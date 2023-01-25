Read full article on original website
Heath Reidy
4d ago
So since we didn't get nearly what they predicted does that mean we throw out all the milk, eggs, and bread?? I believe that all needs changed to Bourbon, steaks, and potatoes... Sounds way better than Milk, eggs, and bread. 🤷♂️😶🌫️
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to MissTed RiversIndiana State
Superstar NFL Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
The second richest man in IndianaLuay RahilCarmel, IN
Two years, a young woman went out with her friends. She hasn't been seen since. What happened to Kirsten Brueggeman?Fatim HemrajIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Slick spots tonight and Monday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — You can definitely feel the wind of change in central Indiana with much colder air in place compared to 24 hours ago. In fact, windchills make it "feel" 20-30° compared to the balmy 50s from Saturday afternoon over central/southern Indiana. The latest Arctic front is near/south...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Widespread rain returns
INDIANAPOLIS — It was an unseasonably mild January day in Indianapolis, with afternoon highs climbing to 52°. This was thanks to a warm front draped over central Indiana. Areas north of the warm front were much cooler. An area of low pressure pushes in this evening, bringing widespread...
What is ‘thundersnow’? Weather phenomenon explained
The occurrence is “something unusual,” according to the National Weather Service.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Mild weekend, colder days ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — We'll start the weekend with the warmest temperatures in the extended forecast. A warm front is lifting through the state which will push temperatures into the low 40s north, mid-to-upper 40s for the Indianapolis metro area and into the low 50s across the southern tier of the state.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Friday comes with wind, along with mixture of rain and snow
INDIANAPOLIS — After starting off sunny this morning, clouds are on the increase. The wind will also increase, as the next clipper system moves over the Great Lakes. Light snow, mixed with rain, will arrive later this afternoon. No accumulation is expected, but roads could be a bit slick....
indiana105.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
WIBC.com
Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast
STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
Fox 59
Sunny and gusty with rain/snow showers by tonight
This morning will mark the coldest start of the month, as skies are clearing and temperatures are tumbling before sunrise! Expect temperatures in the teens and bright sunshine to greet you at 7:57 a.m. and through lunchtime. Your day will bring a little bit of everything from early sunshine to...
There’s One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?
Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
abc17news.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 1:30PM CST until January 30 at 9:00AM CST by NWS St Louis MO
* WHAT…A light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain and/or. drizzle is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of less. than half an inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an. inch. * WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions. of central, east central,...
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with […]
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy snow potential shifts south
INDIANAPOLIS — Most of central Indiana is under a winter storm warning for Wednesday. All of our latest data indicates the potential for 5-7 inches of snow for a good part of our area. The totals will be lower where we have more mixing of the snow with rain. This is a still developing storm system and there will be some additional updates as the storms moves in.
East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow
Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
Is it illegal to warm up your car in Indiana?
With cold weather hitting the country this week — especially in the Midwest — drivers may want to warm up their vehicles before they hit the roads. But is that legal?
Indiana Department of Transportation is Preparing for Possible 9+ Inches of Snow Ahead of January 2023 Storm
The Indiana Department of Transportation sent out a press release today to the media about their plan to tackle the enormous amount of show that parts of the Hoosier State might get overnight and into Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, rain will transition to snow...
bereadylexington.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect overnight
A mix of rain and snow is still expected tonight into Wednesday morning, with predominantly rain south of Interstate 64. Confidence in snow amounts is low-medium, with a sharp gradient in snow accumulations expected across southern Indiana and northern Kentucky. Precipitation type could fluctuate between rain and slushy, wet snow in the transition zone roughly near the Ohio River. The highest confidence in 1-2+ inch snowfall amounts is in southern Indiana. Locally higher amounts are also possible in southern Indiana.
Comments / 10