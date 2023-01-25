Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Winter storm causes power outages across southern Missouri, mid-Missouri linemen respond with assistance
Portions of Missouri are dealing with widespread power outages after the winter storm. Although the majority of outages are reported in southern Missouri, some have stretched into the central Missouri area. The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports the hardest hit areas in mid-Missouri are reported in Crawford, Dent, and Texas counties, with more than 1,000 customers without power in each county on Wednesday night. Power outages were also reported in Camden, Dallas, Franklin, Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski counties.
westkentuckystar.com
Missouri gets six inches of snow; southern Illinois 2-4 plus rain
A major winter storm rolled across Missouri Tuesday night, with a 6-8 inch swath of heavy wet snow west of Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau. The snow continued into southern Illinois dropping 4-6 inches from Carbondale toward Mount Vernon. Sporadic power outages were reported in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
mykdkd.com
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, January 26th, 2023
(Kansas City, MO) -- A food processor and cold storage company plan to open sites in Kansas City – creating nearly 600 jobs. West Liberty Foods and Vertical Cold Storage will have attached sites in Kansas City. The investment is expected to total 200-million-dollars. When the sites will open is unknown. The processing center and cold storage location will support the production of grab-and-go sandwiches. For this expansion, West Liberty Foods will benefit from a state program that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also using a state recruitment and training tool.
stlpublicradio.org
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
939theeagle.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
kwos.com
Mid-Missouri’s winter weather advisory begins tonight at 9
Columbia, Jefferson City and much of the 939 the Eagle listening area should see several inches of snow by tomorrow (Wednesday). The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the entire listening area, which takes effect tonight at 9. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Mark Britt expects snow to begin falling this evening.
Where will the snow storm hit hardest?
ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
KFVS12
Lt. Gov. Coleman visits western Ky., announces $15M in funding for tourism, infrastructure
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in western Kentucky to announce more than $15 million in funding for tourism and infrastructure. Coleman announced $15,095,059 in funding for Calloway, Graves and Marshall Counties. It will be used to improve vocational education, provide clean water, improve roadways and increase tourism funding.
kwos.com
Numerous central Missouri school districts canceling school on Wednesday, due to snow
The winter storm that’s beginning to impact mid-Missouri has already forced a number of school districts in the 939 the Eagle listening area to cancel classes for Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for all of mid-Missouri took effect at 9 tonight. It runs through 6 pm on Wednesday.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
