wccsradio.com
THURSDAY MORNING CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED OHIO MAN
A man from Ohio was arrested Thursday morning following a chase in White Township. Troopers say at 11:25 a.m., a member from the Troop A barracks initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Aveo near Route 286 and Stonebreaker Road as the driver, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Toledo, had a warrant out for his arrest in Ohio.
New video, crash report released from deadly Turnpike pile-up: I-Team
Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team gives us a new look inside the scene of a deadly pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike.
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio State Patrol Investigates Serious Injury Crash Near Bryan
Bryan – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 24, 2023, at approximately 4:53 p.m. The crash occurred on US 6 at County Road 12C in Center Township, Williams County. Donald R. Williams, age 53, of Auburn,...
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
13abc.com
Plow driver injured in head-on crash once again offering free service for disabled veterans
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He’s plowing some driveways for cash and plowing others completely free of charge. “I started doing it for elderly and disabled in my neighborhood for about 5 years, and 4 years, 5 years ago, I got a kick to start doing it for the disabled veterans throughout the whole city of Toledo,” said Brad McClure.
WTOL-TV
Fulton County Turnpike crash closes all eastbound lanes Wednesday
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — 5:30 p.m. update: All lanes are back open. Crews have blocked all eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike at mile marker 52 in Fulton County due to a crash. In a tweet, representatives from the Ohio Turnpike said east bound travelers will be diverted...
Detroit man dies in I-69 crash involving semi
A Detroit man has died in a crash involving a semitruck early Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police says the crash happened on I-69 in Tekonsha Township at roughly 4:45 a.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tanker going too fast for snowy weather on I-94 crashes into median, spills fuel, causes 2nd crash
DETROIT – A tanker that was being driven too fast for the wintry conditions in Detroit crashed into the I-94 median, spilled debris and fuel all over the highway, and caused a secondary crash, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25)...
Toledo school bus carrying multiple students hit by gunfire
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Public Schools bus carrying multiple students was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Toledo police were called to Avondale Avenue in central Toledo about 4:15 p.m. for Shot Spotter alerts in the 2000 block, and an alert in the 2000 block of Midway Plaisance Street, which runs parallel to Avondale. A total of 47 rounds were detected from three locations in the area, according to a police report.
Detroit Police video shows fiery fatal crash was not the result of any chase
Relatives of 22-year-old Jalen McWilliams were adamant that police were involved in chasing the Dodge Durango where he was a passenger.
13abc.com
Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday. According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.
Snow emergency issued for Sandusky County
Communities are starting to issue snow emergencies as Ohio prepares for more snow Friday morning.
13abc.com
Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
Watch: Port Clinton police deploy drone to apprehend fleeing suspect
On Jan. 18, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Ottawa County deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ohio Route 2 and Tettau Road in Erie Township where a car left the road and collided with a utility pole.
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
wktn.com
Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
Two men arrested for 1997 killing in Lenawee County
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men, including one from Toledo, were arrested Tuesday and charged with killing a man in Michigan more than 25 years ago. Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, and Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, are facing numerous felony charges, including first degree murder, assault with intent to maim and tampering with evidence. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrests Tuesday.
13abc.com
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board. According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-94 reopens in Detroit after semi truck crashes into median wall, spills fuel
DETROIT – Part of I-94 closed in Detroit Wednesday after a semi truck crashed into the median wall, spilling fuel and debris. Both directions of I-94 closed on Detroit’s east side after a semi truck crashed at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The freeway has since reopened as of 3 p.m.
Knoxville Police stop rental car, find 19 pounds of marijuana
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found 19 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop.
