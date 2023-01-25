ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Heath Reidy
4d ago

So since we didn't get nearly what they predicted does that mean we throw out all the milk, eggs, and bread?? I believe that all needs changed to Bourbon, steaks, and potatoes... Sounds way better than Milk, eggs, and bread. 🤷‍♂️😶‍🌫️

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Slick spots tonight and Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — You can definitely feel the wind of change in central Indiana with much colder air in place compared to 24 hours ago. In fact, windchills make it "feel" 20-30° compared to the balmy 50s from Saturday afternoon over central/southern Indiana. The latest Arctic front is near/south...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Widespread rain returns

INDIANAPOLIS — It was an unseasonably mild January day in Indianapolis, with afternoon highs climbing to 52°. This was thanks to a warm front draped over central Indiana. Areas north of the warm front were much cooler. An area of low pressure pushes in this evening, bringing widespread...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Mild weekend, colder days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — We'll start the weekend with the warmest temperatures in the extended forecast. A warm front is lifting through the state which will push temperatures into the low 40s north, mid-to-upper 40s for the Indianapolis metro area and into the low 50s across the southern tier of the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indiana105.com

Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’

Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast

STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

Sunny and gusty with rain/snow showers by tonight

This morning will mark the coldest start of the month, as skies are clearing and temperatures are tumbling before sunrise! Expect temperatures in the teens and bright sunshine to greet you at 7:57 a.m. and through lunchtime. Your day will bring a little bit of everything from early sunshine to...
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

There’s One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
CORYDON, IN
FOX59

Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?

Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy snow potential shifts south

INDIANAPOLIS — Most of central Indiana is under a winter storm warning for Wednesday. All of our latest data indicates the potential for 5-7 inches of snow for a good part of our area. The totals will be lower where we have more mixing of the snow with rain. This is a still developing storm system and there will be some additional updates as the storms moves in.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow

Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
IDAHO STATE
Fox 59

Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?

Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bereadylexington.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect overnight

A mix of rain and snow is still expected tonight into Wednesday morning, with predominantly rain south of Interstate 64. Confidence in snow amounts is low-medium, with a sharp gradient in snow accumulations expected across southern Indiana and northern Kentucky. Precipitation type could fluctuate between rain and slushy, wet snow in the transition zone roughly near the Ohio River. The highest confidence in 1-2+ inch snowfall amounts is in southern Indiana. Locally higher amounts are also possible in southern Indiana.
LEXINGTON, KY

