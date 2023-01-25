Read full article on original website
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food Truck
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening Soon
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines Day
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New Location
Ten55 Brewing, Famous Sam's Silverbell location closing
Two mainstays of the Tucson bar and restaurant scene are closing. Ten55 Brewing Company, 3810 E. 44th Street, and Famous Sam's Sports Grill #10, 2320 N. Silverbell Road, announced their closures.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
‘Glass Menagerie’ reflects family dynamics
The co-founder of Soul of Broadway and United Colours of Arizona Theatre, Chanel Bragg, has 15 years of production under her belt. She was a featured director at the Phoenix Theatre Company’s Festival of New American Theatre, where she helmed “Enferma” and “Click Bait” and produced and directed “The Alexander Project,” a touring “Hamilton” revue that visited Phoenix and Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Tohono Chul hosting memorial for “Umbrella Lady”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tohono Chul is hosting a celebration of life in honor of Lydia Reis, affectionally known in the community as “Umbrella Lady,” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Reis was often seen in the Oro Valley and Tucson areas...
KOLD-TV
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, a cyclist and author.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Fine art festival gathers artists in enchanting outdoor setting
There is something enchanting about strolling through a garden, surrounded by artists and their work, slowly absorbing all that there is to see. It’s what has made the La Encantada Fine Art Festival a hit among art festivalgoers for the past 10 years. The festival is returning to the open-air shopping center of La Encantada from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Ireland’s We Banjo 3 prepares for hiatus
Arizona hasn’t been kind to the Galway, Ireland-based act We Banjo 3. Four of their shows were postponed in February 2022, and each time it’s been to the Grand Canyon State, it’s rained. Vocalist David Howley is hoping for a better result — and some warm weather...
xpopress.com
JOGS Tucson Gem & Jewelry Show 2023
Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Rd., Tucson, Arizona. The JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show is one of the leading gem and jewelry events in North America and is a key gem and jewelry market for industry professionals. The JOGS Show is one of the biggest shows taking place during the Tucson Gem Show. The JOGS Tucson Show features international indoor pavilions: US's largest Amber Pavilion, huge Turquoise, Southwestern & Native American Jewelry Pavilion, Bali Silver & Indonesian Pavilion, Gemstone Pavilion, Designer Jewelry Pavilion, Stone/Mineral Decor Pavilion, and much more - everything from "Mother Earth" can be found at the JOGS Show. This year JOGS outdoor tents showcasing miners & mineral dealers have doubled in size! Over 1,000 free parking spaces, free shuttles, and an international food court. Wholesale show open to the public.
Country music festival coming to Cochise County this March
4ever Ranch, located in Benson, is hosting a 3-day country music festival. Owner Del Thola said he's always wanted to bring an event like this to Cochise County.
Two Tucson restaurants land in Yelp's 'Top 100 Places To Eat'
Two Tucson restaurants are seeing the spotlight in Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list, taking the #8 and #26 spots.
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food Truck
A lot has been happening in the food truck world here in Tucson. Whether it is the continued swirl of legality issues surrounding The Pit’s presence, or the new food truck setup going up in early February around the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, food trucks have been more in the news now than they have, well, probably ever in Tucson. And now, a new food truck is entering the foray. However, this one is coming from a local brand that’s already known in the area.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Town to host Vistoso Trails master plan open house
The town of Oro Valley will host an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 25, for the community to review the Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve Master Plan. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., community members can stop by at the newly restored garage building at the historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, to review community feedback collected in November.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit near Stone, Ft. Lowell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a car near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25. Tucson police said she was taken to a nearby hospital. As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police had not reported any...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
La Canada self-storage gets P&Z nod
A $12 million, 105,756-square-foot, 34-foot-tall self-storage facility on 2.53 acres west of La Canada Drive and north of Tangerine Road has been given favorable recommendation by the Oro Valley Planning and Zoning Commission. It now goes to the Oro Valley Town Council for final consideration. If it goes ahead, the...
azpm.org
City under scrutiny for alledged homeless encampment sweeps ahead of gem show
Community on Wheels, an advocacy group for unsheltered persons, has filed an injunction against the City of Tucson asking a court to block two ordinances that would remove homeless encampments in parks. The group claims that the city plans to use the statutes for removals in Santa Rita Park because of the start of the annual Tucson Gem and Mineral show.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
KOLD-TV
Teen girl dies in crash on Tucson’s southeast side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tucson’s southeast side, families, students, and school staff are grieving the loss of one of their own. A 16-year-old girl died in a car crash Monday morning. Tucson Police are not identifying out of her respect for the family. This happened near...
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson councilman dies, flags to be flown at half-staff
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson city officials are mourning after the death of former city council member Paul Durham. Durham died on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to a statement from the city, and flags at city buildings are flying at half-staff in his honor. “He was an incredible...
Car crash closes intersection of Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road
The Tucson Police Department has responded to a crash involving a woman pedestrian. Drivers are to avoid the area as the intersection is closed.
