mymoinfo.com
Several Local Basketball Teams are State Ranked by Coaches Association
(Farmington) The Regional Radio listening area still has several teams ranked in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state polls. In Class 1 boys, the South Iron Panthers and Bunker Eagles continue to stay at 1st and 2nd. Class 2 boys, the Greenville Bears are 7th. The Steelville Cardinals are...
aseaofblue.com
Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Commodores
The Kentucky Wildcats headed to Nashville tonight for a date with the Vanderbilt Commodores. In what has been a complete turnaround over the last two weeks, the Cats continued that trend and picked up their fourth-straight win by a final score of 69-53. In what started off as an absolute...
goblueraiders.com
JT Mabry Named to Perfect Game All-Conference Team
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Infielder JT Mabry was named to the Perfect Game All-Conference USA team on Tuesday. Last season, the Chesterfield, Mo. native hit .276 overall, including a .360 average in C-USA play. During the conference season, Mabry smacked eight doubles, recorded 10 RBI and posted a .407 on-base percentage in league play.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky overcomes historic free-throw discrepancy, and more postgame notes
The Kentucky Wildcats are officially on a streak following their 69-53 win at Vanderbilt Commodores, their four-straight triumph following the South Carolina setback. After a sluggish start by both teams, Kentucky took full control of the game midway through the first half and never looked back. The Cats would hold a 29-27 lead late in the first half before going on a 19-3 run to take firm command of the game.
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Titans player lands local head coaching job
Former Tennessee Titans center Kevin Mawae has been hired to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach for Lipscomb Academy Mustangs Football. Dilfer left the program following the 2022 season after back-to-back Division II Class AA State Championships for the head coaching job at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
wcyb.com
Three area boys, three girls teams ranked in latest TN AP High School Hoops Polls
Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27. Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13. Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20. Alcoa 17. Class 1A. 1. Middleton (13) 14-1 130 1. 2. Clay County 16-3 117 2. 3. Richland 16-3 100 3.
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
kbsi23.com
Jackson woman faces 2 counts of stealing firearms
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Jackson woman faces two stealing charges. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home along State Highway 34 concerning the theft of firearms on Saturday, January 14. After an investigation, deputies determined that felony stealing had occurred. Aaliyan D....
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
mymoinfo.com
Big Changes for Lake Wappapello
(Wappapello) Some changes have happened already and others are still to come for the portion of Lake Wappapello in southern Wayne County that is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Park Ranger Andrew Jefferson with the corps tells us about these projects. Jefferson tells us when your first...
KFVS12
Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut. The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
kbsi23.com
Man faces drug, weapons charges after search of Jackson home
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – A man faces drug charges after a search of a home in Jackson found drugs and firearms. Officers with the Jackson Police Department along with the Special Response Team served a search warrant on a home in Jackson after a lengthy investigation regarding illegal drug activity.
kbsi23.com
Paducah police ask for public’s help finding man suspected of stealing 2 vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a man wanted for stealing two vehicles over the weekend. Justus K. White, 18, of Paducah faces charges in warrants of theft by unlawful taking-vehicle, theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle and fradulant use of a credit card.
kbsi23.com
Juvenile arrested after New Madrid County R1 School District receives threatening social media post
NEW MADRID, Mo (KBSI) – A juvenile has been arrested and charges are pending after the New Madrid County R1 School District received a threatening social media post Wednesday morning. At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, R1 school officials were alerted that a threatening social media post was...
