone, most notably 1989’s The Remains of the Day, which was awarded the prestigious Booker Prize, and 2005’s Never Let Me Go, which Time chose as one of the...
‘The 1619 Project’ Review: With Hulu Docuseries, Nikole Hannah-Jones Regains the Upper Hand
With Florida governor and expected Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis making headlines for rejecting an Advanced Placement course on African American Studies, Hulu’s six-part docuseries “The 1619 Project” couldn’t be better timed. What started as an initiative from The New York Times reassessing slavery’s lingering impact on our nation even in the 21st century sparked a conservative backlash, making top journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones both a star and a target in the process. In some ways, that backlash has only fueled “The 1619 Project’s” momentum, which already includes a bestselling book and now this Oprah Winfrey-produced docuseries on Hulu.
The 1619 Project Premiere: Grade Hulu's Series About Untold American History
In the daring new Hulu original, The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones asks viewers to revisit and question the history that they were fed in school curricula. The series posits that nation wasn’t founded in 1776; rather, it began with the 20-plus enslaved people that landed on Virginia soil in 1619. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning, long-form journalism piece by Hannah-Jones, The 1619 Project docuseries reexamines American history by making the implications of slavery and forced labor by Black Americans its focal point. The first episode, “Democracy,” begins with narration from Hannah-Jones and tackles one of the gravest struggles Black Americans have endured...
Sundance movie review: 'Divinity' is pure sci-fi inanity
"Divinity" challenges viewers to make sense of its sci-fi dystopia, but even if one can, the film reveals itself to be simplistic and pretentious.
The Fabelmans review: Steven Spielberg tells a fascinating fictionalised story of his childhood and parents’ split
A FILM about falling in love with movies as a child is likely to be a hit with someone who also fell in love with movies as a child. But this labour of love from multi-award-winning director Steven Spielberg is more than just a misty-eyed look back at the big screen of old.
NPR
Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20 years as a (reluctant) late night TV institution
Walk into Jimmy Kimmel's cluttered office and you'll see a space filled with a superstar showbiz nerd's knick knacks – from a portrait of famed comic Don Rickles to framed graphics that appeared on one of David Letterman's shows. So it's not surprising that a guy who grew up...
NBC News
577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0