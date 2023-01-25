ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Opinion | Wood column: Joe Burrow and recognizing greatness

By David Gough
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 1 day ago

Watching quarterback Joe Burrow lead the Cincinnati Bengals to victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday reminded me of something from my childhood that has nothing to do with football.

With her saving of S&H Green Stamps, my mother had acquired a stereo phonograph that sat in an alcove leading into the dining room off the kitchen in the family home. She liked to put on a stack of records to play while she was doing housework, and often late afternoon when she was preparing dinner. You could hear the music from anywhere in the home.

I walked into the house one day to the smell of baking bread and the most glorious voice I had ever heard. “Who is that singing, mom?”

“That is Ella Fitzgerald,” she answered, “and she just might be the best in the world.”

I listened to the whole record and I knew that my mother was probably right. This wasn’t just singing, it was something much more. I had never heard a voice like that, the clarity and purity of tone. I recognized greatness.

With their defeat of Buffalo in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the Bengals are one win away from their second straight trip to the Super Bowl. Burrow led the team to 412 yards of offense and 30 first downs while passing for two touchdowns, and even rushing himself for 32 yards. But put the statistics aside; I don’t think they define the performance of the 3rd-year quarterback.

First of all, Cincinnati was playing on the road with all the noise and bedlam of a hostile environment interfering with play-calling. Then it was snowing, cold and the field was wet. Many teams would limit their passing game in those conditions. And then there was the fact that the Bengals had three starting offensive linemen out of the game. I expected a lot of running plays between the tackles.

No, Joe Burrow came right out of the gate with the full playbook, taking his team on two textbook touchdown drives to start the game from which the Bills never recovered. All the elements that lead to his success were on display. Knowing that his protection might not give him much time, Burrow released his passes in an average of just 2.5 seconds from the time of snap. His movement in the pocket, “pocket navigation” never looked strained or rushed, drawing favorable comparisons to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning by color commentator Tony Romo. His ball placement was compared to Joe Montana.

Unlike so many young quarterbacks, Burrow doesn’t try to throw every ball hard, he has tremendous touch and on this difficult day to hold onto balls, he lofted his passes perfectly to his receivers. He truly lived up to his nickname, Joe “Cool.” When the game got tighter, whatever the situation, he kept his composure and stayed aggressive. He lost a third touchdown pass to a questionable call reversal, but he didn’t let it bother him. He just went right back to closing out the game.

On the performance of his quarterback, Bengal coach Zac Taylor said, “He does a great job of leading this team, managing the situations, the bigger the moment gets, the calmer he gets. And the team feeds off that.”

Like the best in all sports, Burrow seems to bring out the best in his teammates. He surely gives them confidence. Understating his own contributions, Burrow said, “This might be our most complete game of the season.”

It has been a very long time since I first heard Ella Fitzgerald in my mother’s kitchen. The “First Lady of Song” could do anything with a piece of music. Her phrasing, timing, and “horn-like” improvisational abilities, especially in her scat singing, set her apart from other singers. She could even make a hit with a nursery rhyme, which she did in 1938 with the song she wrote “A Tisket, A Tasket,” one of the biggest selling records of the decade. Fans would stand in line all night for tickets to her concerts.

Nobody could sing better than Ella and it has become a reality, at least for me, that nobody plays quarterback better than Joe Burrow. Whatever the field of endeavor, we all want to see the best. I know one thing for a fact. The memory of greatness lasts forever.

Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Bengals’ Joe Burrow Takes Another Dig At NFL With Instagram Post

The Bengals are onto the AFC Championship Game, and that might be to the chagrin of many folks at NFL headquarters. Had Cincinnati lost Sunday in Buffalo, it would have opened the door for a new revenue opportunity for the league. As a result of the rule changes made after the canceled Week 17 Bills-Bengals game, a Buffalo-Kansas City matchup for the conference title would have been held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Instead, the Bengals will visit the Chiefs on Sunday with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question

These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support.  On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By The Sean Payton Development

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. Or perhaps the lack thereof. According to Rapoport, the potential landing spots for Payton are dwindling as second and third interviews are being scheduled. He went as far as to say there ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today

Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecomeback.com

ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters

The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
The Ringer

The Rapid Evolution of Joe Burrow

You know those tweets and graphics that go around every so often—the ones comparing two anonymous quarterbacks? I have one of those for you. Here are two quarterbacking seasons, and I want you to pick which one you like better:. QB Comparison. Player Completion Percentage Average Depth of Target...
Sporting News

Future Super Bowl locations: Host cities, stadiums for Super Bowl 2024 and beyond

The biggest game in American football — indeed, all of American sports — will play out in State Farm Stadium this year. Hosting the Super Bowl (which will have its 57th iteration in 2023) is a lucrative opportunity for which many NFL host cities have clamored and bid. It's also a massive undertaking that requires years of planning and logistical hurdles.
ARIZONA STATE
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy