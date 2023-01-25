ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
forkast.news

Binance says it erroneously mixed customer funds with collateral for Binance-issued tokens

Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, acknowledged it mistakenly stored customer funds in the same wallet holding collateral for its Binance-pegged tokens, known as B-Tokens, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday. Fast facts. Binance said it has begun the process of transferring the assets to their...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
forkast.news

EU looks to place limit on banks holding crypto

European Union lawmakers have voted in favor of a draft bill that imposes “prohibitive” capital requirements on banks holding crypto assets, citing the need for stricter regulations as evidenced by the chaos in the industry over the past few months. Fast facts. The bill mirrors a policy proposed...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Motley Fool

Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape

Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
thenewscrypto.com

Dutch Central Bank Imposes $3.6 Million Penalty on Coinbase

The authorities claim the centralized exchange did not follow the rules. The exchange offered crypto services in the Netherlands without being registered. The Dutch central bank (DNB) has fined Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million) for failing to get the necessary registration before offering crypto services in the Netherlands. The DNB said that it had considered Coinbase’s prominence as a cryptocurrency exchange and the fact that it served a sizable client base in the nation located in northwest Europe.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
theblock.co

Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water

Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...
MySanAntonio

Even 'Sam Coins' have soared in crypto's swift $250 billion jump

The crypto rebound has gained so much speculative vigor that even tokens torpedoed last year by their dependence on discredited mogul Sam Bankman-Fried have rallied, with some more than doubling this month. The likes of FTT, Solana, Serum, Maps and Oxygen have surged despite doubts about their viability following Bankman-Fried's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy