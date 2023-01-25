The authorities claim the centralized exchange did not follow the rules. The exchange offered crypto services in the Netherlands without being registered. The Dutch central bank (DNB) has fined Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million) for failing to get the necessary registration before offering crypto services in the Netherlands. The DNB said that it had considered Coinbase’s prominence as a cryptocurrency exchange and the fact that it served a sizable client base in the nation located in northwest Europe.

