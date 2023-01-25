Read full article on original website
AccuWeather
Record-setting cold, heavy snow grip eastern Asia
Staggering cold swept across eastern Asia at the beginning of the week, plunging temperatures to their lowest levels ever recorded in China. AccuWeather forecasters say the frigid conditions have since moved into Japan and South Korea, where heavy snow will continue to be the biggest storyline. The first day of...
Time Out Global
Tokyo might get its first snowfall of 2023 on Tuesday January 24
Parts of Japan are bracing for the coldest week this season, with officials urging those who live near the Sea of Japan coast to prepare for heavy snow. And while it’s rare for Tokyo to get snow, the forecast says otherwise. We might just get our first official snowfall of 2023 on January 24.
natureworldnews.com
Worldwide Weather: Extreme Cold at -30 Degrees Celsius Swept Over Poorest Area of North Korea, Now Still 20 Degrees Below Zero
The most impoverished region of North Korea experienced extreme cold with temperatures falling to -30 degrees Celsius. Currently, the area is still below zero at -20 degrees. Worldwide weather updates show that North Korea is just one of the many countries experiencing severely low temperatures. Worldwide Weather. Authorities in North...
ktalnews.com
Japan launches intel satellite to watch N. Korea, disasters
TOKYO (AP) — Japan successfully launched a rocket Thursday carrying a government intelligence-gathering satellite on a mission to watch movements at military sites in North Korea and improve natural disaster response. The H2A rocket, launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., successfully lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in...
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
msn.com
Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.
North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
petapixel.com
Satellite Photos Show the Extent of North Korea’s Uranium Mine Collapse
A North Korean uranium mine used to help make nuclear bombs has partially collapsed with satellite photos showing the extent of the damage. The satellite images provide proof of the disaster from inside the secretive country. The Pyongsan mine is the main source of uranium ore used for North Korea’s nuclear warheads.
