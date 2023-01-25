Read full article on original website
Related
columbiagorgenews.com
Board member sought for CGCC
Columbia Gorge Community College is looking for a new board member. The Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education seeks interested district electors in Hood River and Wasco counties for consideration to be appointed to a three-year term as a budget committee member. Interested persons should send a letter of...
columbiagorgenews.com
Bookmobile meets people where they are
ODELL — You can walk into Hood River County Library District’s fourth branch, but you must wait until it comes to a complete stop. The library district received its long-awaited bookmobile — a little over a year after its purchase, thanks to supply chain issues — at the end of October. Now it brings books, crafts, resource materials, wifi and even snacks to visitors at the Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road each Saturday from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
columbiagorgenews.com
Officer Rooks settling into new community
WHITE SALMON — The Bingen-White Salmon Police Department recently hired a sixth officer to its force, Kelsey Rooks, who is providing more than a decade of experience to the department. Rooks, 33, originally hails from Bondurant, Wyo., and most recently served with the Goldendale Police Department for seven years....
columbiagorgenews.com
HRCSD earns ninth clean audit
HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School District board members got good news at the Jan. 11 meeting held at Wy’east Middle School (see related story, Jan. 18 edition). “I want to be sure the board and our community knows that we recently received notice from independent auditors of our ninth consecutive unmodified financial audit option,” Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn said in his opening remarks.
columbiagorgenews.com
Dr. Marta Cronin announces CGCC departure
Dr. Marta Yera Cronin, president of Columbia Gorge Community College since July 2018, has announced her pending resignation, effective June 30. “After much discussion and serious consideration, my husband and I have decided to relocate back to the East Coast for family-related reasons,” Cronin wrote in a message to staff and faculty on Jan. 10. “Know that this was not an easy decision. CGCC is a wonderful institution with really dedicated faculty and staff. I have enjoyed working with you and getting to know many of you. I look forward to watching CGCC continue to evolve and thrive.”
columbiagorgenews.com
Wasco County DA seeking dismissal of over 100 convictions
From Alice Lundell, Director of Communications with the Oregon Justice Resource Center— PORTLAND, Ore. – The District Attorney of Wasco County Matthew Ellis has begun asking the court to overturn more than 100 felony, misdemeanor, and violation convictions and contempt findings following an independent review of cases involving discredited former police officer Jeffrey Kienlen. Ellis asked The FA:IR Law Project (FLP), a program of the Oregon Justice Resource Center, to conduct an independent review of cases that may have been tainted by Kienlen’s involvement. Kienlen worked on hundreds of cases in The Dalles before a disciplinary action for his dishonesty was publicly revealed two years ago.
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
columbiagorgenews.com
Wasco County terminates state Marine Board contract
County will purchase boat, continue to provide services. Wasco County terminated its service contract to provide marine patrols for the Oregon State Marine Board during a Jan. 18 meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Sheriff Lane Magill said the contract was “not working” because of difficulty in getting deputies certified, especially in recent years when the department has unfilled positions, as well as disagreements between the sheriff’s department and the Marine Board in how patrol contacts should be valued and law enforcement priorities.
columbiagorgenews.com
Replacement School Levy on Feb. 14 ballot
Lyle School District board of directors approved a replacement enrichment levy to appear on the Feb. 14 special election ballot. The current levy will expire on Dec. 31, 2023. Voters will be asked to vote on a measure to continue local levy support for district operations. This is a replacement levy, not a new tax. If passed by voters, the district will collect no more than $700,000 in 2024, 2025, and again in 2026.
columbiagorgenews.com
This week in history: Jan. 25, 2023
Shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday night, Night Officer Sloat noticed smoke emanating from the Liberty Theater building and turned in an alarm. The fire boys were promptly on the spot with the big fire truck. Considerable time was spent in locating the seat of the fire, but it was eventually discovered in a small storeroom under the stairway in the theater. — Hood River News.
columbiagorgenews.com
Forest Carbon Project proposal introduced for HR county
HOOD RIVER — This month’s Hood River County Board of Commissioners’ meeting boasted three new faces, Chair Jennifer Euwer, Commissioner District 1 Leti V. Moretti, and Commissioner District 3 Ed Weathers. Commissioner Arthur Babitz (Dist. 2) was named vice chair of the board for the 2023 calendar year, with additional staff changes to come.
columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River swimmers still unbeaten in NWOC
Hood River Valley remains unbeaten in Northwest Oregon Conference swimming, winning a three-team competition at home on Jan. 19 over Milwaukie and Wilsonville. The win was the second this season for HRV over Wilsonville. The Eagle girls bested the Wildcats 125-38 and topped Milwaukie, 128-27. Earlier this month, Hood River’s girls beat Wilsonville, 134-18. HRV’s boys squad won last week’s duals, 123-17 over Milwaukie and 115-53 over Wilsonville.
columbiagorgenews.com
Eagle boys come third in Columbia Gorge tourney
Hood River Valley placed third in the Columbia Gorge Invitational wrestling tournament held Saturday at Stevenson High School. Castle Rock won the seven-team tourney with 217.5 points, Washougal was second and Hood River scored 119 points to place third. Columbia High placed fifth with 69.5 points.
columbiagorgenews.com
Young Voices: The Earth Project (includes photo gallery)
The White Salmon Library gallery is exhibiting The Earth Portrait Project, “All Hands On Earth,” until Jan. 31. White Salmon artist Cyndi Strid made an earth globe and then asked students and adults of all ages to hold the earth and state what they love about it.
columbiagorgenews.com
HRV boys wrestlers drop dual to Centennial
Hood River Valley won six of 14 matches and lost a Northwest Oregon Conference wrestling dual, 42-19, Jan. 18 against Portland’s Centennial. One of the Eagle wins was a forfeit victory; Centennial won four of the weight divisions by fall and two more by forfeit.
FOX 11 and 41
SWAT standoff in Yakima closes several roads,
YAKIMA, Wash.- A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Rd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. East Valley School District #90 is keeping students indoors, but schools are not currently under lockdown. Road Closures:. All of University...
columbiagorgenews.com
City holds special meeting to amend airport agreement
THE DALLES — On Tuesday, Jan. 17, The Dalles City Council met in a special session in order to add an amendment to the city’s airport management agreement with Klickitat County and Aviation Management Services. City Manager Matthew Klebes explained in a staff report that a portion of...
columbiagorgenews.com
Gorge girls skiers pace Mt. Hood race at Meadows
It was a Gorge girls sweep in race No. 2 of the 2023 Mt. Hood Ski League season on Sunday at Mt. Hood Meadows. Hood River Valley’s Emily Teets and Zoe Mortensen finished 1-2, and Lucy Booth of The Dalles was third in the combined two runs of slalom racing.
columbiagorgenews.com
TD basketball boys split first two league games
The Dalles High Riverhawks boys basketball team played one of its best games of the season to get their first Tri-Valley Conference victory, 60-47, over visiting Estacada on Jan. 20. The victory evened the Riverhawks’ league record at 1-1, as Crook County topped The Dalles, 61-54, in the Tri-Valley opener...
columbiagorgenews.com
Road trip to St. Helens gets HRV boys winning again
A 20-5 third-quarter scoring advantage provided Hood River Valley the spark it needed to break away from host St. Helens on Friday and win a nonleague boys basketball game over the Lions, 70-55. But behind the scoring burst were hustle plays, that didn’t show up in the scorebook, but are the type of plays that will be key if the Eagles (5-8 overall, 2-3 league) are to secure a state playoff berth this season.
Comments / 1