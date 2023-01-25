Read full article on original website
There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
thisistucson.com
33 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 26-29 💎🍷🛼
It's a big weekend in Tucson as two icons make their return. Old Tucson is making its revival, offering a western experience through May. The massive gem and mineral showcase has also arrived with its many shows scattered throughout the city. What else? A Lunar New Year celebration, the Savor...
Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee announces Jessica Cox as 2023 Grand Marshal
The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee has announced Jessica Cox as its grand marshal for the 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade.
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s annual winter gem show returns without COVID restrictions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting on the final touches for this year’s gem show. The official start of the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is Saturday, Jan. 28, but some shows open early. Organizers are planning for over 60,000 people to come and...
azbigmedia.com
Whole Foods-anchored River Center in Tucson sells for $31.1M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $31.1 million sale of River Center, a 107,508-square-foot, Whole Foods-anchored, neighborhood retail center located in Tucson, Arizona. JLL represented the seller, First Washington Realty, and a private investor acquired the asset. The Class A property is 100-percent-leased to a tenant...
Ten55 Brewing, Famous Sam's Silverbell location closing
Two mainstays of the Tucson bar and restaurant scene are closing. Ten55 Brewing Company, 3810 E. 44th Street, and Famous Sam's Sports Grill #10, 2320 N. Silverbell Road, announced their closures.
KOLD-TV
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, a cyclist and author.
Two Tucson restaurants land in Yelp's 'Top 100 Places To Eat'
Two Tucson restaurants are seeing the spotlight in Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list, taking the #8 and #26 spots.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Fine art festival gathers artists in enchanting outdoor setting
There is something enchanting about strolling through a garden, surrounded by artists and their work, slowly absorbing all that there is to see. It’s what has made the La Encantada Fine Art Festival a hit among art festivalgoers for the past 10 years. The festival is returning to the open-air shopping center of La Encantada from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
tourcounsel.com
KOLD-TV
Tohono Chul hosting memorial for “Umbrella Lady”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tohono Chul is hosting a celebration of life in honor of Lydia Reis, affectionally known in the community as “Umbrella Lady,” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Reis was often seen in the Oro Valley and Tucson areas...
southernarizonaguide.com
Kon Tiki: A Dining Review
Sally, our friend in Sonoita, wrote us that she and her sister had gone to Kon Tiki in Tucson recently and recommended it. OK, I thought. It’s a bit of a hike for us on the West Side of Tucson, but we should go. So Ms. Karen, Neighbor Roy, and I headed east on Broadway almost to Swan to experience Polynesian BBQ and atmosphere.
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines Day
Looking for a romantic location to take your significant other? Tucson, Arizona has it all when it comes to romance! Whether you are looking for a perfect spot for Valentine's Day or just a cozy date night with your special someone, there is something in Tucson that will surely bring out the romantic in you. From stunning gardens and art museums to cozy restaurants, get ready to be swept away by the beauty of this city.
Country music festival coming to Cochise County this March
4ever Ranch, located in Benson, is hosting a 3-day country music festival. Owner Del Thola said he's always wanted to bring an event like this to Cochise County.
cntraveller.com
Discovering the power of horse therapy on a remote desert escape
It's an early morning in May, and a low desert sun is rising over Purple Sage Ranch, a dusty sprawl surrounded by the saguaro-studded Santa Catalina Mountain foothills. I've come to meet Lucinda Vette, the head equine facilitator at Miraval Resorts in Tucson, for a session with a quartet of horses. My mother was supposed to join me, but the side effects of a cancer trial drug have left her napping in our room.
tourcounsel.com
tucsonlocalmedia.com
‘Glass Menagerie’ reflects family dynamics
The co-founder of Soul of Broadway and United Colours of Arizona Theatre, Chanel Bragg, has 15 years of production under her belt. She was a featured director at the Phoenix Theatre Company’s Festival of New American Theatre, where she helmed “Enferma” and “Click Bait” and produced and directed “The Alexander Project,” a touring “Hamilton” revue that visited Phoenix and Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Tucson is revamping its environmental portfolio with an eye for clean energy, reduced waste
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson is in the middle of a total revamp of its environmental programs making the city an example of future energy sources, environmental rules and recycling. Its latest step is trying to bring a company to town which takes non-recyclable plastics...
Power restored to Trico customers north of Tucson
More than 8,000 Trico Electric Cooperative customers lost power Wednesday morning. Power was restored by 7 a.m.
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food Truck
A lot has been happening in the food truck world here in Tucson. Whether it is the continued swirl of legality issues surrounding The Pit’s presence, or the new food truck setup going up in early February around the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, food trucks have been more in the news now than they have, well, probably ever in Tucson. And now, a new food truck is entering the foray. However, this one is coming from a local brand that’s already known in the area.
