Motley Fool

Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape

Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
CoinTelegraph

'Blockchain Bandit' reawakens: $90M in stolen crypto seen shifting

A hacker dubbed the “Blockchain Bandit” has finally woken from a six-year slumber and has started to move their ill-gotten gains. According to Chainalysis, around $90 million in crypto pilfered from the attacker’s long-running string of “programmatic theft” since 2016 has started moving over the past week.
CoinDesk

Founders of Gemini-Owned NFT Marketplace Nifty Exchange Are Leaving the Company

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The co-founders of Gemini-ownednon-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Nifty Gateway are stepping down and leaving the crypto exchange to eventually start another company. Duncan Cock Foster, who founded Nifty Gateway with his twin brother Griffin...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange BIT Expands Product Suite With Toncoin Options

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BIT on Thursday introduced options tied to toncoin (TON), the native token of the decentralized layer 1 blockchain The Open Network, formerly known as Telegram Open Network. The options are live...
investing.com

Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?

Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?. The long-awaited Cardano-based stablecoin, Djed, will launch next week. A user interface (UI) will eventually be included in DJED. Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $ 0.378897 with $400m 24-hour trading volume. The much-anticipated introduction of the Djed stablecoin is planned...
coinjournal.net

Toncoin (TON) options goes live on Bitcoin exchange BIT

Toncoin (TON) options went live on the crypto derivatives exchange BIT on Thursday, 26 January. TON is now the third cryptocurrency available for options trading on BIT, adding to Bitcoin and Ethereum. The options product will also go live on institutional liquidity network Paradigm in early February. Crypto derivatives exchange...
cryptonewsz.com

Filecoin registers bullishness as 100 EMA turns into support!

Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that utilizes a crypto-token called FIL. The network allows users to rent out their spare storage space to others while also allowing users to purchase storage space from other users. The network is built on top of the Interplanetary File System (IPFS), which is a peer-to-peer protocol for storing and sharing files.
cryptonewsz.com

Ethereum Classic (ETC) begins consolidation after the short uptrend!

As a decentralized cryptocurrency, Ethereum Classic (ETC) operates on a decentralized blockchain network, and its tokenomics are designed to incentivize users to participate in the network and secure it. ETC is mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, where miners compete to solve mathematical problems and earn the right to add new blocks to the blockchain.
CoinTelegraph

Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol to launch its mainnet on March 7, 2023

Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol confirms the date of its mainnet launch amid a decentralization trend that continues to gain momentum from the strength of decentralized finance (DeFi) despite the harsh market conditions of the last months caused partly by centralized finance failures and blowups that impacted the industry. According to the team, now is a crucial moment for noncustodial alternatives to replace traditional centralized Web3 solutions.
cryptopotato.com

Amazon’s New Venture: A Digital Assets Company for NFTs and Crypto Games, Sources Say

Sources said that Amazon’s upcoming digital assets company and NFT marketplace could be set to launch this spring. Amazon is reportedly working on a digital assets company that will power an NFT marketplace this spring. According to sources interviewed by the media outlet Blockworks, the retail giant has been...
Benzinga

Crypto & eSports Analysis: How Digital Currency Is Changing The Online Betting Game

The sports betting industry, including esports, has seen a surge in the use of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, with many platforms accepting digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). What are the advantages of using cryptocurrencies for betting? Transparency, secure transactions, instant payouts, and...
NEWSBTC

Optimism (OP) climbs 32% amid increase in usage of Ethereum Layer 2 networks, Metaverse Crypto Project Migrates to Polygon (MATIC) Network, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) offers 100% bonus and investors pile in

Layer-two networks have caused a greater widespread adoption of blockchain technology. Over the past few weeks, layer two networks have seen a notable rise in activity, with Optimism (OP) climbing 31% in value and metaverse projects migrating to Polygon (MATIC). Still, these protocols lack interoperability. Fortunately, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is...

