Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
Motley Fool
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
CoinTelegraph
'Blockchain Bandit' reawakens: $90M in stolen crypto seen shifting
A hacker dubbed the “Blockchain Bandit” has finally woken from a six-year slumber and has started to move their ill-gotten gains. According to Chainalysis, around $90 million in crypto pilfered from the attacker’s long-running string of “programmatic theft” since 2016 has started moving over the past week.
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: FTX’s Illiquid Holdings Filled With Tokens That Sit in Venture Funds in Which It Invested; Bitcoin Falls Below $21K
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend their Wednesday in the red. Insights: Embattled crypto exchange FTX and several venture capital firms hold a ton of illiquid tokens such as Serum (SRM). Prices. The Market Goes to the Doges. By Sam Reynolds. Bitcoin and ether are beginning the business day in Asia...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Gaming Project Explodes 185% in Two Weeks As Layer-2 Ethereum Ecosystem Heats Up
A gaming-focused altcoin built on Ethereum (ETH) is recording big gains, leading most of the crypto markets over the last month. MAGIC is the native token and “natural resource” of Treasure, a project that aims to be a decentralized video game ecosystem. Originally built on top of the...
u.today
SHIB Takes over Dubai with Welly Burger Joint, XRP Soars, Whales Move 336 Million XRP, If SHIB Hits $0.01, David Gokhshtein Might Do This: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB) takes over second largest Middle East economy with Welly burger joint. According to a recent tweet by Welly’s co-founder Stefano Gugl, the SHIB-themed burger joint is looking for...
Augusta Free Press
Bitcoin future price 2023 Prediction – What’s the performance versus the new popular crypto C+CHARGE?
Choosing the top cryptocurrency options can be very challenging, especially if you are a beginner, as there are currently over 10,000 cryptocurrencies accessible for trading or investing. A look into what experts say about a coin’s future predictions will go a long way in helping you make the right choice.
CoinDesk
Founders of Gemini-Owned NFT Marketplace Nifty Exchange Are Leaving the Company
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The co-founders of Gemini-ownednon-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Nifty Gateway are stepping down and leaving the crypto exchange to eventually start another company. Duncan Cock Foster, who founded Nifty Gateway with his twin brother Griffin...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange BIT Expands Product Suite With Toncoin Options
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BIT on Thursday introduced options tied to toncoin (TON), the native token of the decentralized layer 1 blockchain The Open Network, formerly known as Telegram Open Network. The options are live...
investing.com
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?. The long-awaited Cardano-based stablecoin, Djed, will launch next week. A user interface (UI) will eventually be included in DJED. Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $ 0.378897 with $400m 24-hour trading volume. The much-anticipated introduction of the Djed stablecoin is planned...
Luno crypto exchange announces job cuts affecting 35% of employees
Luno, a cryptocurrency exchange owned by Digital Currency Group, announced a large round of job cuts on Wednesday, which will affect 35% of the firm's headcount.
coinjournal.net
Toncoin (TON) options goes live on Bitcoin exchange BIT
Toncoin (TON) options went live on the crypto derivatives exchange BIT on Thursday, 26 January. TON is now the third cryptocurrency available for options trading on BIT, adding to Bitcoin and Ethereum. The options product will also go live on institutional liquidity network Paradigm in early February. Crypto derivatives exchange...
cryptonewsz.com
Filecoin registers bullishness as 100 EMA turns into support!
Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that utilizes a crypto-token called FIL. The network allows users to rent out their spare storage space to others while also allowing users to purchase storage space from other users. The network is built on top of the Interplanetary File System (IPFS), which is a peer-to-peer protocol for storing and sharing files.
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum Classic (ETC) begins consolidation after the short uptrend!
As a decentralized cryptocurrency, Ethereum Classic (ETC) operates on a decentralized blockchain network, and its tokenomics are designed to incentivize users to participate in the network and secure it. ETC is mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, where miners compete to solve mathematical problems and earn the right to add new blocks to the blockchain.
CoinTelegraph
Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol to launch its mainnet on March 7, 2023
Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol confirms the date of its mainnet launch amid a decentralization trend that continues to gain momentum from the strength of decentralized finance (DeFi) despite the harsh market conditions of the last months caused partly by centralized finance failures and blowups that impacted the industry. According to the team, now is a crucial moment for noncustodial alternatives to replace traditional centralized Web3 solutions.
cryptopotato.com
Amazon’s New Venture: A Digital Assets Company for NFTs and Crypto Games, Sources Say
Sources said that Amazon’s upcoming digital assets company and NFT marketplace could be set to launch this spring. Amazon is reportedly working on a digital assets company that will power an NFT marketplace this spring. According to sources interviewed by the media outlet Blockworks, the retail giant has been...
Crypto & eSports Analysis: How Digital Currency Is Changing The Online Betting Game
The sports betting industry, including esports, has seen a surge in the use of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, with many platforms accepting digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). What are the advantages of using cryptocurrencies for betting? Transparency, secure transactions, instant payouts, and...
NEWSBTC
Optimism (OP) climbs 32% amid increase in usage of Ethereum Layer 2 networks, Metaverse Crypto Project Migrates to Polygon (MATIC) Network, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) offers 100% bonus and investors pile in
Layer-two networks have caused a greater widespread adoption of blockchain technology. Over the past few weeks, layer two networks have seen a notable rise in activity, with Optimism (OP) climbing 31% in value and metaverse projects migrating to Polygon (MATIC). Still, these protocols lack interoperability. Fortunately, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is...
Comments / 0