Whitley County, IN

WANE-TV

Firefighters respond to house fire in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to the scene of a house fire in southeast Fort Wayne Thursday night. Firefighters were at the scene of a home in the 2800 block of Stinson Drive near the intersection of Hessen Cassel and Tillman roads.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Grant County

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — An Upland man died Thursday morning after hitting a semi-tractor on State Road 22 in Grant County. At 8:36 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East, according to Indiana State Police. Preliminary investigation...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last week in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne begins construction on relocated Fire Station 14

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) announced construction has started on a new Fire Station 14 for the FWFD in northeast Fort Wayne. Currently, Station 14 is located on Reed Road across from Snider High School, and the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: 18-year-old dies in Hoagland crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old man died while riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road in Hoagland on Monday, according to the Allen County Coroner. The coroner identified the man as Jordan Soto, of Monroeville.
HOAGLAND, IN
WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

CASS COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Noble County under Yellow Travel Advisory

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County is under a Yellow Travel Advisory. Yellow is the lowest travel alert level. Routine travel may be restricted due to hazardous conditions. Drivers should use caution.
WANE-TV

Local crews use over 1K tons of salt to combat winter storm

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — As heavy snow swept across Allen County Wednesday, crews worked around the clock to plow snow and cover the roads in salt. Lots of salt, to be exact. A spokesperson for the City of Fort Wayne told WANE 15 Thursday city crews used 800...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County Travel Advisory lifted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The travel status for Allen County changed Thursday morning from a Watch to an Advisory and just before noon, the advisory was lifted due to improving road conditions according to Allen County Office of Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier. City and state highway crews continued clearing...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
963xke.com

Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Slick roads cause crashes, hazardous conditions on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hazardous weather conditions have caused numerous crashes Wednesday as crews work to keep the roads as safe as possible. Indiana State Police (ISP) previously reported a portion of I-469 between I-69 and Maplecrest Road had been shut down earlier Wednesday after multiple crashes before eventually opening back up.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is actively investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight in the city. The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of Holiday View Drive. When officers arrived, residents of one home in the area reported gunfire damage to their home. They also reported that their dog received a small gash.
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Travel Advisories, Watches Issued For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories or watches due to ongoing winter weather. A Travel Advisory is in effect for Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Whitley Counties. Routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Republic Services suspend operations Wednesday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - Republic Services is suspending operations for the rest of Wednesday due to the winter weather. Any garbage that was missed will be collected on the next service day. Anyone with questions can call Republic Services at (800)- 876-9001.
NEW HAVEN, IN

