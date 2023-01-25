ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wccsradio.com

THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN

A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
thevillagereporter.com

Ohio State Patrol Investigates Serious Injury Crash Near Bryan

Bryan – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 24, 2023, at approximately 4:53 p.m. The crash occurred on US 6 at County Road 12C in Center Township, Williams County. Donald R. Williams, age 53, of Auburn,...
BRYAN, OH
WTOL 11

16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo school bus carrying multiple students hit by gunfire

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Public Schools bus carrying multiple students was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Toledo police were called to Avondale Avenue in central Toledo about 4:15 p.m. for Shot Spotter alerts in the 2000 block, and an alert in the 2000 block of Midway Plaisance Street, which runs parallel to Avondale. A total of 47 rounds were detected from three locations in the area, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
FOSTORIA, OH
13abc.com

Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wktn.com

Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Two men arrested for 1997 killing in Lenawee County

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men, including one from Toledo, were arrested Tuesday and charged with killing a man in Michigan more than 25 years ago. Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, and Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, are facing numerous felony charges, including first degree murder, assault with intent to maim and tampering with evidence. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests Tuesday.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy