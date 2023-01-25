Read full article on original website
Girls’ Regular Season Wraps Tonight for Many Knox County Teams
The girl’s High School basketball regular comes to an end tonight. North Knox will try to wrap up the Blue Chip Conference title outright as the 22-1 Lady Warriors visit 13-8 Barr-Reeve. Tip off is set for 7:30 and you can hear the game here on WZDM and wzdm.com.
Sports Update for Tuesday, 1/24
(Girls Basketball Schedule) In girls Basketball action tonight…11-10 Vincennes Lincoln hits the Road to Olney, Illinois to face the. 11-14 Lady Tigers. The game will be played at Olney Central College. Tip off is set for eight and you can. hear the game on WZDM 92.1fm and wzdm.com. 16-6...
Jim Dant, 65, formerly of Vincennes
James “Jim” Brent Dant, 65, of West Terre Haute, IN formerly of Vincennes, passed away on January 21, 2023, at his residence. Jim was born in Linton, IN on February 25, 1957, the son of James Frances and Dorothy Joan (Shake) Dant. He married Deana (Edgin) Bottoms on September 4, 2020.
Eloise Jones, 102, Vincennes
Eloise Jones, 102, was welcomed into Jesus’s arms on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at her residence in Vincennes, Indiana. Eloise was born September 8, 1920 in Beech Grove, KY, the oldest daughter of Lloyd and Agnes Fireline Corum. She was a graduate of Beech Grove KY H.S. She married Luther W. Jones, on December 24, 1937, and they made their life together for 74 years until his death on May 14, 2011. They had 5 children, a son and 4 daughters.
Jim Dant, 65, West Terre Haute
James “Jim” Brent Dant, 65, of West Terre Haute, IN formerly of Vincennes, passed away on January 21, 2023, at his residence. Jim was born in Vincennes, IN on February 25, 1957, and he is the son of James Frances and Dorothy Joan (Shake) Dant. He married Deana (Edgin) Bottoms on September 4, 2020.
Pace Encourages Heating Assistance Program
PACE Community Action Agency encourages all those eligible to apply for their Heating Assistance program. The PACE program is the official state-approved assistance center for Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties. PACE chief operating officer Tai Blythe reminds everyone that eligible clients can get help through the program. Blythe also...
Kenny Kixmiller, 89, Freelandville
Kenneth Ray Kixmiller 89, of Freelandville, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Kenny was born on January 5, 1934 in Bicknell, IN to the late Emma (Due) Kixmiller and Louis Kixmiller, Jr. Kenny was raised on a farm and pursued farming as his lifelong career. He...
Isaiah 1:17 House Underway with First Full Operational Year
The Vincennes Isaiah 1:17 House is underway with its first full year of operation. The house itself is located on Hart Street Road, just east of the city. Isaiah 1:17 House director Jacqueline Cunningham says she and her group are ready — and that the number of workers is growing. Cunningham admits that the work they do is just a part of the overall whole of the system.
Three New VPD Officers Sworn In
Three new officers have been sworn into positions at the Vincennes Police Department yesterday at the Vincennes Board of Works session. The new officers include Carder Creeden, Jacqueline Wood, and Jeremiah Risley. All three were sworn in by Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum. With the three new additions, the Department is...
“State of Daviess County” Address Planned for Next Month at Gasthof
The Daviess County Commissioners and Council will hold a “State of Daviess County” address on Friday, February 26th. The two-hour session will be held in the Loft banquet room at the Gasthof Amish Restaurant near Montgomery. The address is sponsored by the Daviess County Chamber of Commerce. Tickets...
Vincennes City Council Approves Shared Cost for New EMS Vehicle
The Vincennes City Council has approved its half of a shared cost for a new vehicle for the Good Samaritan EMS. The new vehicle will cost around $50,000; the City of Vincennes and Knox County will share the cost equally. Also, the Vincennes City Council plans another Neighborhoods Committee session...
New Fee Structure in Place for Knox County Drainage Reviews
The Knox County Drainage Board has approved a new set of fees for various drainage-related applications. A review application will now cost $500 for up to three hours of review time. Those applications include drainage plans, hydraulic data, regulated drains, and drain crossings. Any review hours over the three-hour review time will be charged at $205 per hour. Also, if any work is done prior to a permit or needed approvals, the person involved must pay a fee equal to double the regular amount. The affected person will also be responsible for any legal fees caused by the action.
Vincennes City Council Considering Donation for Work at Riverfront Pavilion
Vincennes City Council is considering a donation to help with a plan to enclose more of the Riverfront Pavilion. The proposal would extend the roof to cover a set of tables north of the Pavilion itself. The downtown Vincennes location is known as an event venue — especially for the...
Odon Woman Arrested on Driving While Impaired Charge
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Odon woman Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Greater than or Equal to .15%, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. 26-year-old Chandra Hammer was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond.
