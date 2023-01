There is something enchanting about strolling through a garden, surrounded by artists and their work, slowly absorbing all that there is to see. It’s what has made the La Encantada Fine Art Festival a hit among art festivalgoers for the past 10 years. The festival is returning to the open-air shopping center of La Encantada from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO