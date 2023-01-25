Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
Binance says it erroneously mixed customer funds with collateral for Binance-issued tokens
Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, acknowledged it mistakenly stored customer funds in the same wallet holding collateral for its Binance-pegged tokens, known as B-Tokens, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday. Fast facts. Binance said it has begun the process of transferring the assets to their...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: FTX’s Illiquid Holdings Filled With Tokens That Sit in Venture Funds in Which It Invested; Bitcoin Falls Below $21K
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend their Wednesday in the red. Insights: Embattled crypto exchange FTX and several venture capital firms hold a ton of illiquid tokens such as Serum (SRM). Prices. The Market Goes to the Doges. By Sam Reynolds. Bitcoin and ether are beginning the business day in Asia...
forkast.news
EU looks to place limit on banks holding crypto
European Union lawmakers have voted in favor of a draft bill that imposes “prohibitive” capital requirements on banks holding crypto assets, citing the need for stricter regulations as evidenced by the chaos in the industry over the past few months. Fast facts. The bill mirrors a policy proposed...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Motley Fool
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stick With Gold: 'Ignore Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin's Bouncing'
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money Host warned investors to not get caught up in the hype surrounding crypto despite Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent gains. Instead, he recommended that investors look to gold. What Happened: Cramer delved into the analysis presented by Garner, the senior commodity market strategist and broker...
Sam Bankman-Fried's favored tokens, `Sam Coins', have doubled in price as crypto market stages a comeback
Digital coins supported by Sam Bankman-Fried while he ran FTX have surged in value this month even as questions about the future of the crypto exchange persist.
thenewscrypto.com
Dutch Central Bank Imposes $3.6 Million Penalty on Coinbase
The authorities claim the centralized exchange did not follow the rules. The exchange offered crypto services in the Netherlands without being registered. The Dutch central bank (DNB) has fined Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million) for failing to get the necessary registration before offering crypto services in the Netherlands. The DNB said that it had considered Coinbase’s prominence as a cryptocurrency exchange and the fact that it served a sizable client base in the nation located in northwest Europe.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
theblock.co
Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water
Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...
MySanAntonio
Even 'Sam Coins' have soared in crypto's swift $250 billion jump
The crypto rebound has gained so much speculative vigor that even tokens torpedoed last year by their dependence on discredited mogul Sam Bankman-Fried have rallied, with some more than doubling this month. The likes of FTT, Solana, Serum, Maps and Oxygen have surged despite doubts about their viability following Bankman-Fried's...
Dutch central bank fines cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase 3.3 million euros
AMSTERDAM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank (DNB) has fined U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN.O) 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million) for failing to obtain the correct registration in the Netherlands before offering services.
Comments / 0