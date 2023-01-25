Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Firefighters respond to house fire in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to the scene of a house fire in southeast Fort Wayne Thursday night. Firefighters were at the scene of a home in the 2800 block of Stinson Drive near the intersection of Hessen Cassel and Tillman roads.
WISH-TV
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Grant County
GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — An Upland man died Thursday morning after hitting a semi-tractor on State Road 22 in Grant County. At 8:36 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East, according to Indiana State Police. Preliminary investigation...
1 man dead in Grant County after accident with semi-truck
A Ford Focus was driving westbound when it suddenly crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.
WNDU
Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last week in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne begins construction on relocated Fire Station 14
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) announced construction has started on a new Fire Station 14 for the FWFD in northeast Fort Wayne. Currently, Station 14 is located on Reed Road across from Snider High School, and the...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
wfft.com
Noble County under Yellow Travel Advisory
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County is under a Yellow Travel Advisory. Yellow is the lowest travel alert level. Routine travel may be restricted due to hazardous conditions. Drivers should use caution.
WANE-TV
Local crews use over 1K tons of salt to combat winter storm
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — As heavy snow swept across Allen County Wednesday, crews worked around the clock to plow snow and cover the roads in salt. Lots of salt, to be exact. A spokesperson for the City of Fort Wayne told WANE 15 Thursday city crews used 800...
WANE-TV
Allen County Travel Advisory lifted
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The travel status for Allen County changed Thursday morning from a Watch to an Advisory and just before noon, the advisory was lifted due to improving road conditions according to Allen County Office of Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier. City and state highway crews continued clearing...
963xke.com
Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
WNDU
2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change. The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American youth. Updated: 29 minutes ago. The 43-year-old has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. First Alert Forecast:...
WANE-TV
Slick roads cause crashes, hazardous conditions on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hazardous weather conditions have caused numerous crashes Wednesday as crews work to keep the roads as safe as possible. Indiana State Police (ISP) previously reported a portion of I-469 between I-69 and Maplecrest Road had been shut down earlier Wednesday after multiple crashes before eventually opening back up.
WANE-TV
OSHP: Williams County semitruck crash leaves 2 people with ‘serious injuries’
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash in Williams County that left two people with “serious” injuries. At approximately 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to the intersection of U.S. 6 and County Road 12C in Center Township. According to...
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
An investigation is underway after a deadly housefire in Marion.
WANE-TV
‘I killed 2 people:’ Court documents provide details of fatal Arcola Road crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a fatal crash that happened Jan. 15 in Allen County. Police responded to the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads at approximately 9:30 p.m. and found three people who stopped to offer aid pull the suspect, 32-year-old Trevor M. Bradley, from his vehicle.
WNDU
Elkhart Police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is actively investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight in the city. The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of Holiday View Drive. When officers arrived, residents of one home in the area reported gunfire damage to their home. They also reported that their dog received a small gash.
inkfreenews.com
Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
WANE-TV
Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
wfft.com
Republic Services suspend operations Wednesday
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - Republic Services is suspending operations for the rest of Wednesday due to the winter weather. Any garbage that was missed will be collected on the next service day. Anyone with questions can call Republic Services at (800)- 876-9001.
Comments / 1