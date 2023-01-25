Read full article on original website
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'
The fast food industry is expanding to smaller cities and towns but is facing a shortage of staff, according to Partech. The turnover rate in fast food restaurants was almost 150 percent in 2022, which is why managers are in dire need of employees, or machines.
A business owner had ChatGPT apply for a job at his company. The bot ended up in the top 20% of candidates
OpenAI's latest breakthrough beat out most candidates to nail down an interview, but only with a lot of human help.
Walmart Has a Unique Solution to Retail's Biggest Problem
The retailer looks to invest in its already-existing resources to solve a shortage problem
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
altcoinbuzz.io
Polygon a BETTER Crypto Investment Than Ethereum in 2023?
This article answers the most important question for the next bull rally. Which is a better investment for the next bullrun ETH or MATIC. Take a look at this: ETH’s ICO Price—$0.31 and its ROI in 10 years was 5,277x. On the other hand, MATIC’s ICO Price—$0.00263 and its ROI in 4 years was 376X.
'Walmart Business' Takes on Amazon With New B2B Procurement Website
Walmart has unveiled a business-to-business procurement website in its latest bid to compete with Amazon. Launched Friday (Jan. 20), Walmart Business is an eCommerce site and “customer experience” aimed at Walmart’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) and nonprofit customers. “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing,...
newsnet5
Largest study of human-robot interactions in the real world prepares to unfold
AUSTIN, Texas — It's not every day you come across a robot, but on one campus, that's about to get turned on its head. "A lot of times, we just throw technologies out there and we don't pay attention to how humans are going to be around them,” said Keri Stephens, co-director of the Technology and Information Policy Institute at the University of Texas in Austin, a sprawling campus of more than 50,000 students.
Next Avenue
Creating a Succession Plan for Your Business
Advice for entrepreneurs from an expert who helps owners create smart succession plans. Editor’s note: This article is part of Lessons from Leaders, a Next Avenue initiative made possible by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and EIX, the Entrepreneur Innovation Exchange. Succession planning for business owners isn't just...
LISTEN: How to find hope in a chaotic stock market
World leading futurist and economist Andrew Busch joins us to discuss trends that will drive our future. We also talk about how to financially thrive in a world of chaos.
altcoinbuzz.io
CoinGecko 2022 Annual Crypto Industry Report, Part 2
This is Part 2 of the CoinGecko 2022 Annual Crypto Industry Report. Here is a link to Part 1. So, let’s dive in and look at the second part of the CoinGecko report. Below is a video of the report, presented by CoinGecko’s Head of Research, Zongh Yang Chan. After his presentation, you can see a panel discussion led by Bobby Yong. He’s CoinGecko’s COO and co-founder.
How Entrepreneur Nick Wood Is Transforming Lives Through Digital Real Estate
Nick Wood, also known online as the "King of Digital Real Estate," is a true success story. From humble beginnings on his family's generational alfalfa farm to his current position as the CEO and founder of Digital Landlords, a multi-seven-figure business, Nick has proven that hard work and determination can pay off.Growing up on the farm instilled in Nick a strong work ethic and a commitment to making the most of every opportunity. This mindset served him well when, at 19, he decided to take a two-year humanitarian trip to West Africa. It was there that he gained fluency in...
TechCrunch
Spatial Labs, a web3 infrastructure and hardware company, closes $10M seed round
“The metaverse to us is not a virtual space that people go to spend time in. It’s a world in which we can add more context to your real world and make your real world more enjoyable,” Sandu told TechCrunch. “We’re going to be responsible for catalyzing a completely new generation to be more conscious of their environment; more conscious of how they spend and how they buy.”
accessinternational.media
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
waste360.com
Waste Harmonics Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of New Market Waste Solutions
Waste Harmonics has acquired New Market Waste Solutions in a move that advances the company's technology-driven customer service solutions. Michael Hess, Waste Harmonics founder, president and CEO, noted the positivity around the purchase. “This acquisition puts us in a great position to enhance and complement our efforts while leveraging our...
Experts Warn Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could be a Disaster for Shoppers
Kroger and Albertsons, two of the biggest names in the grocery space, are pursuing a major merger. The deal, which was first announced in October 2022, is still far from a sure thing and is facing criticism from experts who warn that it could be a disaster for shoppers. If the merger were to go through, it would make Kroger and Albertsons the largest grocery chains in the U.S, similar in size to Walmart.
theblock.co
Metaverse training software used by Nike and Carlsberg raises $18 million
Gemba, a company that makes tech for training via VR, has raised $18 million in its Series A round. The raise was led by Lyft and What3words backer Parkway Venture Capital. Gemba, a software developer providing virtual reality training to corporates, raised $18 million in a Series A round led by Parkway Venture Capital. The deal values the business at $60 million.
salestechstar.com
BoxC and Zonos Partner to Create a Seamless e-Commerce Trade Experience
Leading e-Commerce Logistics Platforms Partner to Create a Seamless Cross-Border Trade Experience with Automated Calculation and Collection of Duty and Tax. BoxC and Zonos announced that they have partnered to provide the industry’s most comprehensive e-commerce logistics management solutions to digitalize the payment and collection of duties and taxes for cross-border e-commerce shipments.
altcoinbuzz.io
Signature Bank Raises Crypto Transaction Minimum to $100,000
Signature Bank will raise their minimum for crypto transfers to $100,000. This will go into effect as of February 1, 2023. The bank is one of many bank partners of Binance. So, let’s see what impact this action by Signature Bank will have on SWIFT transactions for retail users.
