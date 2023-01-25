Read full article on original website
msn.com
TSM VALORANT adds championship-winning coach ahead of NA Challengers gauntlet
The 2023 North American Split One Challengers tournament will feature 12 VALORANT teams, six invited and eight from open qualifiers, competing for circuit points and an opportunity to represent NA at MSI. And TSM, one of the favorites to win the tournament, strengthened its roster today with the signing of Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov, the former head coach of Gambit Esports and M3 Champions.
dotesports.com
Who is maxster, the academy CS:GO player replacing hampus in NiP?
Ninjas in Pyjamas have temporarily lost Hampus Poser, one of their best CS:GO riflers, due to “unforeseen personal circumstances” amid 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the first tier-one tournament of the year. Since it’s the middle of the tournament and NiP had not planned to lose hampus, they’ll...
dotesports.com
FlyQuest bolsters bid for best offseason by signing former LCS interviewer as lead content creator
Ever since her departure from the LCS, former LCS interviewer Ovilee May has been missed as one of the funniest, most charismatic members of the broadcast team. But now, she will be returning to the LCS scene—but not in the capacity many expected. In a hilarious video, the 26-year-old...
dotesports.com
Why YSKM will be the next great League of Legends star
After only playing two series, a new rookie has already made a name for himself in the 2023 LPL Spring Split. YSKM has taken the Chinese league by storm, becoming one of the most hyped League of Legends players of the new year. The rookie top laner has already showcased sensational plays and exceptional mechanics, solo killing veteran top laners like RNG’s Breathe, who is considered one of the best in his role.
dotesports.com
Team Secret may be pursuing another notable Dota 2 player to fix its poor DPC start
After a second place at The International 2022, Team Secret came into the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit with high hopes. Secret’s new season started off with a tough fixture, and the team quickly found themselves at the bottom of the barrel after a few weeks. Losing Nisha heavily affected...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
FOX Sports
Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup
WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
dotesports.com
How to play supporting Ashe ADC like C9 Berserker in 2023 League season
In the past year of League of Legends, the ADC meta has fluctuated immensely. What once was a role where players could have thrived on any champion should they win laning phase and scale properly became one entirely dependent on specific combinations—those that would become vital win conditions in pro play.
dotesports.com
VALORANT Challengers group stage reveals tough road ahead for Disguised, TSM
The two groups for the first circuit of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league in North America were unveiled by the tournament organizer Knights on Wednesday night. Disguised, owned by streamer Disguised Toast, has to come up against some of the best teams invited to the circuit by Knights. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have a tough set of challenges in Group A.
dotesports.com
Perkz explains why Vitality took a different approach with its LEC roster this year
Team Vitality revamped its roster ahead of the 2023 LEC season, and star mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perković shed some additional details on the rebuilding process. The Croatian said this year’s lineup was made “way more carefully” in an interview with Em Dash Esports on Jan. 24. The 24-year-old explained that contrary to last year, this time around Vitality had much more time to thoughtfully pick players for its LEC team.
dotesports.com
Sett player showcases why building Lethality sometimes works in League
Above all else, Sett is a juggernaut. He should normally build fighter items to be the strong frontline every team needs. But League of Legends players love breaking the rules and finding new builds that are fun, just like this Sett player who showcased why building Lethality on the champion works.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 fan scores a date thanks to an unknowing assist from n0tail
Dota 2’s n0tail might not be in OG’s main roster anymore, but the man is still a support player by nature. While team Old G did not make it past the open qualifiers for the DPC in December, Johann “n0tail” Sundstein is still making some game-winning support plays of his own. Most recently, he helped a fellow colleague with his love life without expecting to, that’s just how good the man is.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players still think Sojourn is overpowered after a third nerf
Sojourn is one of Overwatch 2‘s most controversial heroes, and the developer has been constantly targeting her with the nerf hammer. But it’s still not enough to make her more balanced in the game’s meta, according to some players. The latest balance patch, introduced yesterday, is also considered as a “slap on the wrist” by a wide part of the community.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players have come to a decisive verdict on Roadhog’s nerfs
A series of balance changes hit Overwatch 2‘s live servers two days ago, mainly targeting Kiriko, Sojourn, and Roadhog. The tank has been wreaking havoc since the release of Overwatch 2, bringing players to their doom with his hook. But the last nerf he received with Jan. 24’s balance...
Barcelona Femení become first team to win 50 consecutive league games
Barcelona Femení have made history by becoming the first football team to win 50 consecutive league games.
dotesports.com
FaZe Twistzz confused how vital CS:GO stand-in isn’t a starter: ‘He deserves a team’
In a world as cutthroat as esports, players can go from performing on the biggest stages to out of a job in the blink of an eye. Fans of many esports constantly debate and wonder why players can’t find their way back onto rosters. In particular, CS:GO fans have...
dotesports.com
Is League of Legends on Xbox?
League of Legends is one of the most popular online games, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon. Riot Games is making sure to update the game every two weeks, regularly tweaking the meta. As a result, the game almost always feels fresh and can offer players something new. The developers also add something entirely different during the game’s preseasons, changing elements of gameplay, such as the jungle, items, and more.
dotesports.com
TSM expands Apex Legends division, welcomes former ALGS champion to its content creation roster
TSM has signed the EMEA ALGS Championship 2021 champion Mikkel “Mande” Hestbek as a streamer today, strengthening the organization’s arm of content creation in Apex Legends especially because he’s their only European streamer. The signing of Mande comes at a time when several esports organizations are...
dotesports.com
Riot dev Phreak wants Yuumi to disappear from pro play with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
Yuumi was hit with a series of balance changes in League of Legends Patch 13.1B, which nerfed her base stats, passive, W, and E. The changes were met with backlash, but Riot Games developer Phreak defended the balance team’s decisions. The former LCS shoutcaster explained on his YouTube channel...
dotesports.com
NiP brings on k0nfig to replace hampus for spring CS:GO season
Just a couple of games into the spring 2023 CS:GO season, Ninjas in Pyjamas has had to make a surprise roster move, as yet again one of the team’s main focal pieces has to take an extended break due to health reasons. NiP announced the signing of Danish veteran...
