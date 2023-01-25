The Knox County Drainage Board has approved a new set of fees for various drainage-related applications. A review application will now cost $500 for up to three hours of review time. Those applications include drainage plans, hydraulic data, regulated drains, and drain crossings. Any review hours over the three-hour review time will be charged at $205 per hour. Also, if any work is done prior to a permit or needed approvals, the person involved must pay a fee equal to double the regular amount. The affected person will also be responsible for any legal fees caused by the action.

22 HOURS AGO