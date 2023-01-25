Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Goodwin, Hibs, Hearts, Nisbet, Giakoumakis, Raskin, Oh, Jenz, Sibbick, Brophy, Livingston

Read full article on original website
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
Liverpool will let summer signing leave this month, as rebuild continues: report
Liverpool face plenty of upheaval in the coming weeks – and business isn't yet finished at Anfield
'Bielsa revitalised Leeds'
BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope covered the Yorkshire club in depth when Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm. With Bielsa now linked with the vacant role at Everton, Pope gave his take to BBC Radio Merseyside.
What now for Aberdeen and Jim Goodwin?
Almost 48 hours passed from the full-time whistle confirming the worst defeat in Aberdeen's 120-year history, to the club finally releasing a statement on the future of manager Jim Goodwin. The verdict? Carry on, for now. The Scottish Cup exit to fourth-round Darvel marked a run of one win in...
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager Cairney assaulted three players
A former Celtic Boys Club manager indecently assaulted three players in the 1970s and 80s, a court has found. Frank Cairney, who denied the charges, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, but was deemed unable to participate because of health issues. An examination of facts was...
Tony Mowbray has backed Sunderland 'standard-setter' Corry Evans to come back better
Corry Evans will continue to be an influence at Sunderland during injury, says Mowbray.
Portsmouth boss on Bailey Wright: 'He would be a really solid addition to the squad'
John Mousinho has confirmed Sunderland defender Bailey Wright is interesting Portsmouth.
Sunderland signed Isaac Lihadji 'with an eye on next season,' says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has asked for patience when it comes to seeing the best of Isaac Lihadji.
Marcelo Bielsa: Ex-Leeds boss in London for further talks with Everton over managerial vacancy
Marcelo Bielsa has arrived in London for further talks with Everton's hierarchy as they search for a successor to Frank Lampard. The 67-year-old former Leeds United manager is a favoured choice of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Burnley in...
Crystal Palace make an approach for Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo
SIMON JONES: The Ghanaian international is set to become a free agent in the summer which has led to a number of Premier League clubs expressing interest in the forward.
New Celtic Star Oh Promises Debut Performance “No one will be able to forget”
New Celtic signing Oh Hyeon-gyu spoke to both the mainstream media and the Celtic fan media at Celtic Park yesterday afternoon. The 21 year-old signed a five-year deal with the Scottish Champions this week and gave some insight into how his move to Celtic came about. “The moment I heard...
FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton faces Krept from rap duo Krept & Konan
Sheffield Wednesday and Stevenage sprang the surprises in the FA Cup third round but will we see more shocks in round four?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has made predictions for all 16 matches and given his verdict on who will progress. For this weekend's ties, he is up...
BBC announces details of 11 SWPL games to be shown live
The BBC is to broadcast live coverage of 11 SWPL matches over the next six weeks. Games involving leaders Glasgow City, defending champions Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Partick Thistle, Hibernian, Motherwell and Spartans will be shown on BBC Alba, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. On Sunday, Hearts...
'Bailey Wright is going to stay at Sunderland,' reveals Portsmouth boss
Looks like Sunderland have decided not to risk allowing Bailey Wright to leave this month - much to Portsmouth's disappointment.
Transfer Latest – Celtic announce Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal
Celtic this morning confirmed the signing of South Korean international striker Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal…. Celtic Football Club has announced the signing of South Korean internationalist, Hyeongyu Oh, who has joined the Scottish Champions on a five-year deal, subject to the usual international clearance formalities. The 21-year-old forward joins from K League 1 club, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, where he has played since 2019.
Transfer news LIVE: Tottenham COMPLETE Danjuma loan deal while closing in on Porro, Liverpool ‘lead’ Bellingham race
TOTTENHAM have successfully completed the loan deal of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal. The Dutchman was expected to sign for Everton until Spurs swooped in and hijacked the move. And the North London outfit don't seem to be finished just yet as they are closing in on the signing of Sporting...
Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
'On our list' - Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland interest in winger
It appears Sunderland are pressing ahead with the deal for Isaac Lihadji.
