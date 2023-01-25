ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Goodwin, Hibs, Hearts, Nisbet, Giakoumakis, Raskin, Oh, Jenz, Sibbick, Brophy, Livingston

 2 days ago
Yardbarker

Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie

Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
BBC

'Bielsa revitalised Leeds'

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope covered the Yorkshire club in depth when Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm. With Bielsa now linked with the vacant role at Everton, Pope gave his take to BBC Radio Merseyside.
BBC

What now for Aberdeen and Jim Goodwin?

Almost 48 hours passed from the full-time whistle confirming the worst defeat in Aberdeen's 120-year history, to the club finally releasing a statement on the future of manager Jim Goodwin. The verdict? Carry on, for now. The Scottish Cup exit to fourth-round Darvel marked a run of one win in...
BBC

'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'

Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
BBC

Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player

Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
BBC

Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager Cairney assaulted three players

A former Celtic Boys Club manager indecently assaulted three players in the 1970s and 80s, a court has found. Frank Cairney, who denied the charges, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, but was deemed unable to participate because of health issues. An examination of facts was...
Yardbarker

New Celtic Star Oh Promises Debut Performance “No one will be able to forget”

New Celtic signing Oh Hyeon-gyu spoke to both the mainstream media and the Celtic fan media at Celtic Park yesterday afternoon. The 21 year-old signed a five-year deal with the Scottish Champions this week and gave some insight into how his move to Celtic came about. “The moment I heard...
BBC

FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton faces Krept from rap duo Krept & Konan

Sheffield Wednesday and Stevenage sprang the surprises in the FA Cup third round but will we see more shocks in round four?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has made predictions for all 16 matches and given his verdict on who will progress. For this weekend's ties, he is up...
BBC

BBC announces details of 11 SWPL games to be shown live

The BBC is to broadcast live coverage of 11 SWPL matches over the next six weeks. Games involving leaders Glasgow City, defending champions Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Partick Thistle, Hibernian, Motherwell and Spartans will be shown on BBC Alba, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. On Sunday, Hearts...
Yardbarker

Transfer Latest – Celtic announce Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal

Celtic this morning confirmed the signing of South Korean international striker Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal…. Celtic Football Club has announced the signing of South Korean internationalist, Hyeongyu Oh, who has joined the Scottish Champions on a five-year deal, subject to the usual international clearance formalities. The 21-year-old forward joins from K League 1 club, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, where he has played since 2019.
SB Nation

Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.

