Regional betrayal: Quinn throws shade at NA Dota after moving to ‘more consistent’ EU region
Quinn Callahan has been loving life since leaving the North American Dota 2 scene to join Gaimin Gladiators in Western Europe. And why wouldn’t he? The team has started off the season well with four wins and two losses, putting them one win away from the Lima Major. But,...
A rising LEC prospect is leading the league in kills through the first week of 2023 Winter Split
The first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has swept through and many European League of Legends fans have gotten a good taste of what to expect from the best teams in the region. There is, however, one player who has gotten off to a red-hot start in his rookie campaign.
Quadrant Halo’s new powerhouse roster combines 2 top European duos for 2023
When Halo Infinite’s reigning European champion Acend announced its departure from the title—months after the organization failed to acquire an HCS partnership—the fate of its star players was up in the air. Their fates have finally been revealed, though, since Quadrant introduced its 2023 roster today featuring two of Acend’s top players to reinforce its pre-existing talent.
Only 2 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
The competitive League of Legends meta has already started to take shape after one week of play, and in Europe, some champions have taken over as the priority picks in the league. For example, there are only two champions that maintained a full 100 percent draft presence over the three game days that opened up the 2023 LEC Winter Split: Lucian and Ryze.
FaZe Twistzz confused how vital CS:GO stand-in isn’t a starter: ‘He deserves a team’
In a world as cutthroat as esports, players can go from performing on the biggest stages to out of a job in the blink of an eye. Fans of many esports constantly debate and wonder why players can’t find their way back onto rosters. In particular, CS:GO fans have...
No room for error: How Fnatic can fix their 2023 LEC Winter woes immediately
League of Legends’ top European league has just begun another season, and Fnatic are already navigating in troubled waters following a 1-2 week in the 2023 LEC Winter season. The legacy organization came into the season under the weight of many expectations, but they failed to meet them right...
All CS:GO teams qualified for 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Final
The 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups is well underway, meaning that CS:GO teams will start qualifying for the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Final in June 2023. The winner of each group in BLAST Premier Spring Groups secures a spot in the Final and so do the three best teams from the knockout stage. The remaining six partnered teams that don’t qualify for the Final will be sent to the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown in April.
EliGE outlines Liquid’s main goals in CS:GO this year
The 2023 CS:GO season began with BLAST Premier: Spring Groups this month, and Team Liquid’s Jonathan “EliGE” shed some light on his team’s goals. In an interview with James Banks on Jan. 24, EliGe didn’t hide the fact Liquid’s main target this year is to win a Major, something the organization has never done before.
GH backs new Nigma signings despite DPC relegation battle against Team Secret looming
It’s been a while since the Nigma Galaxy roster, built around former Team Liquid stars Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi, Maroun “GH” Merhej, and Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov, was a powerhouse in the pro Dota 2 scene. They’ve chopped and changed their roster a little, with...
Sentinels to reportedly re-enter Apex Legends with current Spacestation Gaming roster
The entire SSG roster might not make a full switch, however. Usually, the top teams in Apex Legends wait to make roster changes until after a big event like a LAN. But it appears Sentinels are intent on getting back into Apex just a few days after dropping their former roster—and Spacestation Gaming, instead, will be the org departing from the scene.
Sentinels joins growing list of orgs releasing their Apex rosters
Split One of the ALGS North America Pro League has concluded and the top 10 of the 30 Apex Legends teams will represent NA at the Split One Playoffs in February 2023. The bottom eight teams, though, have been relegated to the Split Two Qualifiers, with Sentinels, one of the most dominant teams of 2021, dropping down after finishing the split in 23rd place.
FlyQuest bolsters bid for best offseason by signing former LCS interviewer as lead content creator
Ever since her departure from the LCS, former LCS interviewer Ovilee May has been missed as one of the funniest, most charismatic members of the broadcast team. But now, she will be returning to the LCS scene—but not in the capacity many expected. In a hilarious video, the 26-year-old...
NiP brings on k0nfig to replace hampus for spring CS:GO season
Just a couple of games into the spring 2023 CS:GO season, Ninjas in Pyjamas has had to make a surprise roster move, as yet again one of the team’s main focal pieces has to take an extended break due to health reasons. NiP announced the signing of Danish veteran...
Overwatch’s 2023 World Cup will feature 36 teams, online qualifiers played across 3 regions
The Overwatch World Cup is returning later this year for the first time since 2019, and Blizzard Entertainment has announced the format for the online qualifiers for the main event. The full tournament will include 36 teams from three regions across the world, with the eligible countries and regions “selected...
Plenty of reasons for Team Secret’s poor DPC run, Puppey says, but drafts aren’t one of them
It’s all been downhill for Team Secret after finishing second at The International 11 and losing star player Michał “Nisha” Jankowski in the offseason. They’ve had an incredibly poor start to the Dota Pro Circuit 2023 with one win and five losses, but captain Puppey insists drafting, which is often the scapegoat in these circumstances, isn’t the issue.
VALORANT Challengers group stage reveals tough road ahead for Disguised, TSM
The two groups for the first circuit of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league in North America were unveiled by the tournament organizer Knights on Wednesday night. Disguised, owned by streamer Disguised Toast, has to come up against some of the best teams invited to the circuit by Knights. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have a tough set of challenges in Group A.
Caitlyn makes historic LCK debut in new role, making us fear for League solo queue
T1’s Ryu “Keria” Min-seok made history today after picking Caitlyn in the support position, featuring the champion in this role for the first time in the LCK. The 20-year-old chose the Sheriff of Piltover in T1’s second game against Kwangdong Freecs, surprising everyone. The pick was most likely made to win the laning phase—and it worked, since T1’s bottom lane was ahead after the first 15 minutes of the game.
Top lane breakouts, familiar bottom lane pairings and more: A deep dive on pro League’s current 2023 meta
The League of Legends competitive season is kicking off across the world, with some of the major regions having already started their respective 2023 Spring Splits. The LPL, the LCK, and the LEC are already underway, while the LCS is set to begin this week. Following the introduction of the...
How to play supporting Ashe ADC like C9 Berserker in 2023 League season
In the past year of League of Legends, the ADC meta has fluctuated immensely. What once was a role where players could have thrived on any champion should they win laning phase and scale properly became one entirely dependent on specific combinations—those that would become vital win conditions in pro play.
Overwatch 2 players have come to a decisive verdict on Roadhog’s nerfs
A series of balance changes hit Overwatch 2‘s live servers two days ago, mainly targeting Kiriko, Sojourn, and Roadhog. The tank has been wreaking havoc since the release of Overwatch 2, bringing players to their doom with his hook. But the last nerf he received with Jan. 24’s balance...
